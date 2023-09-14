History in the making? Is Rep. Hakeem Jeffries the first AI politician?

Court unseals and releases report on sexual assaults in Loudoun County Public Schools
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  6:00 PM on September 14, 2023

We've come a long, long way, but have we finally reached the point in history where we have an AI politician? Many would welcome the advancement in human society and who wouldn't support the equality of these finely tuned nearly sentient programs?

Dave Rubin is skeptical, however.

Rep. Jeffries, who is best known for his laughably outrageous leftwing Xer posts is oddly ... artificial in his public speaking mannerisms. Quite a disorienting spectacle and many viewers agree.

Maybe he's just trying out a new program.

Maybe he's born with it, maybe it's lots and lots of fillers and Botox?

Does he pass the Turing Test?

This is why it's so important to do a lot of field testing before releasing new versions.

Definitely some tweaks to be made. Perhaps the Democrats were trying to merge the best parts of other Democrats but got the coding wrong.

Well, whatever is happening it's easy to agree on at least one thing.

Perhaps society has not yet advanced enough to be ready for AI politicians. Progress is slow. Until then, maybe Democratic leaders should try being themselves more often rather than store brand imitations of more successful models.

***

Tags: HAKEEM JEFFRIES

