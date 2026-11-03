School Reconsidering Program Where Kids Read With Foster Dogs That Muslims Consider ‘Impure’

A few days ago, Libs of TikTok brought to our attention the assistant superintendent of Portland Public Schools in Maine, Abdullahi Ahmed, who was born in Somalia and was proposing a policy that the school regulate dogs on school grounds because Muslims consider their saliva "impure." He urged avoiding class pets, making dog activities opt-in only, and said he consulted imams who opposed classroom dogs.

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Abdullahi Ahmed, the Somali-born muslim assistant superintendent of Portland Public Schools in Maine, proposed a policy to regulate dogs on school grounds because they’re "impure” according to Muslim culture. https://t.co/mUmh0X1LGo — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 27, 2026

Matt Van Swol reports that Ocean Avenue Elementary is now reconsidering a program in which children read with foster dogs. The story made local news:

🚨#BREAKING: Outrage is erupting from parents in Maine after public schools are now RECONSIDERING allowing kids to READ WITH FOSTER DOGS... ...over the RELIGIOUS BELIEFS of Muslims who believe dogs are "unclean" Yes, a program where kids sit with puppies and read books is now being reviewed because of Islam. It started at Ocean Avenue Elementary. Students were offered the chance to step into a play pen and read alongside foster dogs. The thought was simple: the kids get to snuggle dogs and the foster dogs... but then came a Portland school committee meeting. Assistant Superintendent Dr. "Abdullahi Ahmed" raised how dogs are viewed in the Islamic faith. His words: “The dog saliva is considered impure.” Now the board is writing new policy language built around RELIGIOUS AND CULTURAL considerations that could keep dogs out of the classroom all together. This is insane. WHAT ARE WE DOING HERE?!!!!!!!! — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) November 3, 2026

The post continues:

… being reviewed because of Islam. It started at Ocean Avenue Elementary. Students were offered the chance to step into a play pen and read alongside foster dogs. The thought was simple: the kids get to snuggle dogs and the foster dogs... but then came a Portland school committee meeting. Assistant Superintendent Dr. "Abdullahi Ahmed" raised how dogs are viewed in the Islamic faith. His words: “The dog saliva is considered impure.” Now the board is writing new policy language built around RELIGIOUS AND CULTURAL considerations that could keep dogs out of the classroom altogether. This is insane. WHAT ARE WE DOING HERE?!!!!!!!!

Sorry Timmy, you can’t play with puppies today, Mohammad might get offended — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) November 3, 2026

@mattvanswol @blackburn_kari We love dogs in America! If they don't like dogs they should move to a Muslim country. — Linda Masci (@goqivana) November 3, 2026

@mattvanswol Just as Christian parents can "opt-out" their kids on different programs like Halloween parties or sex ed, Muslim parents can opt their children out of this. They don't shut down programs when Christian parents complain, why should they do it for Muslims? — Uncommon Joyce✝️🇺🇸⛺️🌪🌌 (@MontanaPenguin) November 3, 2026

@mattvanswol Most government functionaries are cowards. The enemy has installed front line soldiers into positions of authority over these cowards. Liberal school employees allowed it because they were intimidated by the enemy's aggressiveness. Liberals are easy to overthrow. — Gene Valentino (@GeneValentino) November 3, 2026

@mattvanswol I choose dogs — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) November 3, 2026

@mattvanswol If the Muslim parents don’t want their kids involved, they can just withdraw consent for them to participate. Just like a field trip. — Comic Commander (@GoldAtomComics) November 3, 2026

@mattvanswol Free country: you get a choice, not a veto. Don't like Halloween, Christmas, Hanukkah, or dogs? Opt out. No one is forcing you. Put the dogs in a room with the kids who want to read. Everyone else goes next door. This isn't hard. Let the kids read to the puppies 🐶 — Tamae Partain (@ImpactOptimist) November 3, 2026

@mattvanswol Answer: The Muslim kids can choose not to participate. Don't enforce Muslim cultural beliefs on non Muslim students. The Muslim kids can sit this one out. — Zippythepinhead™ 🦅 🇺🇸 A Manly Man (@morbidobese) November 3, 2026

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@mattvanswol I had 2 therapy dogs that loved this reading program that had measurable results. The students could read to the dogs without fear/shame/judgement. There was a high participation rate in this program. — lane (@ladu33471) November 3, 2026

@mattvanswol This is a brilliant idea. My daughter used to read to the next door neighbors dog as a youngster. Kept her busy, learning and happy. — Robin Patrick (@RobinPatri41833) November 3, 2026

@mattvanswol Respecting religious beliefs should never mean dismissing the interests and happiness of other children. The solution should be fairness, inclusion and reasonable accommodation without imposing one belief on everyone. — Principal⭐️ (@OkadikeOnyeisi) November 3, 2026

@mattvanswol Dogs are part of this country’s culture, don’t like it don’t participate or better yet leave — WellActually (@WellActually67) November 3, 2026

@mattvanswol If the Muslims don’t like it, there are plenty of countries they can go to that will accommodate them. I’m sure there are plenty of people willing to buy them a plane ticket. — Christopher (@groktopus) November 3, 2026

@mattvanswol Muslims don't run this place YET but they sure have every intention of doing so and aggressively push themselves to the head of the line regardless of anyone else's considerations or rights. JUST SAY NO. — Beneath The Rock ✝️ Ps 91:1, Ps 62:7 (@UnderARockInSC) November 3, 2026

@mattvanswol Imagine those kids that already got to experience that now being told Abdul’s family doesn’t like it. Do they really think this will help with the “tolerance” they keep pushing? — rooftop swears 🔫🌽🇺🇸🦅 (@iSware73) November 3, 2026

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@mattvanswol They all need to start screaming "separation of church and state" from the rooftops. — UnPhilteredGuy (@UnPhilteredGuy) November 3, 2026

If you consider dogs impure, why immigrate to a country where dogs are everywhere? It seems you'd be happier somewhere else.

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