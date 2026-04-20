Dancing MI Senate Candidate Enters Dem Convention With Drumline and Giant Head
MI Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Torches His Campaign with Attacks on Usha Vance...
Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud: Ex-Obama US Attorney Mocks Kash Patel’s Odds...
Leftists Cry Over Florida Ending Taxpayer-Funded Junk Food for SNAP Recipients
Ted Lieu Makes Up a Law to Accuse President Trump of Threatening War...
Tomi Lahren Gets Andy Beshear’s Panties in a Bunch by Warning He’s a...
Podcast: Retired CIA Analyst Says Trump Tried to 'Use the Nuclear Codes' on...
The Most American Idea Nobody Talks About
Gulag Dialogue: Pete Buttigieg Leans Into Fear That MAGA Will Put LGBTQ+ People...
Richard Grenell Has a Question for Brian Stelter About His Comments on The...
Tina Fey Cheers SNL’s Brett Kavanaugh Smear: 'It Helped Alleviate Frustration'
OOF: Steve Cheung Catches Dan Goldman Pushing Obviously FAKE NEWS and HOOBOY, Talk...
John Fetterman Stayed the Same ... Democrats Radicalized and Now They Want Him...
The Look on Ro Khanna's Face While Being Reminded How Obama Coddled Iran...

Report: Minnesota High School Renovation Includes Prayer Rooms, Foot-Washing Stations

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on April 20, 2026
imgflip

Back in 2024, lawsuits were filed immediately after Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry signed into law a new requirement for the state's public schools to display the Ten Commandments in every classroom. Not surprisingly, David French immediately penned an op-ed for The New York Times decrying the law and arguing that having God in classrooms is not a conservative position. "Altering constitutional law is not the only motivation here; a version of Christian mysticism is also in play," French wrote, arguing that "there is a real belief that the Ten Commandments have a form of spiritual power over the hearts and minds of students and that posting the displays can change their lives." 

Advertisement

A federal district court blocked the law in late 2024, and a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals initially upheld the block last summer, calling it "plainly unconstitutional." The "separation of church and state" crowd was out in full force.

Now, we're learning that a high school undergoing renovations in Minnesota will include a prayer room and foot-washing stations.

The post continues:

… foot-washing plans “were included in updated plans after hearing from user groups on student needs.”

“This is undoubtedly for Muslim students only. I cannot understand how this can be happening in this era of no religion in schools,” the tipster said.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

We're old enough to remember when a high school football coach was the subject of an “ongoing investigation” into his post-game activities, i.e., leading the team in prayer.

Advertisement

Shadi Hamid, a Muslim columnist at The Washington Post, recently published a column making "a case against assimilation." Muslims are different in many ways. "Simply put, Islam is also a more public religion than Christianity," Hamid wrote. And that's where the problems begin. 

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHRISTIANITY EDUCATION ISLAM LOUISIANA MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
MI Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Torches His Campaign with Attacks on Usha Vance and Her 'Brown' Kids
justmindy
Ted Lieu Makes Up a Law to Accuse President Trump of Threatening War Crimes
Brett T.
Leftists Cry Over Florida Ending Taxpayer-Funded Junk Food for SNAP Recipients
justmindy
Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud: Ex-Obama US Attorney Mocks Kash Patel’s Odds in 'Biased' D.C. Court
justmindy
Tomi Lahren Gets Andy Beshear’s Panties in a Bunch by Warning He’s a Fake Moderate
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement