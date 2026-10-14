Jack Smith Obtained Personal Info of 639,000 Trump Donors and MAGA Hat Buyers

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley revealed at the end of September, as former Special Counsel Jack Smith was testifying before Congress, that Smith had subpoenaed checks from thousands of Americans who had donated as little as $1 to President Donald Trump's campaign. Grassley posted to his X account a redacted check for $10 sent to Trump by one of his constituents in Iowa.

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Now, Grassley has revealed that Smith and the Biden Justice Department obtained personal data from at least 639,000 Republican donors, voters, and supporters.

🚨 Chairman @ChuckGrassley reveals SHOCKING new whistleblower discovery in explosive memo today: Jack Smith & Biden DOJ obtained personal data for over HALF A MILLION Republican donors, voters and supporters. At least 639,000 Americans’ data was scooped up by Smith and his team. "Smith and the Biden Justice Department collected incredibly invasive donor data – and voter data – beyond what could conceivably be necessary for Smith or his team to fulfill the Special Counsel’s mandate." — Senate Judiciary Republicans (@SenJudiciaryGOP) October 14, 2026

How much did Jack Smith hate ordinary Republicans? Here's how: If you bought a MAGA hat, the FBI tracked you down. https://t.co/IQAgkXPY3T — Ivan "New and Improved" Alaska (@Ivanalaska) October 14, 2026

Emily Kopp reports for The Daily Caller:

A new memo sheds light on the extraordinarily long arm of the FBI as it investigated President Donald Trump — showing that the bureau gobbled up the personal data of at least 639,000 Republican donors, voters and supporters. Former Special Counsel Jack Smith and the Biden Justice Department obtained data including the names, dates of birth, physical addresses, email addresses, and voter registrations of thousands of everyday Americans, according to the memo released Wednesday by Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley. Smith wielded the country’s most powerful law enforcement tools to nab data on Trump supporters who purchased MAGA hats, including their shipping addresses. Smith’s sweep — though ostensibly focused on the events of January 6, 2020 — captured data back to 2005. The documents suggest that Smith sought to ensnare the information of thousands of everyday Republicans, effectively treating them like parties to a criminal conspiracy due to their party affiliation.

If you bought a MAGA hat between 2021-2025, Jack Smith had a spreadsheet with your name and home address. Let that sink in…. Thanks to Senator @ChuckGrassley & @SenJudiciaryGOP for bringing transparency! Time to hold Jack Smith accountable! @ItsYourGov https://t.co/lJtTPQBINS — Marshall Yates (@MarshallYates_) October 14, 2026

@MarshallYates_ @Fulcrumbs44 @ChuckGrassley @SenJudiciaryGOP @ItsYourGov They spent time hunting MAGA people rather than stopping an invasion and fraud. — Notyourbiz (@Glorydayshorses) October 14, 2026

@MarshallYates_ @Sharkwife3 @ChuckGrassley @SenJudiciaryGOP @ItsYourGov This is certainly going to wake up my Democrat family member who bought me a MAGA hat for Christmas 3 years ago. — BrittanyUSA (@paintsaints) October 14, 2026

@MarshallYates_ @ChuckGrassley @SenJudiciaryGOP @ItsYourGov They called us deplorables and irredeemable. They dehumanized us so they could do exactly this to half the country. Justice must be served. — Congressman Rudy Yakym (@RepRudyYakym) October 14, 2026

@MarshallYates_ @lsferguson @ChuckGrassley @SenJudiciaryGOP @ItsYourGov Guess I’m on this list. Can we file a class action suit against Jack Smith for invading our privacy? Any lawyers out there? — TC (@caltract) October 14, 2026

Grassley's memo says data collected included names, dates of birth, addresses, email addresses, occupation and place of employment, donation amount, credit card information, and more.

@MarshallYates_ @ChuckGrassley @SenJudiciaryGOP @ItsYourGov They have big plans for us if they ever get back in power. — Megs (@Megs_USA) October 14, 2026

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@MarshallYates_ @ChuckGrassley @SenJudiciaryGOP @ItsYourGov 👈 Repeat Offender. Now, what did they intend to do with that list if they won? Think carefully! https://t.co/N4RcBvtdei — Brian Miller (@1Amerpat) October 14, 2026

@MarshallYates_ @ChuckGrassley @SenJudiciaryGOP @ItsYourGov Wow! This is absolutely weaponization of government! Can you say that’s definitely OVERREACHING?! I can. If Jack Smith isn’t prosecuted, someone is going to have a BUNCH of pissed-off American Patriots on their hands. 🇺🇸😮‍💨 — Sherre Ann 🇺🇸 (@sherreOU) October 14, 2026

@MarshallYates_ @ItsYourGov @ChuckGrassley @SenJudiciaryGOP And which side goes after their political enemies again? — Alex (@TheAlexJacob) October 14, 2026

@MarshallYates_ @ChuckGrassley @SenJudiciaryGOP @ItsYourGov Why is he not being investigated and charged with civil rights violation? — 📣Resist tyranny📣 (@RezistTyranny) October 14, 2026

@MarshallYates_ @MZHemingway @ChuckGrassley @SenJudiciaryGOP @ItsYourGov Important information: If you or a loved one purchased a MAGA hat between the years 2021-2025, you may be entitled to Democrat scrutiny and harassment for the rest of your life. After then, you will have become a Democrat voter regardless. — Brian Goodrich (@BrianGo75344181) October 14, 2026

@MarshallYates_ @lsferguson @ChuckGrassley @SenJudiciaryGOP @ItsYourGov Jack Smith should be in prison. It is stunning that he still has his license to practice law. — ᛏᛖᛞ ᚾᛁᚷᚺᛏᛁᚾᚷᚨᛚᛖ (@tedjnightingale) October 14, 2026

@MarshallYates_ @ChuckGrassley @SenJudiciaryGOP @ItsYourGov Highly probable Smith will see class action lawsuits in his future due to weaponization and overreach. — Java (@L70331133) October 14, 2026

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@MarshallYates_ @ChuckGrassley @SenJudiciaryGOP @ItsYourGov Jack needs to be imprisoned for life. — Surefoot (@aWiseTweet) October 14, 2026

@MarshallYates_ @ChuckGrassley @SenJudiciaryGOP @ItsYourGov And he's still walking around free. — Mark (@AronVonBrando) October 14, 2026

Someone explain that to us? How he was able to walk out of that hearing as a free man is hard to believe. They should have cuffed him then.

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