'How is that legal?' --> Climate protestors block Citibank in NYC to save the planet or something (watch)

The climate needs us and the law be gosh darned to the desert! We don't have time to follow any silly laws! Humanity's future is at stake! Blocking businesses is the ONLY way to *checks notes* stop the rotation of the Earth's crust or something.

The climate protestors don't know either, but they're very dedicated to being as obnoxious as possible about it.

A woman desperate to get into the Citi bank group headquarters in New York City was physically blocked by climate protesters on Sept. 14. pic.twitter.com/sHdQoyySi1 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 15, 2023

Screaming, causing chaos, blocking public movement, it's all for the greater good. At least that's what they tell themselves.

They are fools. Imagine thinking human beings are responsible for how fast the the Earth’s crust rotates.



Hubris is always, always the tragic flaw. …



Pride goeth before a fall. — Just Jenn (@ZoeLightly) September 15, 2023

Maybe this wasn't covered in their college Protest 101 class.

If you’re blocking regular people from going about their day normally then your protest should no longer be considered peaceful. — Coco 🇺🇸 (@CoClarified) September 15, 2023

It is a mystery.

Why are they allowed to protest there and block customers. — Valerie G (@ValerieGoldst17) September 15, 2023

It does seem like we have all heard this somewhere before.

I thought disrupting peoples lives was unlawful and considered not peaceful protesting? — The Chief🇺🇸 (@collins11_m) September 15, 2023

Obviously, their message of peaceful protest to save the planet by blocking businesses just isn't getting through.

I don’t understand how this is accomplishing anything. It is not hurting the bank. It is just hurting people like you and me. — Deb Wurtz (@wurtzdeb1) September 15, 2023

One would think this would be obvious by now.

Ridiculous. Their behavior is not only inappropriate but doesn't help their cause in the least. — It's Me Again (@KDubSmiles) September 15, 2023

The more pressing question, however ...

Did any of those protesters get arrested for blocking the entrance of a business? — DemiDaringBear 🐻 (@ddb909) September 15, 2023

It’s so weird it’s like law enforcement is selective — ZombieGangsta (@dirtymonk) September 15, 2023

Where is Law Enforcement? — Todd Pratt (@ToddPratt07) September 15, 2023

It feels like the left, the media, the Democrats, and the proper authorities just don't care.

This needs to stop before someone really gets hurt — GeorgieGirl44 (@georgie_girl44) September 15, 2023

Environmental work does have its benefits. Imagine if they focused on things that didn't involve being obnoxious and violent.

If they put as much energy into something positive as they do ruining people’s days imagine the good they could do — The Appalachian Podcast (@GetOnTap) September 15, 2023

Tell them that's how all the carbon is getting in!

Send these protesters to the southern border to block up the gaps in the border wall. At least then they'll be doing something useful. — Jonathan Defren (@DefrenJonathan) September 15, 2023

At least these events confirm the absolute idiocy and nonsense of the left's climate cult for most regular Americans who just want to get on with their day. They may not be doing anything to actually save the planet from something that involves protesting banks, but at least they're spreading a great message! Not their message, OUR message, of how ridiculous this all is, but a message nonetheless!

Fight on brave climate warriors!

***

