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European Parliament Displays Statue of Naked, Gold-Plated Trump Called ‘The Orange Plague’

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 07, 2026 9:00 PM
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European Parliament Displays Statue of Naked, Gold-Plated Trump Called ‘The Orange Plague’
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We've found something worse than the United Nations. The European Parliament is the directly elected legislative body of the European Union, representing roughly 450 million people across the 27 EU member states. Its headquarters is in Strasbourg, France, where it's decided to place the statue, "The Orange Plague," depicting a naked, gold-plated President Donald Trump astride a starving man's shoulders. He's also holding a balance in one hand and a really long golf club in the other. We've seen naked statues of Trump pop up before in the United States, such as at No Kings rallies, but the EU decided to put this one on display in its lobby.

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"… of a friendly nation. @realDonaldTrump @WhiteHouse"

The inscription on the statue's base reads:

I am sitting on the back of a man.

He is sinking under my burden.

I will do anything to help him.

Except step down from his back.

— The King of Injustice

More like the king of foreign aid. Who's doing more to help the world's poor than the United States? Certainly not the European Union.

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The statue is the work of Danish artist Jens Galschiøt. For Galschiøt, the work symbolizes what he sees as Trump's threats to the environment and the rules-based world order, CNN reports. “Trump is destroying all the things I believe in,” he said.

Good. That's what we elected him to do.

***

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | EUROPEAN UNION | FRANCE | USA

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