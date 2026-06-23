LIVE Election Results With TWITCHY! Primary Night in New York, Maryland, and South...
SCOTUS: Green Card Holders Can Be Stripped of Legal Status If They Have...
Whoopi Goldberg Trapped: New Karmelo Anthony Footage Causes Big Problems for 'The View'
Judge BLOCKS Trump Administration From Restricting SNAP Benefits for Soda and Candy
Come On, Baby, Take a Ride With Me... In My Taxpayer-Funded NYPD SUV:...
Mamdani-Backed Oct. 7 Cheerleader Vying for NY-13 Seat — Gets Rightfully Grilled Over...
WITCH-With-a-B Tara Palmeri Airs Pro-Life Rep's Ectopic Pregnancy Even After She Begged He...
Oh, HONEY: Jemele Hill Pulls a Lotta STUPID Out of Her Arse Blaming...
YIKES! LEAKED Audio of James Talarico Admitting He HATES Christianity Should END His...
VIP
John C. Reilly Thinks the Right Lacks Empathy — Bless His Heart
NOT an Airport: Dana Loesch Had the PERFECT Response to Tucker Carlson Taking...
Pick a SIDE, Idiots! Boy Howdy, Did the MLB Botch the Whole Pride...
Mehdi Hasan Thought It Was Smart to Pick a Fight With Brandon Gill...
WATCH Closely, You Can See the ACTUAL Moment Ana Navarro Short Circuits in...

SCOTUS: Rastafarian Can’t Sue Prison Guards for Shaving His Dreadlocks (Scott Wiener Whines)

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on June 23, 2026
Twitter

The Supreme Court ruled against a Rastafarian on Tuesday, and California state senator and congressional candidate Scott Wiener is whining that only certain religions are respected by the government, and somehow connected the case to the LGBTQ community. Those are the constituents Wiener represents in California — the LGBTQ community.

Advertisement

A lot of people are calling this a "religious freedom for me, not for thee" situation, as Rastafaris often grow dreadlocks in what they see as a biblical prohibition of cutting one's hair. The court's ruling, however, simply said that Damon Landor can't hold the guards financially responsible. Mark Sherman reports for the Associated Press:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday barred a former Louisiana inmate from suing prison officials who cut off his dreadlocks in violation of his Rastafari religious beliefs.

The justices condemned what happened to the former inmate, Damon Landor. But they ruled that a federal law designed to protect the religious rights of inmates does not permit lawsuits for money damages against individuals even when rights are violated.

The high court, in a 6-3 decision, agreed with lower courts that without exception had ruled that the law, the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, can’t be used to hold those who violate inmates’ rights financially responsible.

Recommended

SCOTUS: Green Card Holders Can Be Stripped of Legal Status If They Have Pending Criminal Charges
Brett T.
Advertisement

The post continues:

… politics. One more reason this political body needs to be expanded & subjected to term limits.

Nah.

Does Wiener think that Masterpiece Cakeshop must be compelled to bake a cake for a lesbian wedding? Of course, he does.

Advertisement

The post continues: 

… grounds or does not, or will not take the case.

Here it did take the case and ruled that the argument used was not valid.

It is that simple.

The court will not rule based on something the defendant or the plaintiff did not use in their argument. 

You are supposed to be a legislator and yet are unable to understand basics.

You should be nowhere near public office. You are a danger to our republic and to the rule of law, in addition to being a creep.

Wiener is still butthurt that a Christian back in 2012 couldn't be legally forced to make a wedding cake for a lesbian wedding, so he's trying to use this case to prove that only Christians have religious liberty in this country. He somehow manages to make everything about LGBTQ rights.

***

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ASSOCIATED PRESS CALIFORNIA SUPREME COURT LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SCOTUS: Green Card Holders Can Be Stripped of Legal Status If They Have Pending Criminal Charges
Brett T.
Whoopi Goldberg Trapped: New Karmelo Anthony Footage Causes Big Problems for 'The View'
Twitchy Video
NOT an Airport: Dana Loesch Had the PERFECT Response to Tucker Carlson Taking His Ball and Going Home
Sam J.
Judge BLOCKS Trump Administration From Restricting SNAP Benefits for Soda and Candy
Brett T.
YIKES! LEAKED Audio of James Talarico Admitting He HATES Christianity Should END His TX Campaign (LISTEN)
Sam J.
WATCH Closely, You Can See the ACTUAL Moment Ana Navarro Short Circuits in UNHINGED Trump Rant (Video)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

SCOTUS: Green Card Holders Can Be Stripped of Legal Status If They Have Pending Criminal Charges Brett T.
Advertisement