DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

DC Council Candidate Says Trump Has Ordered National Guard to 'Occupy' DC Through Next Transition

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 13, 2026 11:00 PM
Advertisement
DC Council Candidate Says Trump Has Ordered National Guard to 'Occupy' DC Through Next Transition
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As Twitchy has reported, a lot of Democrats have come out with some very hot takes after Rep. Ilhan Omar's Washington, D.C., home was raided by Homeland Security Investigations on Monday morning. This investigation began under the Biden administration, and the search warrant was signed off on by a Democrat judge, but the great thinkers are certain this is political retaliation by President Donald Trump against Omar for disagreeing with him.

Advertisement

One of the hottest takes came from Aparna Raj, a Democratic Socialist who is running as a Democrat for D.C. City Council. She says that the raid is just "the next escalation" in Trump's abuse of state power.

Oh wow, fascism unfolding before us. We haven't heard that claim before.

Recommended
Screaming Judge ‘Beyond Furious’ She Wasn’t Informed of Removal of Trees at DC Golf Course Brett T. Dems' Outrage Narrative Gets NUKED With the Name of the Judge Who Signed the Omar Warrant Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Sorry, she was born in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Don't forget the two National Guard agents who were shot and killed by an Afghan national while policing the capital.

***

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ILHAN OMAR | DONALD TRUMP

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Screaming Judge ‘Beyond Furious’ She Wasn’t Informed of Removal of Trees at DC Golf Course

Screaming Judge ‘Beyond Furious’ She Wasn’t Informed of Removal of Trees at DC Golf Course

Brett T.
Dems' Outrage Narrative Gets NUKED With the Name of the Judge Who Signed the Omar Warrant

Dems' Outrage Narrative Gets NUKED With the Name of the Judge Who Signed the Omar Warrant

Grateful Calvin
Rep. Ilhan Omar's Sister Involved in Some Shady Dealings With USAID and Feeding Our Future

Rep. Ilhan Omar's Sister Involved in Some Shady Dealings With USAID and Feeding Our Future

Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos