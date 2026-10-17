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Obtuse Woman 'Mixes Up' Ilhan Omar's Immigration Story With Total Immigration Fraud Elon Musk's

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 17, 2026 8:00 PM
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Obtuse Woman 'Mixes Up' Ilhan Omar's Immigration Story With Total Immigration Fraud Elon Musk's
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We had to check Grace Auta's feed to make sure she wasn't a parody account, but the woman whose X bio reads, "Thoughts, unpopular opinions & things we don't say out loud," is legitimately that stupid. She seems bitter about Elon Musk:

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Speaking of Musk, she came to the defense of Rep. Ilhan Omar by invoking him:

Yeah, we're well aware of the difference between Omar and Musk. Omar was brought to the United States as a refugee by her Somali warlord father. We're not certain at what age because she had her staff change the year of her birth after she was elected. 

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"Account based in Africa."

The original poster doesn't even know what country she's posting from. 

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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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News Topics AFRICA | ELON MUSK | ILHAN OMAR | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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