Drop Site News Deletes Post Insinuating Graham Platner’s Victim Was Asking for It After Thrashing

As Twitchy reported on Wednesday, Ryan Grim of Drop Site News published a post that allegedly called out Politico and CNN for not telling the whole story of the sexual assault allegation that has led Graham Platner to suspend his campaign for Senate. The outlets reported that Jenny Racicot and Platner had been texting back and forth before the alleged incident, but they omitted the detail that in one text, Racicot had expressed a need for a "glute massage." Racicot also texted Platner not to come over, but the reporters at Drop Site thought that might explain how a drunk Platner might have taken it as an invitation.

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Drop Site was ravaged in the comments for its "her skirt was too short" take, and has since deleted the offensive post.

Yesterday our post on Politico’s reporting on the sexual assault allegations against Graham Platner was intended to summarize reporting Ryan Grim discussed on Breaking Points regarding details Politico omitted from its story. The language of our post left the impression that text… — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) July 9, 2026

The post continues:

… messages by Platner's accuser Jenny Racicot are relevant to whether she was raped or in any way justify the alleged assault she described. That was not the intention and is not the position of Drop Site or Ryan. We genuinely value the feedback and criticism we have received from many readers and have deleted the post.

The other thing better than deleting the post would have been not to post about the "important detail" in the first place.

“Left the impression”. Come on. You only talked about it because you wanted your audience to think it was relevant and that she’d brought her assault onto herself. It was gross as hell. — NYCDE (@wanderingcde) July 9, 2026

Reporting on it at all was the misstep. It's not relevant to the story. All this "detail" provides is room for people to sow doubt on whether or not she "asked for it." She never gave consent, and even followed up to reaffirm that consent was not given. This is irrelevant. — Frog Sherman (@FrogSherman) July 9, 2026

So what was the intention? What is your position? What's Ryan's position? Don't keep us guessing, share it! — It doesn't matter if you're shameless (@usedbookhouse) July 9, 2026

It 100% was intended to downplay his transgressions while pretending to merely present value-neutral facts. You’re backtracking now, because everyone saw right through it — Rob (@RG12092) July 9, 2026

As of now, Grim still hasn’t deleted his post. https://t.co/tJIPXkBHov — Brent Tonick (@brent_tonick) July 9, 2026

Ryan said it was a failure of reporting not to mention it.



It's a failure if a news outlet does not report relevant facts. It's not a failure to leave out irrelevant facts.



Ergo, Ryan thought it was relevant, and today you're just lying. — Rob Chappell 🇺🇸 (@robchappell365) July 9, 2026

Uhhh it was intended to imply she was “asking for it,” because you’re terrible deranged leftists but then you realized how offensive that was to non-crazy people and had to back pedal. Also fuck @ryangrim — Ash Williams (@AshWilliam99) July 9, 2026

Sorry your attempt at victim blaming didn’t save your boy 😞 — James (@jam57329) July 9, 2026

@ryangrim used a victim to shit on a competing news outlet in an attempt to manufacture credibility for @DropSiteNews, while victim-blaming and rape apologism on behalf of his long-time friend, @grahamformaine, by focusing on information that was irrelevant to her sexual assault. — Gary Livingston ❤️ (@ifreezetime) July 9, 2026

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There was literally no other reason than that for Ryan to push that point. He was blaming the alleged victim and it was gross. — e_michael 🔵🇨🇿 (@e_michael1) July 9, 2026

Nope, the intent was clear, especially from Ryan who insisted on his stupid point in many replies. Disgusting — Putin is a Virus (@PutinIsAVirus) July 9, 2026

If it’s not relevant than why do you think it should have been included? You like a lot of irrelevant information in your reporting? — Jennifer Brett (@JenniferBrett15) July 9, 2026

It was clearly the intention of Drop Site. That was the only reason for noting the purported error, which was not an error in any event. — Andrew (@humungus1939) July 9, 2026

You called it a "key detail" and now you're saying you didn't mean to suggest it was relevant? — yenwoda (@yenwoda) July 9, 2026

The language “left the impression” because that is exactly what you were implying.



And we see that you haven’t actually apologized. — Matthew 🍉 (@MattChikaonda) July 9, 2026

Hey at least you guys are going out like Platner and refusing to take literally any accountability for your rank misogyny — Paul Landefeld (@plandefeld410) July 9, 2026

Drop Site reported in the deleted post, "Racicot told Jake Tapper during her CNN interview that Platner had “taken something that I said as an invitation” before she subsequently texted him not to come over. Tapper did not follow up to ask what the content of the message was, and did not respond to a request for comment from Drop Site."

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Even Jake Tapper sometimes does the right thing. Drop Site was trying to dig Platner out of his hole, and it didn't work. Sadly, there are a lot of Platner fanboys in the replies who think Drop Site had no reason to delete the post.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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