'It's not BIZZARE' --> Megyn Kelly makes sure Mediaite understands what real journalism looks like

It seems the hyper-liberal Mediaite has never encountered actual journalism before and doesn't know how to react.

Hey ⁦@Mediaite⁩ - sadly it’s not “bizarre” at all to point out the vaccines helped many ppl but also hurt many. I’ll make it easy for you since you don’t seem to want to work very hard - just follow ⁦@MartyMakary⁩ or ⁦@VPrasadMDMPH⁩ https://t.co/f5cXPLKihl — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 14, 2023

After watching Megyn Kelly's interview with President Trump, they concluded: 'You Made Fauci a Star!' Megyn Kelly Grills Trump on Covid, Makes Bizarre Claim 'A Lot of People' are 'Vaccine-Injured.'

Kelly's actual quote: 'They were rushed through. They have helped but also hurt a lot of people, and your White House actually supported mask mandates,' Kelly said. 'So wouldn’t you like a do-over on any of that?'

Doesn't seem that bizarre of a question - unless Mediaite has some other motivation, which couldn't possibly be the case.

For those interested in journalism, however, the interview was right on the mark.

This is what being an actual journalist looks like.



I wish more were as honest. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) September 14, 2023

Loved the tough questions pushing on covid but not being too combative about it... expertly done. — Alex DM Trefall (@trefall) September 14, 2023

As honest journalism tends to do, the conversation sparked a lot more conversations from across the political spectrum.

In a nine-minute interview with Megyn Kelly, Trump tries mightily to shift any blame for COVID-19 policies. And presidential commendations too.



Trump: I did great on COVID and I have no idea who gave Fauci a Presidential Commendationhttps://t.co/woUGrZ7yi2 — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) September 14, 2023

MEGYN KELLY PRESSES TRUMP ON VACCINES



- Trump is ‘NOT PROUD’ of the vaccines and doesn’t want to talk about the speed of production, which many considered a success



- He reminds Megyn that he didn’t mandate the vaccines



- He acknowledged that while he didn't fire Fauci, but… pic.twitter.com/epkbA6UMNq — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 14, 2023

Great question @megynkelly. 5 on 10 for the answer, at best.



The better answer could have been:



“Operation Warp Speed” was only intended to design a “vaccine” for the most vulnerable, while pursuing available therapeutic options. Subsequent “one size fits all” vaccine mandates… https://t.co/BGh2w4vR8Q — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) September 14, 2023

BTW, I thought @megynkelly did an excellent job in this exchange, remaining polite and professional while still challenging Trump on his answers. Trump did well in engaging Kelly positively too, apart from the other issues in his answers. https://t.co/n7dJAZIhqQ — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) September 14, 2023

Good for @megynkelly to make this crucial point: it wasn’t just that Fauci should’ve been fired (and could’ve been), it was elevating him to national stardom, keeping him on the WH task force, handing him the media platform to abuse America.



Fauci was a malevolent megalomaniac. https://t.co/j7JQr6BDjz — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) September 14, 2023

If anyone is interested in what real, fearless, professional journalism looks like.

We had one hell of an hour together.

Would Pres Biden ever subject himself to tough Q’ing like Trump does? Will any honest journalist w/ access to him do it??

Tune in today for his full answers/the full hour. SiriusXM Ch 111 12p est, pod & https://t.co/A53IqETTDd later today pic.twitter.com/z9lAbrIfVi — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 14, 2023

Listen to Ben Shapiro!

Can't wait to watch this. @megynkelly is the best in the business at this. https://t.co/MN9fnwSsMo — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 14, 2023

One thing to learn from this is no matter where a person is on the Republican primary, everyone appreciates strong journalism, and even when a candidate stumbles, they learn something too. Keep holding EVERYONE accountable Megyn!