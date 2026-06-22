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‘America’s BS Detector’ Claims 400,000 Were Killed in Revenge for October 7

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on June 22, 2026
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Cartoonist Ted Rall is a Pulitzer finalist (so close!) and an RFK Award winner. You've probably seen his work in the ultra-left free tabloid they give out in your city. He also doesn't believe that Israel killing 400,000 people in revenge for the October 7 massacre is "defending yourself." Taking out Hamas, who claimed they'd do it again in a heartbeat, certainly is defending yourself. And about that 400,000 number …

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A proposed Community Note reads that the Gaza Health Ministry reports around 73,000 deaths since October 2023, not 400,000.

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The number killed is a fraction of that claimed, and the vast majority were Hamas terrorists. Israel's attempt to rescue hostages wasn't "revenge" either. Hamas could have stopped the war at any time by surrendering and returning the hostages.

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GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINIANS TERRORISM

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