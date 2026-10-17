Obtuse Woman 'Mixes Up' Ilhan Omar's Immigration Story With Total Immigration Fraud Elon Musk's

We had to check Grace Auta's feed to make sure she wasn't a parody account, but the woman whose X bio reads, "Thoughts, unpopular opinions & things we don't say out loud," is legitimately that stupid. She seems bitter about Elon Musk:

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Just for kicks, I dare Musk to get in his flying car and test fly it. If he lives, good for him. If he doesn't, good for everyone else. — Grace Auta (@graceauta101_) October 17, 2026

Speaking of Musk, she came to the defense of Rep. Ilhan Omar by invoking him:

Omg you guys, it's true. Ilhan Omar came here on a student visa, then quit school and just started working. Total immigration fraud, blatant. Oh wait, that wasn't Ilhan, that was Elon. — Grace Auta (@graceauta101_) October 15, 2026

Yeah, we're well aware of the difference between Omar and Musk. Omar was brought to the United States as a refugee by her Somali warlord father. We're not certain at what age because she had her staff change the year of her birth after she was elected.

@graceauta101_ He did it legally. We will find out if Ilhan’s warlord father did the same for her. — American Snarker (@americansnarker) October 16, 2026

@graceauta101_ Elon is a trillionaire and created thousands of millionaires Ilhan never created anything and stole millions — Stuke Nukem (@StukeNukem66) October 16, 2026

@graceauta101_ If she falsified documents she’s gone. Elon did none of that. — James_Army Guy (@Ken_gomoose) October 17, 2026

@graceauta101_ If Elon forged dates on his immigration papers he can be denaturalized as well She apparently had her staff alter paperwork That’s highly illegal — 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 𝔻𝕒𝕝𝕥𝕠𝕟 (@dutchdalton992) October 16, 2026

@graceauta101_ Then deport him too if he broke immigration laws🤷‍♂️ Anything else? — Shawn Kolozsy (@KolozsyShawn) October 16, 2026

@graceauta101_ It was very common in the 1990s for students to drop out and pursue work pre-911. What wasn’t common was falsifying your birth date and marrying your brother. — VegasHappens (@VegasHappens) October 16, 2026

@graceauta101_ And yet, that still wouldn’t excuse any misdeeds by her, would it? If she broke the law, she should be help responsible, no? — Short Term Charisma (@ShortTermChrsma) October 17, 2026

@graceauta101_ You know nothing. Omar isn’t even her name. It’s Elmi. The Omar family got approved for refugee status. So Elmi became Omar. Her dad was an infamous colonel in the military and murdered thousands. He was never a citizen, so neither is she. She can’t be elected to Congress. — Thomas John (@ThomasJohn65936) October 17, 2026

@graceauta101_ She's a criminal, he's not. — Question Everything Too (@JoewittigComca1) October 17, 2026

@graceauta101_ And here you are on X. 😂😂 — Mark Schouten (@MarkSchouten3) October 16, 2026

@graceauta101_ Came "here"? — M Williams 🏴 🇺🇸 🐿 🏆x5 + 1.5 years 6️⃣8️⃣ (@Mwontplaythat) October 16, 2026

@graceauta101_ Here? You live in Africa — Brendo 🇺🇸🦅 (@BrendoThePsycho) October 17, 2026

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"Account based in Africa."

@graceauta101_ African account. Fuck off🖕🖕 — Will Cole (@Constntparty1) October 16, 2026

@graceauta101_ Elon became a naturalized American citizen in 2002. Easy for you to miss since you weren't born yet. — Tim Sheehan (@NotTodayJoe) October 16, 2026

@graceauta101_ Deport him too if he’s guilty of immigration fraud, which the evidence says he isn’t. — Murphy2 (@jescomurph2) October 16, 2026

@graceauta101_ Correct Ilhan never started working. — Gumsmif Cowboy (@1911homestead) October 17, 2026

@graceauta101_ https://t.co/wuIM67Gmwa — Crash Test Dhimmi (@CrashTestDhimmi) October 15, 2026

The original poster doesn't even know what country she's posting from.

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