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'McCormick Spices Heir' Trolls Sen. Elizabeth Warren, She Who Takes Tomahawk to Mergers

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 15, 2026 4:30 PM
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'McCormick Spices Heir' Trolls Sen. Elizabeth Warren, She Who Takes Tomahawk to Mergers
MEME Artist Angie

As Twitchy reported on Wednesday in an urgent post, Sen. Elizabeth Warren expressed her concern over the proposed merger of McCormick and Unilever, warning consumers that their grocery prices could go up if the same company owned both Hellman's Mayonnaise and Frank's RedHot

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Consumers spoke up, telling Warren to butt out and not pull another Spirit Airlines debacle.

Also speaking up was Frank McCormick, grandson of the founder of McCormick Spices (not really, we don't think), who let Fauxahontas have it.

Warren felt that in her high cheekbones.

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McCormick says in his X bio that he's an occasionally funny former inner-city public school teacher, and this was one of those occasions. Nancy Pelosi would have bought stock in McCormick if she had known this post was coming. 

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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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News Topics CONGRESS | ECONOMY | ELIZABETH WARREN

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