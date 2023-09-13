Ian Millhiser is very disappointed in you Republicans because you won't STOP attacking Hunter Biden

Ian Millhiser, noted political historian, economist, respected - nay - revered political strategist, and a journalist for Vox, literally cannot even with how mean Republicans have been to Biden over his son Hunter.

*wipes away tear*

A major political party harassing a father for years because his son struggles with addiction is one of the most disgusting spectacles I’ve witnessed in US politics. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) September 12, 2023

Hunter Biden, best known for his brilliant artistic talent and his absolute refusal to allow his connection to one of the most influential and well-connected politicians in America to influence his career in any way, has been a fan favorite for Republican criticism.

One might even label such behavior as 'harassment.'

Well, kind of.

Hey @imillhiser. If the messages/emails from Hunter Biden are tainted evidence due to his addiction, then attorneys for Joe Biden should cross examine Hunter to discredit him. The evidence and cross x would be part of any criminal case.



No One Is Above the Law. Remember?



HACK! — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) September 13, 2023

BTW @imillhiser. Being considerate to the father of a addict for things not related to the addiction, is not your tone when judges hand down prison sentences to trespassers and barricade pushers regardless of how the sentencing would impact snuggling families.



cc @julie_kelly2 — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) September 13, 2023

Why would Hunter Biden even be on the GOP's radar in the first place? It's a mystery really.

So let's completely ignore how the son was going around the world and making millions peddling influence? You can't be serious. — Jack Spitz (@JackSpitz5) September 12, 2023

Biden has barely had time to focus on his own administration due to constantly defending his son from these cruel and completely unfounded attacks.

Just a father showing his love — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 12, 2023

It's honestly impossible to understand why Republicans don't recognize Hunter Biden is completely off-limits.

So, you're only above the law if you're a drug and sex addicted Democrat politician's son? Then it's a-okay to sell your father's influence and for the both of you to receive bribes? Good to know. — Star Lasswell (@StarLasswell1) September 13, 2023

Really, what had Hunter Biden done to earn this contemptible attention?

His “son” is an Ivy League law graduate in his fifties who ran a grift for which his father was the front man to get money from corrupt foreign entities. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) September 13, 2023

Could there really be more to the story Ian is, and by what motivation we will never know, leaving out?

The issue is not that the son struggles with addiction. The issue is that, while the son was busy leading the life of a dissolute junkie, various people and entities were stuffing his pockets with money, and those people and entities may have gotten access to and favors from the… — Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) September 12, 2023

Just a few details ...

You left out that the son is ADDICTED to selling Government access through his father. I've never seen that episode of "Intervention." — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) September 13, 2023

Hunter is truly the victim in all of this, we cannot forget.

That poor poor 50 yr old powerful millionaire meth head — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 13, 2023

Thank goodness we all have Ian to set us straight on this ill-advised path.

This has to be the all time best voxplaining ever. — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) September 13, 2023

That is world class spin lol — @ the Brink 👨‍🚀🛸 (@scttbrnk) September 13, 2023

Yes,

Our hearts go out to the addicted son who foreign nationals hired and paid money for influence peddling.



Poor Hunter, the drug addicted son who hired young girls to have his way with.



Poor Biden, who was only paid millions to for the security of all his family members… — Andrea (@usebigears) September 12, 2023

So you get paid extra to simp this hard? — ₿ Michelle Ray ₿ (@GaltsGirl) September 12, 2023

At the end of the day though, can Ian really be this ... well ...Ian?

Even you don't believe you — Damin Toell (@damintoell) September 12, 2023

Thank you Ian Millhiser, Senior Correspondent for Vox and moral regulator of X, for reminding us all of our duty to respect a father simply loving his son.

