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Jack Smith Obtained Personal Info of 639,000 Trump Donors and MAGA Hat Buyers

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 14, 2026 8:00 PM
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Jack Smith Obtained Personal Info of 639,000 Trump Donors and MAGA Hat Buyers
AP Photo/Butch Dill

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley revealed at the end of September, as former Special Counsel Jack Smith was testifying before Congress, that Smith had subpoenaed checks from thousands of Americans who had donated as little as $1 to President Donald Trump's campaign. Grassley posted to his X account a redacted check for $10 sent to Trump by one of his constituents in Iowa. 

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Now, Grassley has revealed that Smith and the Biden Justice Department obtained personal data from at least 639,000 Republican donors, voters, and supporters. 

Emily Kopp reports for The Daily Caller:

A new memo sheds light on the extraordinarily long arm of the FBI as it investigated President Donald Trump — showing that the bureau gobbled up the personal data of at least 639,000 Republican donors, voters and supporters.

Former Special Counsel Jack Smith and the Biden Justice Department obtained data including the names, dates of birth, physical addresses, email addresses, and voter registrations of thousands of everyday Americans, according to the memo released Wednesday by Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley.

Smith wielded the country’s most powerful law enforcement tools to nab data on Trump supporters who purchased MAGA hats, including their shipping addresses.

Smith’s sweep — though ostensibly focused on the events of January 6, 2020 — captured data back to 2005.

The documents suggest that Smith sought to ensnare the information of thousands of everyday Republicans, effectively treating them like parties to a criminal conspiracy due to their party affiliation.

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Grassley's memo says data collected included names, dates of birth, addresses, email addresses, occupation and place of employment, donation amount, credit card information, and more.

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Someone explain that to us? How he was able to walk out of that hearing as a free man is hard to believe. They should have cuffed him then.

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News Topics CHUCK GRASSLEY | DOJ | DONALD TRUMP | REPUBLICAN PARTY

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