'LEAVE BIDEN ALONE'! Harry Sisson is absolutely appalled at the audacity of Republicans impeaching Biden

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  1:35 PM on September 12, 2023
ImgFlip/Twitchy

Nothing is more unacceptable and upsetting to Harry J. Sisson, totally NOT a paid propagandist for the DNC, than witnessing politicians abuse their power.

To think Congress would stoop so low as to use the impeachment process, of all things in our sacred democracy, for politics! Has our country truly fallen this far? Biden is innocent and this is nothing more than an attack on our freedoms and the decency of our great country!

Well, according to Harry, that is.

No one is above the law, remember Harry?

There really is nothing to this obscene accusation.

Considering this is an absolutely manufactured nothing-burger and Biden is completely innocent, shouldn't Harry be supporting the process?

Really, is it that big of an outrage just yet, Harry? Maybe save some of that energy for your next rant video?

Truthfully, at this point, who doesn't think this?

Accountability is great for America ... as long as it's not a Democrat.

Got it.

As the left is so fond of saying, no one is above the law and if you're innocent, what's to worry about?

Guess we'll see.

Tags: BIDEN IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY



