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School Reconsidering Program Where Kids Read With Foster Dogs That Muslims Consider ‘Impure’

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 03, 2026 10:00 PM
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School Reconsidering Program Where Kids Read With Foster Dogs That Muslims Consider ‘Impure’
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

A few days ago, Libs of TikTok brought to our attention the assistant superintendent of Portland Public Schools in Maine, Abdullahi Ahmed, who was born in Somalia and was proposing a policy that the school regulate dogs on school grounds because Muslims consider their saliva "impure." He urged avoiding class pets, making dog activities opt-in only, and said he consulted imams who opposed classroom dogs.

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Matt Van Swol reports that Ocean Avenue Elementary is now reconsidering a program in which children read with foster dogs. The story made local news:

The post continues:

… being reviewed because of Islam. It started at Ocean Avenue Elementary. Students were offered the chance to step into a play pen and read alongside foster dogs. The thought was simple: the kids get to snuggle dogs and the foster dogs... but then came a Portland school committee meeting. Assistant Superintendent Dr. "Abdullahi Ahmed" raised how dogs are viewed in the Islamic faith. His words: “The dog saliva is considered impure.” Now the board is writing new policy language built around RELIGIOUS AND CULTURAL considerations that could keep dogs out of the classroom altogether. This is insane. WHAT ARE WE DOING HERE?!!!!!!!!

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If you consider dogs impure, why immigrate to a country where dogs are everywhere? It seems you'd be happier somewhere else.

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News Topics EDUCATION | ISLAM | MAINE

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