'He's very brave ... ask him.' Megyn Kelly's devastating eye-roll at Vivek Ramaswamy's podcast a MUST SEE

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  12:25 PM on September 12, 2023

Very few political candidates are willing to take all the risk on your behalf to ensure the future of the country AND be so humble about it, just ask Republican Presidential hopeful, Vivek Ramaswamy.

Promoting his new YouTube channel podcast, the controversial and frequently cringe candidate decided to bare it all for the world to see, and appreciate, his humble dedication to his own self-promotion.

Ramaswamy, best known for being absolutely willing to say whatever will get him to his next interview, certainly has a supportive audience.

But not everyone is as impressed with his selfless sacrifice:

But the legendary Megan Kelly, aka. Megan The Slayer said it best, and the people agree:

Candidates should take advantage of social media platforms to spread their message and make their campaigns as successful as possible. But, come on, Vivek, it's not that big of a career risk. Imagine the sheer audacity of making a PODCAST.

The controversial and certainly polarizing figure is no stranger to making outlandish statements and he seemingly blooms in the brutal winds of online outrage. I can't imagine how making a podcast is going to be the final straw that sinks his campaign. 

Who knows, maybe it'll be boring?

