Ian Millhiser is very disappointed in you Republicans because you won't STOP attacking Hunter Biden

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  2:20 PM on September 13, 2023
Fox

Ian Millhiser, noted political historian, economist, respected - nay - revered political strategist, and a journalist for Vox, literally cannot even with how mean Republicans have been to Biden over his son Hunter.

*wipes away tear*

Hunter Biden, best known for his brilliant artistic talent and his absolute refusal to allow his connection to one of the most influential and well-connected politicians in America to influence his career in any way, has been a fan favorite for Republican criticism.

One might even label such behavior as 'harassment.'

Well, kind of.

Why would Hunter Biden even be on the GOP's radar in the first place? It's a mystery really.

Biden has barely had time to focus on his own administration due to constantly defending his son from these cruel and completely unfounded attacks.

It's honestly impossible to understand why Republicans don't recognize Hunter Biden is completely off-limits.

Really, what had Hunter Biden done to earn this contemptible attention?

Could there really be more to the story Ian is, and by what motivation we will never know, leaving out?

Just a few details ...

Hunter is truly the victim in all of this, we cannot forget.

Thank goodness we all have Ian to set us straight on this ill-advised path.

At the end of the day though, can Ian really be this ... well ...Ian?

Thank you Ian Millhiser, Senior Correspondent for Vox and moral regulator of X, for reminding us all of our duty to respect a father simply loving his son.

***

