'Who's Ready to Attack?': Foul-Mouthed Kid Leading Anti-ICE Chant Gets a Mouthful From Greg Bovino

Back in August, this editor published a VIP post in which retired Border Patrol Commander-at-Large Gregory K. Bovino laid into Margarita Cielo Balbuena, a woman who has been in the U.S. since 1989, cannot speak a word of English, and demanded amnesty "for those of us that have been present at least seven years in this country" at a Democrat presser at Delaney Hall, the ICE detention facility. "Notice the arrogance. Notice the entitlement," posted Bovino. "After nearly four decades she still cannot function in English. Yet she feels perfectly justified demanding the full rights of citizenship for herself and millions of others who have not assimilated either."

Advertisement

Bovino is back, this time weighing in on a child leading a "F**k ICE" chant while his mother proudly looks on and shoots video on her phone. (Language warning)

Smiling Latina mother films her young son at an anti-ICE protest as he chants “Fuck ICE” and urges violence against the agents enforcing the law. This is what open borders produce: millions brought in who raise their children to openly despise American law and the people who uphold it. — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) October 6, 2026

@ImMeme0 They come for the benefits this country has to offer. Yet they deride and abuse the very system that ensures it. These are not the huddled masses yearning to be free. They are an unkindness of miscreants. People trying to game the system while offering nothing in return. — ThreeStix (@AZFLYR) October 7, 2026

Bovino has had it:

Think anyone in this crowd cares that your grandad died at Iwo Jima or that the Constitution was written, fought and paid for by patriots who gave everything.? They care nothing for you and your culture and will supplant it as soon as they obtain amnesty and vote. You want THIS trash in the United States? Mass deportation makes it all go away bringing you, Ma and Pa America, back in control of America. @OwenShroyer1776 @nicksortor @NYYRC @youngrepubs_ @Phase2Deport — Gregory K Bovino (@GregoryKBovino) October 6, 2026

The post continues:

… trash in the United States? Mass deportation makes it all go away bringing you, Ma and Pa America, back in control of America. @OwenShroyer1776 @nicksortor @NYYRC @youngrepubs_ @Phase2Deport

@GregoryKBovino @WhiteHouse, why is this still in my country? — naturalborntx (@naturalborntx) October 7, 2026

@GregoryKBovino Nothing a belt can’t fix — Shannon L Gonzales (@shannon3572) October 6, 2026

@GregoryKBovino Excellent post, Commander Bovino. You have a unique way of parsing out all the crap and getting to the root of the problem.🇺🇸 — Fred Jelly Beans 🇺🇸 (@FredJellyBeans) October 7, 2026

@GregoryKBovino I'm guessing that if our grandparents saw how the United States and Europe was going to turn out they never would have fought the War. — Shadow Banned Patriot (@Sola_Scriptora) October 7, 2026

@GregoryKBovino Bovino 2028 — Basedman McYoungtrad (@mcyoungtrad) October 7, 2026

@GregoryKBovino Run for president dude. — Tacotime (@cbkwak95) October 7, 2026

@GregoryKBovino That skank and her demon seed child need to be deported. If that kid stays in her custody he will become a criminal very young. Disgusting — OctoberNight (@AutumnReignssss) October 7, 2026

@GregoryKBovino Nope. Parasites don’t care about the wellbeing of their host — Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) October 7, 2026

Advertisement

@GregoryKBovino @OCpatriot_ They came here for the “free everything” and do not give a fuck about our country or who died trying to preserve our way of life. — VeronicaLyn (@VeronicaLyn_T) October 7, 2026

@GregoryKBovino I despise people that use children as political props. — Mike Bits & Bytes (@Bits_Bytes_Mike) October 7, 2026

@GregoryKBovino The high court decision on birthright citizenship is the death knell for the once great United States of America. We can't outrun it. — Speakup (@speakup_real) October 7, 2026

@GregoryKBovino Root them out, and weld the door shut. — Gregory DeLaere (@GregDeLaere) October 7, 2026

@GregoryKBovino They only care that the free healthcare card keeps working and that the free food card keeps working and that the free rent process keeps working. — Bob_The_Buildist (@BBuildist) October 7, 2026

@GregoryKBovino Awww. Pround parent moment. Now, scoop em up and toss em over the border. 🤣 — Plumber Jeff (@PlumberJeff212) October 7, 2026

@GregoryKBovino This kid needs a spanking on his arse and his mama needs to get her and her anchor baby shipped back to her home country — Lil 🇺🇸 😘 (@Lily_bee_gg) October 7, 2026

@GregoryKBovino That brainwashed kid is a victim of child abuse... — Singin'Soil (@SinginSoil) October 7, 2026

@GregoryKBovino Someone call child protective services — MadeInAmerica (@MaadeNAmericA) October 7, 2026

Advertisement

@GregoryKBovino That is one of millions and millions of future fighting men being raised within our borders to see America as the enemy. The clock is ticking. Every day that passes, another kid like that turns into a man. Our enemies are raising armies on our own soil and we have to stop it. — Jay Pers (@pers_jay8692) October 7, 2026

Get this kid and his mother out of here.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.