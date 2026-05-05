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NBC News: Mexican Restaurant Owners Using Cinco de Mayo to Combat Anti-Immigrant Sentiment

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on May 05, 2026
The White House

Happy Cinco de Mayo to those who celebrate. The editors at NBC News wondered what angle they could use to observe this most sacred of Mexican holidays, observing Mexico's victory over the Second French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. They landed on talking to Mexican American restaurant owners, many of whom are becoming more vocal about honoring Mexican history and the significance of Cinco de Mayo "as a way to combat anti-immigrant sentiments."

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It turns out this is actually a story NBC News picked up from The Associated Press, which reports:

Since returning to the White House in 2025, President Donald Trump has continued to label Mexican immigrants as criminals and gang members, and Latino communities have been a target of his hard-line immigration tactics. Memes shared from official White House social media accounts perpetuate negative stereotypes about Latinos, while a federally led English-only initiative and ban on diversity, equity and inclusion programs all seem to target communities of color.

All together, it’s generated a great deal of fear in Latino communities.

The anonymous person who wrote this forgot the part where President Trump called all Mexicans rapists. But Mexican restaurant owners are fighting back, and "U.S. revelers hoping to crowd restaurants and toss back shots of tequila may find more wholesome and intentionally planned offerings." “This is a testament of our resilience,” said one restaurant owner.

The White House didn't forget:

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Exactly.

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So restaurant owners are becoming more vocal about honoring Mexican history by selling tacos and margaritas, just like they do every other day of the year? Do you get a lecture on Mexican history and culture with your taco bowl today?

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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