'LEAVE BIDEN ALONE'! Harry Sisson is absolutely appalled at the audacity of Republicans impeaching Biden

Nothing is more unacceptable and upsetting to Harry J. Sisson, totally NOT a paid propagandist for the DNC, than witnessing politicians abuse their power.

The Republican Party is an utter embarrassment to this country. They want to impeach President Biden for nothing. They have no evidence, no testimony, and no reason to push forward with this. It’s an abuse of power and it’s going to backfire BADLY. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 12, 2023

To think Congress would stoop so low as to use the impeachment process, of all things in our sacred democracy, for politics! Has our country truly fallen this far? Biden is innocent and this is nothing more than an attack on our freedoms and the decency of our great country!

Well, according to Harry, that is.

Saying there is “no evidence” is a gross understatement and absolutely not true🧐 you’re still out here lying to your low IQ audience with false narratives. The truth is actually the reverse. The evidence you have been claiming on Trump still hasn’t materialized.



The mountain… — Ty’s Tough Talk🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@toughtalkty) September 12, 2023

No one is above the law, remember Harry?

I thought your kind supported equal justice under the law. — Taylor 🐸 (@tdug93) September 12, 2023

There really is nothing to this obscene accusation.

Just 20 perfect phone calls and millions of dollars exchanged. Nothing to see here. — J L Fairchild (@J_L_Fairchild) September 12, 2023

Considering this is an absolutely manufactured nothing-burger and Biden is completely innocent, shouldn't Harry be supporting the process?

Then you should be ecstatic, because since we all know Joe Biden is as pure as the driven snow, this will be your chance to take it to those horrible, revenge-seeking Republicans when they fail to come up with, as Obama said, even a smidgen of evidence of Biden Crime Family (tm)… — Phantom II (@Phantom2Phlyer) September 12, 2023

Really, is it that big of an outrage just yet, Harry? Maybe save some of that energy for your next rant video?

You have always been a boy that cried Wolf sooner or later people will stop listening, Your uncle Joe is not being impeached. It’s called an impeachment inquiry which will give the GOP the ability to look into and have access to information. — Bob Maness (@bob_maness) September 12, 2023

Truthfully, at this point, who doesn't think this?

You run the best parody/satire account on this app. Endless entertainment — Quattro (@brianquattro_) September 12, 2023

Accountability is great for America ... as long as it's not a Democrat.

Got it.

Donald Trump just spoke after his arraignment saying “This is a sad day for America.” WRONG. Today is a GREAT day for America. Today proved that nobody is above the law and that justice always prevails.



Trump hates accountability but it’s coming whether he likes it or not. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) August 3, 2023

As the left is so fond of saying, no one is above the law and if you're innocent, what's to worry about?

Guess we'll see.