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Podcaster Airs Pro-Life Congresswoman’s Ectopic Pregnancy Story Despite Her Request Not To

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on June 22, 2026
Journalism meme

Tara Palmeri has joined the club of independent journalists after having worked for just about every other news outlet out there. She's probably best remembered for being ABC News' White House correspondent during President Donald Trump's first term. Now she has her own show on YouTube, where she interviewed so-called MAGA congresswoman Kat Cammack, a pro-life Republican who wanted to talk about her crusade to clean up sexual abuse on Capitol Hill. The interview veered off topic and somehow included Cammack talking about finding medical care for her ectopic pregnancy (which the pro-choicers have decided is actually an abortion). Cammack asked for that part of the interview to be left out. Still, Palmeri decided it was too important a topic to let go, so she aired it anyway, replaying the bit not only on her show but in her post explaining why she went against Cammack's wishes.

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And again, something that seems to be going over the heads of Palmeri's followers is that treatment for an ectopic pregnancy is NOT an abortion. 

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The comments are full of people saying they have no sympathy for Cammack, who is pro-life but was able to get an "abortion" when she needed one.

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Palmeri's followers disagree and say that Cammack got the abortion she would deny to others. What a mistake to put trust in Palmeri not to exploit a heartbreaking situation.

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