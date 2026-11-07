FactPost: Stephen Miller Exchanged Messages With Breitbart Promoting 'White Nationalist Theories'

After President Donald Trump won reelection in 2024, the great minds at the DNC decided to tap the people in charge of the KamalaHQ X account to run a brand-new rapid-response account called FactPost. According to FactPost, whose bio is simply "Posting facts," President Donald Trump told the American people to inject bleach to cure themselves of COVID-19 and claimed that Pennsylvania had four measles deaths in 2026, counting among the measles deaths an infant who had died from a lacerated spleen.

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Now that Stephen Miller has been named the new White House chief of staff, FactPost is claiming that leaked emails reveal that Miller exchanged more than 900 messages with Breitbart News "promoting white nationalist theories."

Leaked emails reveal Stephen Miller exchanged over 900 messages with Breitbart News promoting white nationalist theories. https://t.co/P7GftkP6fG — FactPost (@factpostnews) November 6, 2026

The thing about FactPost is that it just posts facts without any evidence or sources.

@factpostnews You mean immigration policy? — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) November 7, 2026

@factpostnews Something we all learned from COVID is that the difference between "theories" and "reality" is you just wait 36 months. Awful convenient timing on these leaks, don't you think? I hope Stephen deports 100 million communists and freeloaders. — Bonyknee (@Bony_Knee) November 7, 2026

@factpostnews Were the white nationalist theories just true things that happened? — Chudulous Maximus (@ChudulousMax) November 6, 2026

@factpostnews FactPost has posted over 900 completely fictitious stories — Pazza Mamma (@PazzaMamma9) November 7, 2026

@factpostnews I love him even more — American Nationalist ⚡️🇺🇸 (@metal_patriot98) November 7, 2026

@factpostnews He even said people should try to have dinner with their family. Crazy huh — BDrake (@freedom1o1) November 7, 2026

@factpostnews @grok the second image shown here has Patriot Front in it. Is Stephen Miller connected to Patriot Front in any way? — MortalFiber (@MortalFiber) November 7, 2026

It's funny that, for as many Patriot Front sightings as there have been, a mainstream journalist has never tried to track down the group's leader for an interview.

@factpostnews You don’t have to sell me on him. — Frog on a Stone 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@caffshepherd) November 7, 2026

@factpostnews Where are they? Why didn’t you attach them? — SueD63 (@suz34175) November 7, 2026

@factpostnews Specifics, please, so they may be discussed. — Venckman 👻👻👻 (@Venckman1) November 7, 2026

What white nationalist "theories"?

@factpostnews Translation - he’s against open borders. He wants mass deportations. What other “theory” are you referring to? Oh…. Possibly also that DEI is ruining our society — shelly sims (@shellys53523424) November 7, 2026

@factpostnews It doesn't work anymore, you just look stupid — Milo Blake (@miloblake99) November 7, 2026

@factpostnews Here are some of his messages. Super shocking stuff “America is for Americans” “Illegals should be deported” “The border should be secure” Can’t believe he would say this. — Andrew 🇺🇸 (@AndrewDCGE) November 7, 2026

@factpostnews In short: the volume of emails and the sources he engaged with are real. The strongest framing of them as “white nationalist theories” comes from the SPLC’s reporting. — Simon (@SimonMacUK) November 7, 2026

@factpostnews Sure, the Jew is a white nationalist. 🤡 — V (@V35000) November 7, 2026

@factpostnews Based — Ronald Bull (@RonaldBull405) November 7, 2026

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@factpostnews Were they any good? Any memes in there? — DrinkerOfTears (@DrinkerOfTears) November 7, 2026

@factpostnews “Theories” Oh do tell us what “theories” you speak of — Willy (@WillyCuz) November 7, 2026

@factpostnews Y'all are desperate to push this obvious lie. — Thomas Korn (@kornholiokapk) November 7, 2026

@factpostnews For example? #PremiseWithNoBackUp — Jack Langley (@JackFromHollis) November 7, 2026

@factpostnews So what’s your point — Roger Ball (@BallDrbuilders) November 7, 2026

@factpostnews https://t.co/hB7FoNnXkJ — Lady Hecate 🇺🇲 (@hecate40) November 7, 2026

Could we at least hear one of these white nationalist theories so that we know what we're supposed to be outraged about?

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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