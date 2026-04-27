David Axelrod Says Trump Immediately 'Seized' on WHCA Attack to Justify 'His' Ballroom

David Axelrod is the chief political analyst for CNN, so we suppose he could be considered a journalist in the loosest sense of the word. Or maybe it's hanging around with other so-called journalists that gives him the right to use the "Republicans seize" trope. Axelrod claims that President Donald Trump and "his acolytes" have seized on the assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on Saturday night to justify his dream project, the White House ballroom.

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Axelrod went so far as to dig through the files to uncover the official statement made last July announcing plans to build a privately funded ballroom, and there's "not one word about the need for it due to security."

Here's the official statement announcing plans for a grand new White House ballroom last July. Not one word about the need for it due to security.

Last night, the @POTUS & his acolytes immediately seized on the WHCA attack at to justify his dream project. https://t.co/OG68BvjHqg — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) April 26, 2026

Ballroom Derangement Syndrome is a real thing. Maybe the initial announcement of the ballroom didn't include a word about security, but Trump has spoken about the ballroom's security features for weeks, after a judge halted construction of the project. The New York Times published a story early this month about Trump touting the drone-proof roof, bulletproof glass, bomb shelters, and even a hospital.

Alexrod seized on the WHCA attack to justify more whining about a ballroom that's going to replace tents and porta-potties for state events.

Did they “seize” or did they “pounce?” — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) April 26, 2026

I'm sure you think the attack was staged for that purpose. — Rob Womack (@Rojowo) April 26, 2026

Do you ever just step back, do a self assessment and say to yourself “David, you really are an insufferable asshole.”? — Steadfast (@MForbes) April 26, 2026

You're a moron, imo. President Trump has said numerous times before now that the ballroom will have better security than other venues. I'm shocked that no former President had the idea to have a bigger ballroom for our White House considering the events they have there. — Pro Libertate 🇺🇸 (@prolibertate7) April 27, 2026

I really don't understand your argument here. So because he didn't say that initially, last night didn't show you that this is a good idea? WTF is wrong with you? — Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) April 26, 2026

He didn’t mentioning needing it to keep out mosquitos either. — @amuse (@amuse) April 26, 2026

You can just say you’re disappointed the would-be assassin failed. — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) April 26, 2026

You are pathetic.



Your friends at CNN could have been killed and you sit here blasting the president again about a ballroom.



PATHETIC. — Brandon (@Brando_G2) April 26, 2026

The fact that this additional benefit apparently troubles you says quite a bit about you, doesn't it, Dave? — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) April 26, 2026

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He’s said several times that renting tents causes a security issue. Security has been mentioned, you just weren’t listening. — Shiny Happy Person (@HRH_SHP) April 26, 2026

Yeah, a safe venue for these events frustrates the Democrat assassination squads. How could he? — Larry Kraus (@lkraus01) April 26, 2026

Are you really still complaining about the damn ballroom?



The Democratic Party is not a serious party. — WrestleManiaRN (@WrestlemaniaRN) April 26, 2026

They're still complaining about the ballroom.

It was obvious to most people. I guess you are just slow picking up on the obvious. — Dana37 (@Mimimouse37) April 27, 2026

Guess you missed this line from the announcement…“The United States Secret Service will provide the necessary security enhancements and modifications.” And a few months later they gave more details like bulletproof glass, drone proof etc.. — cr_clark (@cr_clark) April 26, 2026

So "not one word" about the need for security was a lie?

Weird that the White House link you posted actually does write about security enhancements — Rose 🌹☀️🐚 🇺🇸 (@AuburnSouthern) April 26, 2026

"In recent weeks, President Trump has held several meetings with members of the White House Staff, the National Park Service, the White House Military Office, and the United States Secret Service to discuss design features and planning. "

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It's not just Trump's dream... it's our dream.



We're tired of you bloviating daily about your hatred for President Trump. — Devil's Child 🇺🇸 (@CJDanielsFarms) April 26, 2026

There's going to be a ballroom. It's going to be secure, and we won't be holding state events under rented tents anymore, ever. Imagine Trump seizing on yet another assassination attempt to lobby for a secure venue.

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