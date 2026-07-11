Indiana Lt. Governor Calls for Ban on Mosques Broadcasting Call to Prayer Over Loudspeakers

Last October, Mehdi Hasan argued that if American Christians are allowed to ring church bells, then mosques have the right to blare the Islamic call to prayer over loudspeakers, starting at sunrise. Indiana Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith says the media was all over him on Friday, asking for comment on his call to ban mosques from playing the call to prayer over loudspeakers five times a day. Then, to clear things up, he gave his official response:

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I've received multiple media requests today asking for comment on my recent call to ban mosques in America from blaring the Muslim call to prayer through loudspeakers 5 times a day across our cities.



Just to save time, here's my official response:



Yes, I 100% want to ban… — Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith (@LGMicahBeckwith) July 10, 2026

The post continues:

… mosques in America from blaring the Muslim call to prayer through loudspeakers 5 times a day across our cities. Hope this clarifies everything and have a great weekend!

Thank you!

Muslim call to prayer was used when there was no other channel.

Nowadays, every Muslim has a mobile phone. Easy to ping every Muslim directly.

Call to prayer now serves as psychological warfare on non-Muslims.

Stop the civil abuse. — Hairyfingers (@boereyank) July 11, 2026

Do Muslims not know how to operate an alarm clock? We shouldn't be forced to have to listen to noise pollution because Muslims need to know when to pray. They also can pray in their mosque and not block our roads. That should be banned as well. They can't even tolerate church 🔔. — Dana (@sparkey909w) July 11, 2026

Fixed it for you. This should be your stance. pic.twitter.com/KdBihz4N6V — Kinethian (@lessthan_z3r0) July 11, 2026

This is NOT a Muslim country.

The call to prayer is an unnecessary show of dominance in our country. — round2 (@Sissy_Sunflower) July 11, 2026

I want that too! I bet everyone putting up with it, within earshot of those loudspeakers, wants it.



The only people who want it, are the radical Muslims doing it as invaders to take over, or stupid white liberals who don't even live in the areas affected. — MAGAman (@hydrogentechguy) July 11, 2026

Islam need not be singled out. There should be no public loudspeaker blaring. By anyone. — A. Klarke Heinecke (@a_klarke) July 11, 2026

Enforce nuisance laws. We can't blare a bullhorn at 5am (or any time), so neither should the call to prayer be blasted throughout the day. If you don't enforce it the problem will steadily get worse. — TwittsEnd ™ (@twittsend) July 11, 2026

Why don’t they use an app instead of blaring their words of intimidation throughtout neighborhoods where many do not need to hear it. Maybe an app is too 21st century for them. — DToecutter (@DToecutter) July 11, 2026

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Yes! They all have phones, set a personal alarm, or get an app

No reason to blast it out across a neighborhood, they just want attention

It's ridiculous — ReadstoEscape🇺🇸 (@readstoescape) July 11, 2026

Noise ordinances should be enough to shut it down. — Stripes (@JML58176) July 11, 2026

That's pretty clear. Thanks! 👍



There are apps and alarm clocks for that. They can use those. — Ann Arky (@PamiamSC) July 11, 2026

What happens when local noise ordinances clash with the freedom to practice religion? Muslims could always adapt and choose not to blast the call to prayer five times a day.

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