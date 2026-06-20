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Bill Kristol Wants You to Celebrate Juneteenth In Order to ‘Annoy MAGA’

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on June 20, 2026
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

This editor didn't realize Friday was Juneteenth until Saturday. Bill Kristol did, and he encouraged his followers to celebrate the new-ish federal holiday. We're not sure what Kristol did to celebrate the holiday, but he didn't do it to celebrate the emancipation of the last slaves held by the Confederacy. No, he encouraged his followers to celebrate to "annoy MAGA."

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Kristol pulled that quote from a piece in The Bulwark by himself, Andrew Egger, and Jim Swift entitled, "MAGA Hates This Holiday," with the sub-head, "In their version of our history, everything was always perfect."

One understands why Trumpists choose to neglect Juneteenth. After all, Trump’s vice president claimed earlier this week at a campaign event in New York that “they’ve become anti-white in the Democratic party.” If you’re appealing to those who think one of our two major parties is “anti-white,” if you’re trying to convince Americans that anti-whiteness is a great problem, if you’re the party that wants to foster and exploit white grievance, then you have little interest in calling attention to a holiday that is a reminder of the terrible injustices caused by fantasies of white supremacy.

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He quietly celebrated by inviting all his black neighbors over for beer and barbecue.

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That's all Never Trump knows how to do when Donald Trump is president … peddle negativity.

Kristol has confirmed this editor's theory that liberals can't love America because it's not perfect, and they don't dare associate with anything that's not perfect. In the meantime, his rag peddles the myth that "in their version of our history, everything was always perfect." That's reminiscent of people saying schools weren't going to teach slavery anymore once critical race theory was stripped from the curriculum. That was a lie. Conservatives are proud of the progress this country has made.

***

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BILL KRISTOL DONALD TRUMP REPUBLICAN PARTY

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