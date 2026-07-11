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Indiana Lt. Governor Calls for Ban on Mosques Broadcasting Call to Prayer Over Loudspeakers

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on July 11, 2026
Twitter

Last October, Mehdi Hasan argued that if American Christians are allowed to ring church bells, then mosques have the right to blare the Islamic call to prayer over loudspeakers, starting at sunrise. Indiana Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith says the media was all over him on Friday, asking for comment on his call to ban mosques from playing the call to prayer over loudspeakers five times a day. Then, to clear things up, he gave his official response:

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… mosques in America from blaring the Muslim call to prayer through loudspeakers 5 times a day across our cities.

Hope this clarifies everything and have a great weekend!

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What happens when local noise ordinances clash with the freedom to practice religion? Muslims could always adapt and choose not to blast the call to prayer five times a day.

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