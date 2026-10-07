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'Who's Ready to Attack?': Foul-Mouthed Kid Leading Anti-ICE Chant Gets a Mouthful From Greg Bovino

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 07, 2026 10:00 PM
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'Who's Ready to Attack?': Foul-Mouthed Kid Leading Anti-ICE Chant Gets a Mouthful From Greg Bovino
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Back in August, this editor published a VIP post in which retired Border Patrol Commander-at-Large Gregory K. Bovino laid into Margarita Cielo Balbuena, a woman who has been in the U.S. since 1989, cannot speak a word of English, and demanded amnesty "for those of us that have been present at least seven years in this country" at a Democrat presser at Delaney Hall, the ICE detention facility. "Notice the arrogance. Notice the entitlement," posted Bovino. "After nearly four decades she still cannot function in English. Yet she feels perfectly justified demanding the full rights of citizenship for herself and millions of others who have not assimilated either."

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Bovino is back, this time weighing in on a child leading a "F**k ICE" chant while his mother proudly looks on and shoots video on her phone. (Language warning)

Bovino has had it:

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The post continues:

… trash in the United States? Mass deportation makes it all go away bringing you, Ma and Pa America, back in control of America. @OwenShroyer1776 @nicksortor @NYYRC @youngrepubs_ @Phase2Deport

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Get this kid and his mother out of here. 

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics BORDER PATROL | BORDER SECURITY | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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