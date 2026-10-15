'McCormick Spices Heir' Trolls Sen. Elizabeth Warren, She Who Takes Tomahawk to Mergers

As Twitchy reported on Wednesday in an urgent post, Sen. Elizabeth Warren expressed her concern over the proposed merger of McCormick and Unilever, warning consumers that their grocery prices could go up if the same company owned both Hellman's Mayonnaise and Frank's RedHot.

Advertisement

Hellmann's mayo McCormick spices Cholula hot sauce Frank's RedHot What do these products have in common? One company could soon control them all. I have concerns that McCormick and Unilever's $45 billion merger could increase YOUR grocery prices. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 13, 2026

Consumers spoke up, telling Warren to butt out and not pull another Spirit Airlines debacle.

Also speaking up was Frank McCormick, grandson of the founder of McCormick Spices (not really, we don't think), who let Fauxahontas have it.

@SenWarren My grandfather built McCormick Spices from nothing after your ancestors tomahawked his wife and kids. I'll be damned if you take another scalp from my family fortune! — Frank McCormick (@CBHeresy) October 13, 2026

I haven't seen a dunk this hard in years lmaoooo — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 15, 2026

They're calling it the greatest bitch-slap in Twitter history — Joshua Lisec, The Ghostwriter (@JoshuaLisec) October 15, 2026

Warren felt that in her high cheekbones.

@CBHeresy @SenWarren *notes to buy more McCormick spices* https://t.co/sWFx8mFF66 — Can't Stop Winning (@BsdPatriotKrsr) October 15, 2026

@CBHeresy @SenWarren My apologies, McCormick Spices. I was unfamiliar with your game — Rob (@parlfunk) October 15, 2026

@CBHeresy @SenWarren If Warren is after you, I'm for you. I'll be making my purchases accordingly 😉 — Heidi (@heidiponyrider) October 15, 2026

@CBHeresy @SenWarren This conversation is getting spicy. McCormick spices never disappoint. — Gup Mac (@GupMac) October 15, 2026

@CBHeresy @ProfMJCleveland @SenWarren Restocking. Just for that response to this disgusting woman. — The Old Guitarist (@guernicapic) October 15, 2026

@CBHeresy @SenWarren Note to self: throw away all other spices brands and buy all new McCormick spices. — Magneto369 (@Magneto_369) October 15, 2026

@CBHeresy @Leaanna26936430 @SenWarren Legend. Watch America stand up behind you, brother. Pocahontas and her tribe need to go. — Robert (@CageRanch) October 15, 2026

@CBHeresy @SenWarren I have consumed a mountain of your products and going forward I will do so with an augmented sense of patriotism. — Steve Delaney (@stevedelaney) October 15, 2026

@CBHeresy @hoopes_leah @SenWarren I knew there was a reason my family only buys McCormick spices. It’s been answered. — Canis Americanus (@NoTurdsHere) October 15, 2026

@CBHeresy @SenWarren I’m feeling your stock rising after this tweet! — Tex-Mex (@Jondeli75) October 15, 2026

@CBHeresy @SenWarren Get her, Frank https://t.co/DxrEFpEijG — 𝕻𝖔𝖘𝖙𝕸𝖎𝖑𝖑𝖔𝖓𝖊 (@PostMillone) October 15, 2026

@CBHeresy @SenWarren Y'all sell any spices with this kinda heat? — luv (@luvkit) October 15, 2026

@CBHeresy @SenWarren Goodness. https://t.co/vFCOWBjBY3 — Not Arguing 🐭 (@NotArguing9) October 15, 2026

Advertisement

@CBHeresy @SenWarren I will be filling up my grocery cart with McCormick products this weekend as a thank you for the most awesome tweet I have ever seen on this site. — Dan Haywood (@DanHaywoodEsq) October 15, 2026

@CBHeresy @SenWarren Apparently Frank McCormick doesn’t oppose public execution. #micdrop — BallKnower (@BsHelmet) October 15, 2026

@CBHeresy @SenWarren Man I wish this was real 😂 — Agentic Adam - DeployAIWorkers.com (@AdamAutomates) October 15, 2026

McCormick says in his X bio that he's an occasionally funny former inner-city public school teacher, and this was one of those occasions. Nancy Pelosi would have bought stock in McCormick if she had known this post was coming.

***

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.