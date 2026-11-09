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Gaza-Born Candidate Has Already Announced a 2028 Primary Challenge to John Fetterman

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 09, 2026 6:00 PM
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Gaza-Born Candidate Has Already Announced a 2028 Primary Challenge to John Fetterman
Meme

Give us a break! It hasn't even been a full week since the midterm elections, but a primary challenger has already emerged for Democrat Sen. John Fetterman in 2028. The long knives are now out for Extreme Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer, but they've been out for a while for Fetterman for remaining a strong supporter of Israel ever since the October 7 slaughter of 1,200 Israelis and the kidnapping of 251 people, including Americans. 

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Who is this challenger who's getting a massive head start? It's Ahmed Moor, who was born in Gaza. He says he's running to end the war in Iran and to promote the "dignity agenda": free healthcare, free childcare, and affordable housing. Oh, and he's also calling for accountability for "genocide." Imagine that. 

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There are a few Democrats in the replies who say that Zionists like Fetterman have to go, but they're significantly outnumbered by the number of people saying we need to stop allowing foreign-born people to hold office. We wouldn't go that far … yet. Ted Cruz wasn't born here, and Abdul El-Sayed was. They're making it tempting, though.

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News Topics 2028 ELECTIONS | ISRAEL | JOHN FETTERMAN | PENNSYLVANIA

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