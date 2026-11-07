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FactPost: Stephen Miller Exchanged Messages With Breitbart Promoting 'White Nationalist Theories'

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 07, 2026 7:00 PM
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FactPost: Stephen Miller Exchanged Messages With Breitbart Promoting 'White Nationalist Theories'
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After President Donald Trump won reelection in 2024, the great minds at the DNC decided to tap the people in charge of the KamalaHQ X account to run a brand-new rapid-response account called FactPost. According to FactPost, whose bio is simply "Posting facts," President Donald Trump told the American people to inject bleach to cure themselves of COVID-19 and claimed that Pennsylvania had four measles deaths in 2026, counting among the measles deaths an infant who had died from a lacerated spleen.

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Now that Stephen Miller has been named the new White House chief of staff, FactPost is claiming that leaked emails reveal that Miller exchanged more than 900 messages with Breitbart News "promoting white nationalist theories."

The thing about FactPost is that it just posts facts without any evidence or sources.

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It's funny that, for as many Patriot Front sightings as there have been, a mainstream journalist has never tried to track down the group's leader for an interview. 

What white nationalist "theories"?

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Could we at least hear one of these white nationalist theories so that we know what we're supposed to be outraged about?

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.  

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News Topics DNC | STEPHEN MILLER

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