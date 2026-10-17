Imagine Being Able to Make a Flying Car but Not Being Able to Figure Out How to Feed Hungry Children

On Thursday night, Elon Musk presented the new Tesla Roadster, which wowed the internet by climbing a vertical ramp, flipping itself over, and making a soft landing thanks to thrusters made in collaboration with SpaceX. Climate crisis advocate "Dr. Rita Ded" beat everyone else to the punch by declaring that emissions from the Roadster would end the planet within 10 years.

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As a PhD and Climate crisis advocate I can tell you this is not a good thing. The emissions this "vehicle" produces will put an end to the planet within 10 years. Stop this nonsense https://t.co/xROzkuCpnS — Dr. Rita Ded 🏳️‍🌈🇻🇪🇮🇱🇺🇦🇵🇸 (@DrRitaDed) October 17, 2026

Then there were the non-parody accounts, which questioned the development of a flying car when we have so many other problems that money could have gone toward.

I don't want flying cars. I want clean water. I want a stable climate. I want bees to survive. — Nick Young (@nickofnz) October 16, 2026

They’re calling it the gayest post ever created. The sexually transmitted diarrhea of X posts. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 17, 2026

@nickofnz I want flying cars. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) October 17, 2026

@nickofnz Did a memo go out to all you bots? I seen the same exact post about clean fucking water from multiple accounts. What the fuck does that have to do with a car company building a cool fucking car? — Frank T. Mackie (@FrankTMackie) October 16, 2026

"Account based in Sri Lanka." No wonder he wants clean water.

Karly Kingsley claims to be a media personality, and she's upset that Musk can make a flying car but can't figure out how to feed hungry children with a trillion dollars.

Imagine being able to figure out how to “make a car fly” but not being able to figure out how to feed hungry children with a trillion dollars. — Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley) October 16, 2026

@karlykingsley Imagine not being able to figure out either and being smug about it. — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) October 17, 2026

@karlykingsley Imagine having $2 trillion dollars and not only not solving world hunger but not making a flying car. That's USAID They had 64 years and twice as much money as Musk and world hunger is not solved — 5 Minute Witness (@5minute_witness) October 16, 2026

@karlykingsley Womp womp! He offered to end world hunger but the UN morons wouldn't agree to providing receipts. — Lindsay Lou (@u8itb4me1) October 16, 2026

@karlykingsley He tried. The UN refused to give an accounting of how they'd spend the money. Become better informed. https://t.co/xhFl8oPKHE — Poppa Layman 👁 🇺🇲 (@PoppaLayman) October 17, 2026

@karlykingsley Imagine criticizing a man for not doing something that you're not doing yourself. — Paul Elam teaches the slaves to read. (@RealPaulElam) October 17, 2026

@karlykingsley At least a trillion dollars have been thrown at feeding hungry children and yet it still persists. It is not Musk’s responsibility to feed children. How much money have you given to feeding hungry children? Oh, nothing? Typical liberal. — The Mighty Quinn (@Actsout) October 17, 2026

@karlykingsley Imagine thinking it’s his problem. — Gregory Levitsky (@LevitskyGregory) October 17, 2026

@karlykingsley Imagine thinking he has a trillion dollars in his bank account and it's not the value of his percentage in his successful companies. — Josef Rakich (@JosefRakich) October 17, 2026

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@karlykingsley Imagine if the money for kids actually went to the kids instead of all the fraud. — Twiggy (@twiggy0926) October 17, 2026

@karlykingsley Imagine governments not solving it having spent that money but expecting a private person to have done it. — Giorgio (@CAGenXer) October 17, 2026

@karlykingsley Imagine not being able to figure out that your fake talking points have nothing to do with each other... or reality. — Rank Badjin (浪・ヴァニェ・イ・夜) (@badjin_rank) October 17, 2026

@karlykingsley Imagine spending over $2B to address homelessness and the result is more homeless people and fraud? — The Callahan (@ccallahantx) October 17, 2026

@karlykingsley How is it that world governments haven't figured it out with $40 trillion per year to spend? — TaiigerBlue 🇨🇦 (@TaiigerBlue) October 17, 2026

@karlykingsley You understand that governments have trillions of dollars right? Why not direct your anger at them? Also, Elon doesn’t have a trillion dollars, obviously. — CraigPeter (@Craigknowsall) October 17, 2026

@karlykingsley Also, why don’t you create so much valuable goods and services that you can provide the help to those hungry kids yourself! No one wants their money fraudulently used for things it wasn’t intended for. — Colin Martin Sisco (@cmsisco5) October 17, 2026

@karlykingsley What do you have to say about all the fraud abuse and corruption from all the programs that are already out there and funded for feeding hungry children and everything else? — Burnin' Rooftop Banks (@BurninRooftopBa) October 17, 2026

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@karlykingsley Imagine not being able to figure out that people striving to do things like make a car fly is precisely why most people in this country aren't in poverty and why those who are in poverty are fat. — Edmund A Askew (@Edmund_Askew) October 16, 2026

@karlykingsley Imagine thinking that throwing money at hunger would fix it. You realize that we have transferred trillions since the war on poverty started and there's exactly the same amount of people in poverty. Also a lot of rich (Democrat) fraudsters making bank. — jag2060 (@jag2060) October 17, 2026

@karlykingsley Imagine the government has overspent by over $40 trillion dollars but thinking Elon Musk is the problem. You do realize he doesn't have a trillion dollars cash right? Or are you just that stupid? — RyanH (@RyanH1776) October 16, 2026

@karlykingsley Maybe, just maybe, the feeding of hungry children is a much more difficult problem than just throwing money at it. — Jason Edward (@ByTheWizard85) October 17, 2026

@karlykingsley Imagine being this incredibly vapid. — Facts, not feelings (@TB_0000000) October 17, 2026

@karlykingsley It must be fun to believe that poverty is a resource problem. Elon feeds more people than anyone in the world. Commerce is the best poverty preventer there is. Injustice and corruption drive poverty, not prosperity. Be better. — Robert Vedrenne (@TheVedrenne) October 17, 2026

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@karlykingsley Imagine thinking a trillion dollars is a charity fund instead of capital that builds companies, creates jobs, and drives innovation — Madison (@Maddytx76) October 17, 2026

@karlykingsley Imagine there are billions of humans on Earth but Elon Musk should be the one responsible for all of them. — Japhet Te Rahi (@TeRahiJaphet) October 17, 2026

Imagine being this obtuse and making a public spectacle of it.

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