DC Council Candidate Says Trump Has Ordered National Guard to 'Occupy' DC Through Next Transition

As Twitchy has reported, a lot of Democrats have come out with some very hot takes after Rep. Ilhan Omar's Washington, D.C., home was raided by Homeland Security Investigations on Monday morning. This investigation began under the Biden administration, and the search warrant was signed off on by a Democrat judge, but the great thinkers are certain this is political retaliation by President Donald Trump against Omar for disagreeing with him.

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One of the hottest takes came from Aparna Raj, a Democratic Socialist who is running as a Democrat for D.C. City Council. She says that the raid is just "the next escalation" in Trump's abuse of state power.

Trump has ordered the National Guard to occupy DC through the next presidential transition. His federal agents have detained political dissidents and murdered people in broad daylight. Going after political opponents is the next escalation in his abuse of state power. — Aparna Raj (@aparnafordc) October 12, 2026

For years, @IlhanMN has been subject to some of the most heinous, racist attacks from the president and his base for being an immigrant, a Black woman, and a vocal progressive. Now, he’s invading her home. This is fascism unfolding before us. Solidarity with the Congresswoman. — Aparna Raj (@aparnafordc) October 12, 2026

Oh wow, fascism unfolding before us. We haven't heard that claim before.

@aparnafordc Trump’s got the goods on Omar and wants all his enemies to rally around her. Enjoy the ride! — GhostofMaxEastman (@GhostofMaxE) October 13, 2026

@aparnafordc Every accusation a confession. — jonesyWales (@JonseyWales76) October 12, 2026

@aparnafordc Give it up. You look like loons. — Troubling Mind (Fringe Theory, Peer Morality) (@trobuling) October 13, 2026

@aparnafordc Democratic Socialist in bio, lies in tweets. Every time. — Brian (@Echo2323) October 13, 2026

@aparnafordc Interesting take, if things not remotely true & politically driven are of interest to you — NotUrMinion (@Papowza) October 13, 2026

@aparnafordc I think you need to be deported along with that criminal brother lover — Jeff Cramsey (@JeffCrams2337) October 12, 2026

Sorry, she was born in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

@aparnafordc awwww....it's not as fun when a Dem gets raided, is it? I'll bet you clapped like a trained seal when they raided Roger Stone's home and Mar-A-Lago, didn't you? Shush now, Commie, we're sick and tired of your hypocrisy and your hyper-partisanship! — Doug Angstrom (@DAngstrom50283) October 12, 2026

@aparnafordc Trump has greatly reduced the number of people murdered by Democrats in the nation's capital. — Interesting Times (@FreeTheBee22) October 13, 2026

Don't forget the two National Guard agents who were shot and killed by an Afghan national while policing the capital.

@aparnafordc Oddly, the way I remember it, some of his agents were killed by the criminals he's trying to restrain that YOU want in this country. https://t.co/PMWO1Zj2bg — Maria Romana (@WriterRomana) October 12, 2026

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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