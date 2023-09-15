BREAKING NEWS: Harry Sisson is 100% behind Biden and GenZ will be the next Biden Blue Wave in 2024

You may not be aware of this, but Biden is the hot new thing this fall for GenZ. Move aside TikTok. Mullets? You're old news! Filming yourself having a mental breakdown in your car at noon on a Tuesday? Over it!

All GenZ can think about these days is reelecting President Joe Biden in 2024. None of them, however, are as passionate and dedicated as Biden's biggest fan, Harry Sisson!

I’m 100% with President Biden in 2024. I’m a proud Biden-Harris voter and I can’t wait to be part of the Gen Z blue wave that gives him a second term. pic.twitter.com/aX2ZxchSbz — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 15, 2023

Republicans should be worried. This is going to get messy! The kids are in charge now.

The generation that can’t figure out what gender they are? — Michael Rizzuto (@MichaelRizzuto3) September 15, 2023

But don't worry, Harry has been preparing for this moment his whole life.

Bro relax. This is the 2nd election you’ve been alive for. You’re like 12 — Steve ethereum.hbar (@steveb_crypto) September 15, 2023

It's not that big of a reveal if we're being honest.

We know. — Groovecifer (@groovecifer) September 15, 2023

We know you are Henry. pic.twitter.com/kO5nlSYGL5 — Taylor 🐸 (@tdug93) September 15, 2023

We know, you post this every 4 hours — Jamie Duff (@JamieDuffDevOPs) September 15, 2023

Now that you mention it, this post does seem familiar.

I FULLY STAND WITH PRESIDENT BIDEN. The Republicans’ impeachment sham will not divide Democrats. It will STRENGTHEN us. This will backfire on them badly. pic.twitter.com/TAd0qM8oQO — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 14, 2023

And this ...

I’M RIDING WITH BIDEN IN 2024 💙🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ELSwpUsKAe — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 14, 2023

Another one?

I don’t care what lies Republicans make up about President Biden during their impeachment sham. I PROUDLY stand with Biden. He’s fought for us, so let’s fight for him! pic.twitter.com/q9Obq6WDhL — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 13, 2023

Sheesh.

The money must be good ...

That's what he pays you for. — Based and Biased (@based_biased) September 15, 2023

How much do you get paid to post this nonsense? — 🌵 RC 🌵 (@DesertHemi556) September 14, 2023

How much are they paying you for your vote? — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) September 14, 2023

Honestly, this applies to literally everything Harry posts if we're being honest.

This post should accompany the definition of cringe in the dictionary — Jason Jones (@jonesville) September 14, 2023

Fight on young ones! Dinner will be ready when you get back from your rally.

Have fun!

