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NBC News: Study Shows Shock Gloves Used by ICE Cause Pain, Fear, and Compliance

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 08, 2026 9:00 PM
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NBC News: Study Shows Shock Gloves Used by ICE Cause Pain, Fear, and Compliance
Twitchy

As we recently reported, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed 21 bills, including the first statewide ban on ICE using shock gloves, to which First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli replied, "Or what? You’re going to write us a ticket?" NBC News reported on Wednesday that a study conducted by the U.S. Army found that the shock gloves purchased by ICE "cause pain, compliance, and fear." So … they work as intended?

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So it turns out it's not an NBC News story after all, but a reprint from The Associated Press, which reports:

The shock gloves immigration agents could soon use to control detainees and protesters worked so powerfully during a military exercise that participants felt intense pain, stopped fighting immediately and feared additional exposures, according to a previously unreleased Army study.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement leaders were aware of the findings before signing a $16.7 million contract to purchase 6,000 pairs of shock gloves in August, according to records obtained by the watchdog group American Oversight and shared with The Associated Press.

The shocks had a profound impact on Army employees who played the role of combative prisoners during the exercise, which took place at the military prison at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas in October 2024.

The participants, several of whom were large-statured men, stopped resisting seconds after officers applied shocks by touching gloves to their skin, and were left with “fatigue, soreness and excessive apprehensiveness to being shocked again,” the study found.

“After experiencing the effects of the GLOVE, ... participants stated just seeing the GLOVE was enough to make them want to comply,” the authors wrote.

Good. Order more.

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But a liberal watchdog group handed them a study, thinking this would come across as a negative.

Let's hope this story travels far and wide so that the fear factor spreads through the illegal alien community.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ICE | LAW AND ORDER | ILLEGAL ALIEN

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