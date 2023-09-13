House Oversight lists 20+ examples of Biden’s involvement for the 'no evidence' crowd
Does Harry Sisson EVER SLEEP?! Day 3 of the never-ending 'LEAVE BIDEN ALONE' impeachment rant

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  9:45 AM on September 13, 2023
Twitter

Harry J. Sisson, a totally independent, very typical 20-year-old, who is just super passionate about supporting his favorite president ever, apparently hasn't slept since Republicans announced an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden.

To be clear, he is very displeased.

Day 1 ... it begins:

12:15 PM

12:58 PM

Day 2:

2:03 PM

5:30 PM

5:42 PM

Sam J.

5:43 PM

6:19 PM

6:19 PM

10:25 PM

11:40 PM

Day 3: No sleep. Can't Stop:

1:57 AM

4:39 AM 

Maybe he finally collapsed from the burden of his own passion, on a giant pile of money...

Calm down, Harry.

Best advice for Harry at this point:

HA HA HA HA HA

