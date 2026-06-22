Podcaster Airs Pro-Life Congresswoman’s Ectopic Pregnancy Story Despite Her Request Not To

Tara Palmeri has joined the club of independent journalists after having worked for just about every other news outlet out there. She's probably best remembered for being ABC News' White House correspondent during President Donald Trump's first term. Now she has her own show on YouTube, where she interviewed so-called MAGA congresswoman Kat Cammack, a pro-life Republican who wanted to talk about her crusade to clean up sexual abuse on Capitol Hill. The interview veered off topic and somehow included Cammack talking about finding medical care for her ectopic pregnancy (which the pro-choicers have decided is actually an abortion). Cammack asked for that part of the interview to be left out. Still, Palmeri decided it was too important a topic to let go, so she aired it anyway, replaying the bit not only on her show but in her post explaining why she went against Cammack's wishes.

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After this powerful interview, pro-life Congresswoman Kat Cammack asked me not to air the story of her near-fatal pregnancy complication. But her firsthand account of seeking emergency medical care under Florida’s abortion laws is too important to ignore. Full interview out now. pic.twitter.com/DfBKYjDvpW — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) June 21, 2026

You are outright evil.



Absolutely sick. https://t.co/7gVum5lAu6 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 22, 2026

And again, there is nothing in Florida state law that prevents medical care for emergency pregnancy complications.



That a handful of doctors pretended such for political reasons a few years ago doesn't make your crusade righteous. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 22, 2026

This makes you the bad guy, and you’re going to lose opportunities to interview others going forward.



Deservedly so. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 22, 2026

Florida's abortion laws do not prevent a person with a medical emergency from getting a life-saving abortion.



Even the Catholic Church makes that exception.



Stop fearmongering. — JGrahamMac (@JGrahamMac1) June 22, 2026

And again, something that seems to be going over the heads of Palmeri's followers is that treatment for an ectopic pregnancy is NOT an abortion.

It's also important to KNOW treatment for an ectopic pregnancy is NOT an abortion. It's not a viable pregnancy. Dr's that pause treatment out of fear should be fired. FFS — HoneyBee (@mldavis0416) June 22, 2026

You should take some time off in order to contemplate how you reached such a despicable state. — Steve Priestap (@StevePriestap) June 22, 2026

What a fail. “She asked me not to “ I did it anyway because it makes ME appear brave.



The amount of trust you just lost is phenomenal



You owe her a public apology — Martha Day (@MarthaD80784116) June 22, 2026

“She should’ve known I’m a giant POS.” Great work, Tara!🫵😂 — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) June 22, 2026

I’m so happy the comments are going the way they are. How disgusting of you to air this after she asked you not to. No one should ever grant you an interview again. Your word and trust is everything — DontRainOnMyParade (@ghengisk222) June 22, 2026

The comments are full of people saying they have no sympathy for Cammack, who is pro-life but was able to get an "abortion" when she needed one.

So you decided your agenda was more important than her right to medical privacy? I didn’t realize people could do that. Good to know. — ClevelandRocks (@cavsfan1983) June 22, 2026

Your career should never recover from this. You're a bad and untrustworthy person. — Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) June 22, 2026

Any woman who is having an actual medical issue like an ectopic can seek care and get care….no one is being denied the procedure that is needed for ectopic pregnancies. Stop fucking lying you disgusting psycho. — B (@binni_2025) June 22, 2026

A great reminder that leftists should never ever be trusted about anything. Holy shit, what a sick thing to lie to her face about. There really is no bottom to how morally fucked up leftist journalists are. — Mekar (@Mekarrrr) June 22, 2026

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She did not have an abortion. What an awful person you are, using her story to bring donations and attention to yourself. I can't blame her at all. — Nicole the Ostrich Hunter (@Nicole_in_DC) June 21, 2026

Palmeri's followers disagree and say that Cammack got the abortion she would deny to others. What a mistake to put trust in Palmeri not to exploit a heartbreaking situation.

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