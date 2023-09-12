'HOLY S**T': Sen. John Kennedy reads directly from banned books and LOL the...
The Lincoln Project issues sternly worded letter to Republicans against supporting Biden impeachment

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  12:45 PM on September 12, 2023

If you are a Republican considering supporting the proposed impeachment of President Biden ... 

... the Lincoln Project has some very strong words of advice for you.

Always on the lookout to protect democracy, the Lincoln Project warns:

Sounds super serious you guys.

Well, for some. Not everyone is as concerned about disappointing the Lincoln Project.

When in doubt, just scream EXTREMIST

Now that you mention it, there might be something to this inquiry.

Maybe the Lincoln Project is just nervous?

Also, the Lincoln Project seems to have forgotten their own apparent attack on our precious democracy!

Impeachment is good for democracy when it helps the Democrats and a terrible threat to democracy when it might hurt them.

Just like Abraham Lincoln would have wanted.

Tags: BIDEN IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY LINCOLN PROJECT

