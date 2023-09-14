DeSantis says what MOST are thinking --> Hey CBS: Gay is OK, but it doesn't belong in MATH class

LGBTQ activists could simply not contain themselves when they finally had the opportunity to be oppressed victims once again after several years of boring, and apparently debilitating, normalcy after gay marriage was legalized. When the Florida 'Don't Say Gay,' myth appeared like a siren out of the endless lake of victimhood, they didn't ask questions!

Conservatives have been fighting ever since to bring some basic common sense back into the conversation and finally, DeSantis laid it all out in perfectly reasonable and straightforward terms.

DeSantis explains how his school policies help attract people to FL



CBS: "Most gay people say they knew they were gay since they were a kid. They've known most of their life they were gay"



DeSantis: "What does that have to do with math class, or English class or history class?" pic.twitter.com/Ad3tSdEnEE — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 14, 2023

CBS reporter: 'But shouldn't they [LGBTQ kids] feel accepted in schools?' DeSantis: 'Everyone should be accepted. 100%.'

Boom.

Sorry Lefties, it doesn't get much more straightforward - or even gay-forward - than that. All kids deserve a quality education and there's really no need to involve relentless leftwing LGBTQ 'education' *cough propaganda cough* in every class.

Hallelujah. I've been waiting for someone to bring this up.



Forget the appropriateness of this stuff in school ... someone tell me the courses where it's even relevant?https://t.co/27QKPJSwWy — David X. Henry (@imau2fan) September 14, 2023

It's got nothing to do with it. Great response to a ridiculous far left tactic. — Chris Chambers (@ChrisB_Chambers) September 14, 2023

We all know CBS was hoping for a better soundbite.

Good response, they were expecting a different response I’m sure — TJCusack (@TJCusackGaming) September 14, 2023

To DeSantis' point.

Everyone *wants* to be accepted - but it's utter madness to imagine that such acceptance can or should be legislated into existence. — Farley Chockstrott (@doppelgangerung) September 14, 2023

It's not like LGBTQ kids are being DENIED education as it is.

“Should there be acceptance of gays in school?”



Where are gays being denied admission to school? The lying media is shameless. — Dr. James Russell (@realjimrussell) September 14, 2023

It really was a silly question.

What a preposterous question. She embarrassed herself in that moment. — Scott LaPeer (@scottlapeer) September 14, 2023

More to the point.

Reporter is shameless. There are so many gay conservatives out there. They know they are accepted. They want what the rest of us want. Solid education, stop pushing divisive rhetoric, stop putting race, sex, etc groups against each other. Let’s just be Americans. America FIRST! — Molly Pitcher (@bgalla1271) September 14, 2023

THANK YOU.

LGBTQ kids don't need specialized education. They need to be treated just like everyone else. Equality is not excluding them or making them feel less accepted. On this topic, it seems, all Republican frontrunners agree.

Common Sense wins again!