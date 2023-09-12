'He's very brave ... ask him.' Megyn Kelly's devastating eye-roll at Vivek Ramaswamy's podcast a MUST SEE

Very few political candidates are willing to take all the risk on your behalf to ensure the future of the country AND be so humble about it, just ask Republican Presidential hopeful, Vivek Ramaswamy.

Political consultants told me launching a podcast is a major campaign liability. Not to do it. “Fuel for oppo research.” We did it anyway. Full transparency. Season 2 drops today at noon. Join me for a very special guest 🍕. https://t.co/B4Ye88LaLj — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) September 12, 2023

Promoting his new YouTube channel podcast, the controversial and frequently cringe candidate decided to bare it all for the world to see, and appreciate, his humble dedication to his own self-promotion.

Ramaswamy, best known for being absolutely willing to say whatever will get him to his next interview, certainly has a supportive audience.

Vivek you are unstoppable 🔥 — RUDRA💫 (@invincibl39) September 12, 2023

Amazing!



It’s a great podcast



Truly — DrMalachi.eth - (Dr. Run) - Marathon Every Day (@malachiobrien) September 12, 2023

But not everyone is as impressed with his selfless sacrifice:

That’s the entire reason he’s “running” for prez. He’s trying to launch himself as a media voice. It’s not a secret. Smart way to get your name out there fast. I’m sure he will make it successful I enjoy listening to him but I would want him running any part of my country. 👀 — FoxyFarmer🦊 (@GardensR4Health) September 12, 2023

Translation: I’m not serious about this campaign, and running to get eyes on my podcast and other endeavors. — hippipdip (@hippipdip) September 12, 2023

Do you want a cookie? — ❤️GAGirl1967🖤 I’m ready for Dawgs Football! (@Tamzilla_52) September 12, 2023

But the legendary Megan Kelly, aka. Megan The Slayer said it best, and the people agree:

He’s very brave. Just ask him. https://t.co/YpCGdrU9bz — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 12, 2023

Megyn the slayer! — Shon Phillips (@Zev804) September 12, 2023

“I’m the only man running for president with the backbone to start a podcast” — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) September 12, 2023

LOL love ya both but that's funny, spit my coffee. — Joseph Cherney II (@wowmail) September 12, 2023

Candidates should take advantage of social media platforms to spread their message and make their campaigns as successful as possible. But, come on, Vivek, it's not that big of a career risk. Imagine the sheer audacity of making a PODCAST.

The controversial and certainly polarizing figure is no stranger to making outlandish statements and he seemingly blooms in the brutal winds of online outrage. I can't imagine how making a podcast is going to be the final straw that sinks his campaign.

Who knows, maybe it'll be boring?