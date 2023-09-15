BREAKING NEWS: Harry Sisson is 100% behind Biden and GenZ will be the next Biden Blue Wave in 2024

That's IT! I've decided who I'm supporting in the Republican Primary ... I...
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  3:50 PM on September 15, 2023

You may not be aware of this, but Biden is the hot new thing this fall for GenZ. Move aside TikTok. Mullets? You're old news! Filming yourself having a mental breakdown in your car at noon on a Tuesday? Over it!

All GenZ can think about these days is reelecting President Joe Biden in 2024. None of them, however, are as passionate and dedicated as Biden's biggest fan, Harry Sisson!

Republicans should be worried. This is going to get messy! The kids are in charge now.

But don't worry, Harry has been preparing for this moment his whole life.

It's not that big of a reveal if we're being honest.

Now that you mention it, this post does seem familiar.

And this ...

Another one?

Sheesh.

The money must be good ...

Honestly, this applies to literally everything Harry posts if we're being honest.

Fight on young ones! Dinner will be ready when you get back from your rally.

Have fun!

***

Tags: BIDEN 2024 ELECTION

