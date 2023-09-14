History in the making? Is Rep. Hakeem Jeffries the first AI politician?

We've come a long, long way, but have we finally reached the point in history where we have an AI politician? Many would welcome the advancement in human society and who wouldn't support the equality of these finely tuned nearly sentient programs?

Dave Rubin is skeptical, however.

Jeffries speech and mannerisms are like a first generation humanoid robot they’re testing on the public. https://t.co/4uETegRpBX — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 14, 2023

Rep. Jeffries, who is best known for his laughably outrageous leftwing Xer posts is oddly ... artificial in his public speaking mannerisms. Quite a disorienting spectacle and many viewers agree.

Analogous to some of the greatest "Carnival Barkers" of our time. Including the gregarious "P. T. Barnum". pic.twitter.com/uHtoDUXgi9 — Caged_Bird_Sings - #BeYourOwnBank (@CagedSings) September 14, 2023

Definitely overdoing it on the body language. Overcompensating for lack of conviction. — The Constitutional Republican (@Liberty_Morals) September 14, 2023

Maybe he's just trying out a new program.

With the sound off, it looks like an Obama impression. — Elsie (@rightcentrism) September 14, 2023

He so badly wants to impersonate Obama. — Mr. TheMoon (@andynagel) September 14, 2023

Barry Seotoro lite. — LucidAgent (@LucidAgent) September 14, 2023

Trying hard to be a version of Obama.



Not working though. — Sam Fawaz (@SamTFawaz) September 14, 2023

Maybe he's born with it, maybe it's lots and lots of fillers and Botox?

Not sure about him but I think part of the problem is with Botox/fillers it's harder to show/see real facial emotions and person's passions/soul .. It's not a partisan issue.. Democrats & Republicans, Even The top 3 Longevity experts/scientists are now using Botox — Ray Armat, Ph.D. (@RayArmat) September 14, 2023

Does he pass the Turing Test?

If this was a test, he failed. — Michelle Rose Reardon (@michelle1956) September 14, 2023

2nd gen. Barry was the test model 😂 — Justin D. McDaniel, MPA (@jdmc244) September 14, 2023

This is why it's so important to do a lot of field testing before releasing new versions.

I prefer the first prototype. He was fun. pic.twitter.com/XkKG2ZTB9d — Bernard (@Bernard57502817) September 14, 2023

Definitely some tweaks to be made. Perhaps the Democrats were trying to merge the best parts of other Democrats but got the coding wrong.

Stylistically he lacks the bold jazziness of a Cory Booker or the alcohol-induced frenzied tremor of a Nancy Pelosi. He’s a five. Six tops. — Sharie Ann (@myblueschwinn) September 14, 2023

Well, whatever is happening it's easy to agree on at least one thing.

Disturbing — Kevin White ☀️ (@KevinWhitePHX) September 14, 2023

Perhaps society has not yet advanced enough to be ready for AI politicians. Progress is slow. Until then, maybe Democratic leaders should try being themselves more often rather than store brand imitations of more successful models.

