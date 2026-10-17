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Imagine Being Able to Make a Flying Car but Not Being Able to Figure Out How to Feed Hungry Children

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 17, 2026 7:00 PM
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Imagine Being Able to Make a Flying Car but Not Being Able to Figure Out How to Feed Hungry Children
Twitchy

On Thursday night, Elon Musk presented the new Tesla Roadster, which wowed the internet by climbing a vertical ramp, flipping itself over, and making a soft landing thanks to thrusters made in collaboration with SpaceX. Climate crisis advocate "Dr. Rita Ded" beat everyone else to the punch by declaring that emissions from the Roadster would end the planet within 10 years.

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Then there were the non-parody accounts, which questioned the development of a flying car when we have so many other problems that money could have gone toward.

"Account based in Sri Lanka." No wonder he wants clean water.

Karly Kingsley claims to be a media personality, and she's upset that Musk can make a flying car but can't figure out how to feed hungry children with a trillion dollars.

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Imagine being this obtuse and making a public spectacle of it.

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News Topics ELON MUSK | TESLA | USAID

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