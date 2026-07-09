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Drop Site News Deletes Post Insinuating Graham Platner’s Victim Was Asking for It After Thrashing

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on July 09, 2026
Journalism meme

As Twitchy reported on Wednesday, Ryan Grim of Drop Site News published a post that allegedly called out Politico and CNN for not telling the whole story of the sexual assault allegation that has led Graham Platner to suspend his campaign for Senate. The outlets reported that Jenny Racicot and Platner had been texting back and forth before the alleged incident, but they omitted the detail that in one text, Racicot had expressed a need for a "glute massage." Racicot also texted Platner not to come over, but the reporters at Drop Site thought that might explain how a drunk Platner might have taken it as an invitation. 

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Drop Site was ravaged in the comments for its "her skirt was too short" take, and has since deleted the offensive post.

The post continues:

… messages by Platner's accuser Jenny Racicot are relevant to whether she was raped or in any way justify the alleged assault she described. That was not the intention and is not the position of Drop Site or Ryan. We genuinely value the feedback and criticism we have received from many readers and have deleted the post.

The other thing better than deleting the post would have been not to post about the "important detail" in the first place.

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Drop Site reported in the deleted post, "Racicot told Jake Tapper during her CNN interview that Platner had “taken something that I said as an invitation” before she subsequently texted him not to come over. Tapper did not follow up to ask what the content of the message was, and did not respond to a request for comment from Drop Site."

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Even Jake Tapper sometimes does the right thing. Drop Site was trying to dig Platner out of his hole, and it didn't work. Sadly, there are a lot of Platner fanboys in the replies who think Drop Site had no reason to delete the post.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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CNN MEDIA BIAS POLITICO GRAHAM PLATNER

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