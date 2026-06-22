‘America’s BS Detector’ Claims 400,000 Were Killed in Revenge for October 7

Cartoonist Ted Rall is a Pulitzer finalist (so close!) and an RFK Award winner. You've probably seen his work in the ultra-left free tabloid they give out in your city. He also doesn't believe that Israel killing 400,000 people in revenge for the October 7 massacre is "defending yourself." Taking out Hamas, who claimed they'd do it again in a heartbeat, certainly is defending yourself. And about that 400,000 number …

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If you lose 1,200 people, killing 400,000 in revenge is not "defending yourself." https://t.co/LSttrXRC3N — Ted Rall, America's BS Detector (@TedRall) June 19, 2026

Ted’s claim of 400k is exaggerated by an order of magnitude.

And if we’re digging into intent, I’m pretty sure the intent of 10k’s of unguided rockets fired at Israel population centers did not have the intent of falling in an empty field. https://t.co/UNsg83KaeA — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 22, 2026

Virtually everything Ted posts ends up with a community note to deny. He's a clickbait capitalist. — Man In The Middle with Rayme (@RaymonScannell) June 22, 2026

A proposed Community Note reads that the Gaza Health Ministry reports around 73,000 deaths since October 2023, not 400,000.

Your team shouldn't start wars and then whine like little bitches when you get your asses handed to you.



Figures an asshole like you be be defending these cavemen. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 21, 2026

Don’t start none, won’t be none. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 22, 2026

You mean 4 million? — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) June 20, 2026

I thought it was 400 gazillion? — Cyborg Pediatrician (@CyborgPeds) June 20, 2026

Nobody has killed 400,000 people. Not even Hamas claims that. — Andrew Fox (@Mr_Andrew_Fox) June 20, 2026

400,000 was just the kids, right? — JPAUL (@Jpmaxx21) June 21, 2026

I read Israel killed 5 million children as that is all they kill. — Troy Siefer (@siefermad) June 21, 2026

"America's BS Detector" giving a number 6X higher than even Hamas claims? pic.twitter.com/8VPlIg41oH — Turd Ocasio-Ferguson (@cromag80) June 20, 2026

You’re the BS detector ? Truly this whole world is upside down. The number is 10-15 percent of that and even that’s a maybe where the ratio of civilians to militants was the lowest in modern war history. — BowTiedLeviathan.eth (@bowtiedleviatha) June 20, 2026

Good God. It must be nothing but beeping around you as your detector constantly triggers with every claim you make. — Chaz Chop Gnip Gnop 🦐 (@chzchopgnipgnop) June 20, 2026

What's the maximum you're cool with — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) June 21, 2026

Israel didn't "lose" 1200 people. These people were raped, tortured, burned alive, and beheaded. — Moopy (@moopy40) June 20, 2026

We should just let Israel go to Gaza and kill exactly 1200 mostly random people through rape, torture, getting shot in the head etc. Then it will be "fair" I guess. — Deb von Otter ☠️ 🏴‍☠️ 🦜 (@livefreeordeb) June 22, 2026

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If you are personally attacked you keep shooting until the attacker is no longer a threat. That's what Israel is doing. Until Hamas and Hezbollah and others stop bombing or using terrorism against Israel, Israel can continue to shoot. — Patricia Gleason (@patagleason) June 21, 2026

Certainly sends the message to not fuck with them anymore, does it not? — OmnipotentKev (@KevOmnipotent) June 20, 2026

The number killed is a fraction of that claimed, and the vast majority were Hamas terrorists. Israel's attempt to rescue hostages wasn't "revenge" either. Hamas could have stopped the war at any time by surrendering and returning the hostages.

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