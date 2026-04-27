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David Axelrod Says Trump Immediately 'Seized' on WHCA Attack to Justify 'His' Ballroom

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on April 27, 2026
AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

David Axelrod is the chief political analyst for CNN, so we suppose he could be considered a journalist in the loosest sense of the word. Or maybe it's hanging around with other so-called journalists that gives him the right to use the "Republicans seize" trope. Axelrod claims that President Donald Trump and "his acolytes" have seized on the assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on Saturday night to justify his dream project, the White House ballroom.

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Axelrod went so far as to dig through the files to uncover the official statement made last July announcing plans to build a privately funded ballroom, and there's "not one word about the need for it due to security."

Ballroom Derangement Syndrome is a real thing. Maybe the initial announcement of the ballroom didn't include a word about security, but Trump has spoken about the ballroom's security features for weeks, after a judge halted construction of the project. The New York Times published a story early this month about Trump touting the drone-proof roof, bulletproof glass, bomb shelters, and even a hospital.

Alexrod seized on the WHCA attack to justify more whining about a ballroom that's going to replace tents and porta-potties for state events.

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They're still complaining about the ballroom.

So "not one word" about the need for security was a lie?

"In recent weeks, President Trump has held several meetings with members of the White House Staff, the National Park Service, the White House Military Office, and the United States Secret Service to discuss design features and planning. "

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There's going to be a ballroom. It's going to be secure, and we won't be holding state events under rented tents anymore, ever. Imagine Trump seizing on yet another assassination attempt to lobby for a secure venue.

***

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