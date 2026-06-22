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WaPo: DOJ Will Appeal 'Her' Sentence to Keep Would-Be Assassin 'Sophie' Roske Behind Bars

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on June 22, 2026
Twitchy

Remember when a man, upset by the Dobbs decision, drove to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house with burglary tools and a gun? He chickened out, turned himself in, and was sentenced in 2025 to eight years in prison. 

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The Washington Post is here to remind us that trans violence is violence, and that Nicholas John Roske now goes by "Sophie."

Is Sophie trying to get transferred to a women's prison?

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A proposed Community Note says that Roske has not legally changed names and is identified as Nicholas in court documents, so this is The Washington Post's doing.

The Washington Post reports:

“Ms. Roske acted alone, was not part of any terrorist organization, did not have a manifesto, and ultimately decided against committing violence and self-reported,” [U.S. District Judge Deborah] Boardman said.

Other points covered by Boardman included Roske’s mental state and, to a lesser extent, her gender identity.

On the latter point, Boardman said that in weighing how long to sentence Roske, she factored in that Roske could face additional hardships in federal custody owing to assignment to a male prison and uncertainty about access to hormone treatment. Experts, however, said those considerations appeared secondary to the judge’s findings about the terrorism enhancement, abandonment and Roske’s mental health challenges.

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Those videos put out by the Boston Children’s Hospital — and reposted by Libs of TikTok in an act of stochastic terrorism — one doctor claimed that “a good portion of children do know as early as from the womb” that they’re transgender. It only took an arrest and a sentencing for Roske to decide he was transgender.

***

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TERRORISM TRANSGENDER WASHINGTON POST JUSTICE BRETT KAVANAUGH

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