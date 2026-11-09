Gaza-Born Candidate Has Already Announced a 2028 Primary Challenge to John Fetterman

Give us a break! It hasn't even been a full week since the midterm elections, but a primary challenger has already emerged for Democrat Sen. John Fetterman in 2028. The long knives are now out for Extreme Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer, but they've been out for a while for Fetterman for remaining a strong supporter of Israel ever since the October 7 slaughter of 1,200 Israelis and the kidnapping of 251 people, including Americans.

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Who is this challenger who's getting a massive head start? It's Ahmed Moor, who was born in Gaza. He says he's running to end the war in Iran and to promote the "dignity agenda": free healthcare, free childcare, and affordable housing. Oh, and he's also calling for accountability for "genocide." Imagine that.

🚨 BREAKING: Ahmed Moor, a “Gaza-born Philadelphian” has announced his run for Senator of Pennsylvania. He is running on ending aid to Israel, defunding law enforcement and taxing landlords. https://t.co/NTv9J1YblS — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) November 9, 2026

Ahmed Moor was a journalist in Lebanon for a publication called "The Electronic Intifada" and then worked in financial services in Jordan, i'm sure his concern is really working class Pennsylvanians. — Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) November 9, 2026

BREAKING: Ahmed Moor, who was born in Gaza, announces a 2028 Senate run to challenge John Fetterman https://t.co/zu5rYeKpVD — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 9, 2026

@AhmedMoor Days after the Oct. 7 massacre, Ahmed Moor wrote this: “You can’t, as a Palestinian, as somebody of conscience, observe that bulldozer breaking through that wall and not feel a sense that ‘the natives have broken free – good for them.’” https://t.co/XA4BtpYyPd https://t.co/uaf1liou9q — CAMERA (@CAMERA4Truth) November 9, 2026

Sen. Fetterman's new challenger is a DSA member who sits on the advisory board of the allegedly Hamas-tied USCPR. He worked in Lebanon, ran a business in Egypt and Jordan, called Hezbollah a "legitimate party" and said of Oct 7 that "the natives have broken free – good for them" https://t.co/zjE1hxXfGC — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) November 9, 2026

@AhmedMoor It has to be a joke? You think you cracked some election voting code for all time to come with this stupid same sentence agenda like Abdul in Michigan? That shit ain't gonna work again. The public already sees through the bullshit. — nadir vaanunu (@NVaanunu) November 9, 2026

@AhmedMoor @ICEgov get Ahmed out of here — Br1@N (@pizzarespecter) November 9, 2026

@AhmedMoor Because of people like you, soon there will an incredible uprising in the US. You think right now you are that uprising, you would be wrong. — P.K. (@intimepk) November 9, 2026

@AhmedMoor A notice to the people of Pennsylvania. The future of the the republic depends on tossing this guy back to Jenin. Let him clean that shithole up. — Gil, but not Keith (@unexpected_ape) November 9, 2026

@AhmedMoor As someone who was forced to live with your ideology….no thanks. — Artunis (@Artunis20) November 9, 2026

@AhmedMoor Go back to the middle east and make those policies there instead — TheDoomerTapes (@DoomerTapes) November 9, 2026

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@AhmedMoor I’ll be sinking every damn dime I have into Fetterman’s campaign, Hamas Jr. — NizNellie3 (@NizNellie3) November 9, 2026

@libsoftiktok They are trying to push this shit in our face to demoralize us. Keep poking the bear…. — SatoriVerdure (@SatoriVerdure) November 9, 2026

@libsoftiktok Fetterman backs Israel, says the border matters, and thinks for himself. In today's Democratic Party, that's apparently a primary-worthy offense. — Ja’ahrus (@Jaahrus) November 9, 2026

@libsoftiktok He doesn’t even need to campaign Dems will just check the box — catie wilber (@catiewilber) November 9, 2026

@AhmedMoor "The Dignity Agenda"? Dignity is NOT having someone else cover all of your responsibilities. Another example of leftists changing the language. — Mark Burger (@markaburger) November 9, 2026

@AhmedMoor About to make me donate to a Democrat to stop you is crazy — Find Dead Voters (@finddeadvoters) November 9, 2026

@AhmedMoor @redsteeze If you want Gaza to be free go there and fight for it. Stop trying to turn America into the country you don’t want to be in. — Adaptive Warrior! (@Adaptive_Life) November 9, 2026

@AhmedMoor There is no genocide. Fuck off. — J Maness (@jennmaness76) November 9, 2026

@AhmedMoor What is your opinion on the gross antisemitism in Philly this past weekend? — That hopeful Chick 🇺🇸🦃 (@AttrctAbundnce) November 9, 2026

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@AhmedMoor Go back to Gaza where you belong, we don't want terrorists in our government. — AckAckAcks (@AckAcksAck) November 9, 2026

There are a few Democrats in the replies who say that Zionists like Fetterman have to go, but they're significantly outnumbered by the number of people saying we need to stop allowing foreign-born people to hold office. We wouldn't go that far … yet. Ted Cruz wasn't born here, and Abdul El-Sayed was. They're making it tempting, though.

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