Report: Minnesota High School Renovation Includes Prayer Rooms, Foot-Washing Stations

Back in 2024, lawsuits were filed immediately after Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry signed into law a new requirement for the state's public schools to display the Ten Commandments in every classroom. Not surprisingly, David French immediately penned an op-ed for The New York Times decrying the law and arguing that having God in classrooms is not a conservative position. "Altering constitutional law is not the only motivation here; a version of Christian mysticism is also in play," French wrote, arguing that "there is a real belief that the Ten Commandments have a form of spiritual power over the hearts and minds of students and that posting the displays can change their lives."

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A federal district court blocked the law in late 2024, and a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals initially upheld the block last summer, calling it "plainly unconstitutional." The "separation of church and state" crowd was out in full force.

Now, we're learning that a high school undergoing renovations in Minnesota will include a prayer room and foot-washing stations.

🚨NEW: Osseo Schools has confirmed to @AlphaNews that its remodel project at Park Center Senior High includes a prayer room and that foot-washing stations are being added to Osseo Senior High School.



The district, located in the northwest suburbs of Minneapolis, says the… pic.twitter.com/3IAwbMFNCl — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) April 20, 2026

The post continues:

… foot-washing plans “were included in updated plans after hearing from user groups on student needs.” “This is undoubtedly for Muslim students only. I cannot understand how this can be happening in this era of no religion in schools,” the tipster said.

I’m sure they’ll include a space for a chapel and a synagogue as well, right?

That was, as you probably guessed, sarcasm. This garbage only goes one way. — ken king (@kking85743) April 20, 2026

So we're bringing prayer back into the schools? Awesome. The lawyers are going to have fun. — Redhead Ranting™ (@redheadranting) April 20, 2026

Now I'm not super religious, but I remember when Christian groups were told they couldn't have after school clubs and even prayers before/after athletic events were looked at with a side-eye. Now they go this far for ONE religious group? How hypocritical! it's just not right. — redfoxblueflower (@redfoxblueflowr) April 20, 2026

We're old enough to remember when a high school football coach was the subject of an “ongoing investigation” into his post-game activities, i.e., leading the team in prayer.

Where’s the chapel for Christians to worship Jesus going to be placed? — Wendi A. Irlbeck MS, RDN, LD, CISSN (@Wendi_Irlbeck) April 20, 2026

But hanging the Ten Commandments on the wall is a national issue for Dems?



We know it’s never been about the separation of religion and state — Matt (@wisco84561) April 20, 2026

Christians and other religions better be able to use this if this is in public school. — Jacob Davidson (@wantthepfunk) April 20, 2026

So where are they putting in the chapel? Since they get that space in room where where is the room for the rest? Will there also be a synagogue?? — MNPoliticalVIkesFan (@VikesRock23) April 20, 2026

I wonder if all students are welcome to the prayer room. After all, Muslims aren’t the only ones to pray. Would be so funny to see the look of horror at the mention of this. — LLou4198 (@LLou4198) April 20, 2026

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Is the prayer room for any religion? If not, that is discrimination and someone should sue the district. If it’s for everyone, we need to encourage Christian and Jewish and students of other religions to flood the room. Where is the @ACLU on this one? — Dr. Kenneth Noisewater (@dragqueenssuck) April 20, 2026

Shadi Hamid, a Muslim columnist at The Washington Post, recently published a column making "a case against assimilation." Muslims are different in many ways. "Simply put, Islam is also a more public religion than Christianity," Hamid wrote. And that's where the problems begin.

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