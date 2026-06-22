WaPo: DOJ Will Appeal 'Her' Sentence to Keep Would-Be Assassin 'Sophie' Roske Behind Bars

Remember when a man, upset by the Dobbs decision, drove to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house with burglary tools and a gun? He chickened out, turned himself in, and was sentenced in 2025 to eight years in prison.

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The Washington Post is here to remind us that trans violence is violence, and that Nicholas John Roske now goes by "Sophie."

Sophie Roske pleaded guilty to attempting to assassinate Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh, and was sentenced to eight years in October 2025.



The Justice Department will appeal her sentence in an effort to keep her behind bars much longer. https://t.co/0FpTnlCqgS — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 22, 2026

Is Sophie trying to get transferred to a women's prison?

His. He’s a man. Not the most important thing about your paper’s long-running smear campaign to get him killed, but he’s a man. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 22, 2026

He.

He is male.

Another transgender freak acting out.@washingtonpost is a garbage publication and everybody knows it. — ElisaNYJM (@CaffMomREDACTED) June 22, 2026

Umm, this is a dude 🙄 — SOcean 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@SOcean5) June 22, 2026

That's a man, you stupid fruitcakes.



Going to male prison with other men. — BAD☸️BUDDHIST (@BadBhuddist) June 22, 2026

Sophie is a man. A coward that switched genders so that they would get sent to a prison for females, hoping it will be an "easier stay". — Tangier (@tangytangier) June 22, 2026

Him



He's a man.



If you can't even get basic facts like that right at the Washington Post we can't believe anything else you write. — Bartemy Jones (@BartemyS) June 22, 2026

That is a man. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) June 22, 2026

A proposed Community Note says that Roske has not legally changed names and is identified as Nicholas in court documents, so this is The Washington Post's doing.

That’s a man in the picture, not a woman. 🙄



Stop lying to your audience, especially at a time when trust in the establishment media is declining. — Chickennugget🐤lesbian supervillain⚢🏳️‍🌈 (@JurassicParkTho) June 22, 2026

So what does this do to crime stats? Are we calling this a crime by female? — Kevin (@rocknrollkd) June 22, 2026

Are we ever going to study the sudden uptick in violence committed by women over the last 5 years? https://t.co/AN1Mp7JAgq — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 22, 2026

The reason they're appealing is because he, completely unrelatedly of course, decided he was trans during the trial. The *judge* was so impressed she lowered the sentence and told him he was "brave." — Jeff Weimer (@Jeff_Weimer) June 22, 2026

The Washington Post reports:

“Ms. Roske acted alone, was not part of any terrorist organization, did not have a manifesto, and ultimately decided against committing violence and self-reported,” [U.S. District Judge Deborah] Boardman said. Other points covered by Boardman included Roske’s mental state and, to a lesser extent, her gender identity. On the latter point, Boardman said that in weighing how long to sentence Roske, she factored in that Roske could face additional hardships in federal custody owing to assignment to a male prison and uncertainty about access to hormone treatment. Experts, however, said those considerations appeared secondary to the judge’s findings about the terrorism enhancement, abandonment and Roske’s mental health challenges.

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Those videos put out by the Boston Children’s Hospital — and reposted by Libs of TikTok in an act of stochastic terrorism — one doctor claimed that “a good portion of children do know as early as from the womb” that they’re transgender. It only took an arrest and a sentencing for Roske to decide he was transgender.

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