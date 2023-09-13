Does Harry Sisson EVER SLEEP?! Day 3 of the never-ending 'LEAVE BIDEN ALONE' impeachment rant

Harry J. Sisson, a totally independent, very typical 20-year-old, who is just super passionate about supporting his favorite president ever, apparently hasn't slept since Republicans announced an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden.

To be clear, he is very displeased.

Day 1 ... it begins:

12:15 PM

The Republican Party is an utter embarrassment to this country. They want to impeach President Biden for nothing. They have no evidence, no testimony, and no reason to push forward with this. It’s an abuse of power and it’s going to backfire BADLY. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 12, 2023

12:58 PM

HAHAHA! John Fetterman just reacted to Republicans trying to impeach President Biden and his response is perfect. He LAUGHED at them. Definitely worth the watch pic.twitter.com/CNukcBKxZj — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 12, 2023

Day 2:

2:03 PM

For the record, Gen Z supports President Biden and his administration overwhelmingly. Young people WILL turn out to vote for him in 2024. Biden has passed historic policy and nobody should overlook that. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 12, 2023

5:30 PM

I’m not surprised Republicans want to impeach president Biden. We all know that having no evidence has NEVER stopped Republicans from doing something before and this is no different. It’s a total sham with no backing but that’s just what Republicans do. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 12, 2023

5:42 PM

It looks like the Republican’s impeachment of President Biden is already OVER! In 2020, Trump’s DOJ put out a binding legal opinion that says impeachment inquires without a house vote are invalid. It’s still on the books! Whoops! McCarthy and Marjorie Taylor Greene screwed up. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 12, 2023

5:43 PM

This legal opinion is still in place and active. Kevin McCarthy CANNOT ignore a House vote. Here’s more on this from Kyle Cheney with some amazing reporting: https://t.co/9vD3BWJoLA — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 12, 2023

6:19 PM

The Republicans impeachment against President Biden is a total sham. Even members of their own party have said they have NO evidence. They’re wasting time and taxpayer dollars to score political points. This WILL backfire on them. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 12, 2023

6:19 PM

I just posted a new YouTube video about the impeachment with the latest news we have INCLUDING the fact that Trump is actually behind it all. I’d appreciate if you checked it out 💙 https://t.co/5W2pS7Doa7 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 12, 2023

10:25 PM

President Biden’s age is NOT a real issue for 2024. It’s something that Republicans made up to attack him. Their claim is not based on fact, it’s based on fiction. pic.twitter.com/Mspf9JtxY1 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 13, 2023

11:40 PM

Here’s all the evidence Republicans have against President Biden to impeach him👇



Oh… wait. The list is empty. They don’t have any. pic.twitter.com/oizPDLeXlI — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 13, 2023

Day 3: No sleep. Can't Stop:

1:57 AM

Any Republican who believes that, based on current evidence, President Biden broke the law is either 1. Purposefully lying and being disingenuous or 2. They’re just not that bright. Those are the only two options. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 13, 2023

4:39 AM

I don’t care what lies Republicans make up about President Biden during their impeachment sham. I PROUDLY stand with Biden. He’s fought for us, so let’s fight for him! pic.twitter.com/q9Obq6WDhL — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 13, 2023

Maybe he finally collapsed from the burden of his own passion, on a giant pile of money...

Calm down, Harry.

Harrys losing it because he’s about to lose his shill gig when Biden is no longer the Democrat nominee. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) September 13, 2023

You won’t when your payments dry up https://t.co/scMvdDKRt1 — Tiffany 𝕏 (@tiffanylloree) September 13, 2023

Best advice for Harry at this point:

It’s time to come back to bed — Joe Biden (Parody) (@JoeBidenSniff) September 13, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA