European Parliament Displays Statue of Naked, Gold-Plated Trump Called ‘The Orange Plague’

We've found something worse than the United Nations. The European Parliament is the directly elected legislative body of the European Union, representing roughly 450 million people across the 27 EU member states. Its headquarters is in Strasbourg, France, where it's decided to place the statue, "The Orange Plague," depicting a naked, gold-plated President Donald Trump astride a starving man's shoulders. He's also holding a balance in one hand and a really long golf club in the other. We've seen naked statues of Trump pop up before in the United States, such as at No Kings rallies, but the EU decided to put this one on display in its lobby.

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What a disgrace. A gold-plated, naked Donald Trump on a starving man’s back, branded “The Orange Plague,” is on show in the European Parliament in Strasbourg under the guise of “art”. The people who lecture the world on dignity can’t even manage basic respect for the president of a friendly nation. @realDonaldTrump @WhiteHouse — Barbara Bonte (@Barbarabonte) October 6, 2026

"… of a friendly nation. @realDonaldTrump @WhiteHouse"

The inscription on the statue's base reads:

I am sitting on the back of a man. He is sinking under my burden. I will do anything to help him. Except step down from his back. — The King of Injustice

More like the king of foreign aid. Who's doing more to help the world's poor than the United States? Certainly not the European Union.

@Barbarabonte The US should simply remove all military protections and aid to the EU and its member states. What is the point of all this if even the people who tell us loudly they are the good guys can't follow basic human decency? — Wrath Of Gnon (@wrathofgnon) October 7, 2026

@Barbarabonte In a way, it's a compliment. If these wimps had any power, they would use it. They have no military or economic retort, so they do the only thing they can – whine. — Browsus Maximus (@DadlyDoNothing) October 6, 2026

@Barbarabonte Again, Trump’s gift is getting people to reveal who they actually are behind their veil. Just as you are seeing most Canadians for who they've become, you’re seeing Europeans for who they are now. At this pace Europeans won't be around long anyways . . . — Superfluous_Neanderthal🇺🇸🖕🇺🇸 (@Superfluous_N25) October 7, 2026

@Barbarabonte Your post neatly sums up why Europe remains a prisoner to the destructive ways of relativism, secularism and globalism. Europe will pay a high price for this in the not-too-distant future if the political system is not changed. — Jason Ian Poblete (@JasonPoblete) October 7, 2026

@Barbarabonte This is exactly why we the USA are forming new alliances., the old ones are dying from negligence or are already dead — Mary❤️🇺🇸 (@patriotmary4) October 7, 2026

@Barbarabonte Loser mindset is pervasive in Europe — J Curve Capital (@JCurveCap) October 7, 2026

@Barbarabonte Stop funding NATO and see how fast this statue comes down. Ingrates. — Andrew Ingram (@grhomestore) October 7, 2026

@Barbarabonte Europe has been standing on America’s back ever since World War II. They haven’t been able to take care of themselves monetarily without the United States and they haven’t been able to take care of themselves (We are NATO), thank you! United States. Who is on who’s back? 🔥 — the magicians mindset (@GraysLightning) October 7, 2026

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@Barbarabonte Imagine the "starving man" is the EU and it all makes perfect sense. — Gilbert's Kennel (@j_radway) October 7, 2026

@Barbarabonte Worse, they can't even manage their own countries. They're being overrun by immigrants from incompatible cultures while they mill around laughing at the president of the one country that could help them. — Full Name (@marrtw) October 7, 2026

@Barbarabonte It’s perfect. It shows every American that the EU is truly our enemy and we will never go back and save them a third time. The next time we will go there to take it over. — George Orwell (@GeorgeO37605552) October 7, 2026

@Barbarabonte Civil unrest shall continue until the EU pulls its head out of its own ass. — Souza (@soarathena) October 7, 2026

@Barbarabonte They have earned what's coming. — Nada Botski (@NadaBotski3) October 7, 2026

@Barbarabonte They're a bit confused https://t.co/wdVjk9ngAI — una.art.girl (@unaartgirl1) October 7, 2026

@Barbarabonte The best part is that in many parts of Europe, such as Germany or the UK, you'd get fined or thrown in jail if you made artwork like this about one of *their* leaders. — 3LandObserver ☦️ (@3LandObserver) October 7, 2026

@Barbarabonte The sense of entitlement is mind boggling. They feel that sticking their hands in the pockets of America is their birthright. After all the blood and treasure we spent helping them sort out their internal squabbles. Eff Europe. — John Doe (@1776JohnDoe) October 7, 2026

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The statue is the work of Danish artist Jens Galschiøt. For Galschiøt, the work symbolizes what he sees as Trump's threats to the environment and the rules-based world order, CNN reports. “Trump is destroying all the things I believe in,” he said.

Good. That's what we elected him to do.

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