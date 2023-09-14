'It's not BIZZARE' --> Megyn Kelly makes sure Mediaite understands what real journalism looks like

Hunter Biden indicted on felony gun charges
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  12:30 PM on September 14, 2023

It seems the hyper-liberal Mediaite has never encountered actual journalism before and doesn't know how to react.

After watching Megyn Kelly's interview with President Trump, they concluded: 'You Made Fauci a Star!' Megyn Kelly Grills Trump on Covid, Makes Bizarre Claim 'A Lot of People' are 'Vaccine-Injured.' 

Kelly's actual quote: 'They were rushed through. They have helped but also hurt a lot of people, and your White House actually supported mask mandates,' Kelly said. 'So wouldn’t you like a do-over on any of that?'

Doesn't seem that bizarre of a question - unless Mediaite has some other motivation, which couldn't possibly be the case.

For those interested in journalism, however, the interview was right on the mark.

As honest journalism tends to do, the conversation sparked a lot more conversations from across the political spectrum.

If anyone is interested in what real, fearless, professional journalism looks like.

Listen to Ben Shapiro!

One thing to learn from this is no matter where a person is on the Republican primary, everyone appreciates strong journalism, and even when a candidate stumbles, they learn something too. Keep holding EVERYONE accountable Megyn!

