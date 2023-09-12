The Lincoln Project issues sternly worded letter to Republicans against supporting Biden impeachment

If you are a Republican considering supporting the proposed impeachment of President Biden ...

BREAKING: @SpeakerMcCarthy announces a formal impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/7TqS6YeMww — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) September 12, 2023

... the Lincoln Project has some very strong words of advice for you.

Always on the lookout to protect democracy, the Lincoln Project warns:

Any Republican who supports this sham impeachment is an extremist, a direct threat to our democracy, and must be treated as such at the ballot box. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 12, 2023

Sounds super serious you guys.

Well, for some. Not everyone is as concerned about disappointing the Lincoln Project.

By "democracy," they literally just mean "the Democratic Party." https://t.co/hyAtes9uHl — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) September 12, 2023

It is quite possible that the Lincoln Project sits in a dark room at night doing unspeakable things to photos of Trump, the word "extremist", and pictures of Jan 6th. https://t.co/s4sNyyvFp1 — Shayadjinn (@Shayadjinn1) September 12, 2023

When in doubt, just scream EXTREMIST

There ya GO!!!!



Label anyone an "extremist" when they oppose YOUR views.



You are such a loyal fascist. — DumbOlDad (@dumboldad) September 12, 2023

Now that you mention it, there might be something to this inquiry.

The American people don't consider selling public offices to foreign entities a sham.



It's time to be honest and own up to the treasonist activities carried out by Biden and his cohorts.



It's over. — shaquille o'atmeal (@crypt0e) September 12, 2023

Maybe the Lincoln Project is just nervous?

🤣🤣🤣You scared, Skippy? — Kevin Smith 🇺🇸 (@Kevinsmithspc) September 12, 2023

Also, the Lincoln Project seems to have forgotten their own apparent attack on our precious democracy!

Galactic level hypocrisy 🫵🏼https://t.co/nMw5czlwp1 — Thus Farted Zarathustra (@thusfarted) September 12, 2023

With 10 republicans voting to impeach the president from their own party, this is the most bipartisan impeachment in American history. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 13, 2021

Impeachment is good for democracy when it helps the Democrats and a terrible threat to democracy when it might hurt them.

Just like Abraham Lincoln would have wanted.