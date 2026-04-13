WaPo: Pre-K Applications in DC Falling at Bilingual Schools in Immigrant Neighborhoods

As we reported earlier, 60 Minutes' Norah O'Donnell interviewed three Catholic bishops on Sunday night, and one said that attendance at Spanish-language mass was down 30 percent because of fear. Now, the Washington Post is reporting that applications for pre-k are way down in bilingual schools in immigrant neighborhoods.

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Pre-k applications in D.C. fell this year, particularly at schools in immigrant neighborhoods and those with bilingual programs, a sign of how federal layoffs and deportation fears have affected families who once competed fiercely for lottery seats. https://t.co/Wqwl4Tktx7 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 12, 2026

Well, it sounds like the competition for lottery seats will be as fierce for American citizens.

It's a start. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 12, 2026

So illegal aliens aren't enrolling their non-English speaking kids in taxpayer-funded schools? OK. — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) April 12, 2026

How could you report this as anything but positive for American citizen taxpayers? — Dronetek (@TheDronetek) April 12, 2026

So we’re not paying to educate illegal aliens? That sounds like a win! Maybe now we can focus on American children and putting them first! What a concept! — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) April 13, 2026

This is good news. Removing illegals from the school system helps overcrowded classrooms and costs. — CPT_Severus (@Capt_Severus) April 12, 2026

Oh nooo! Do you think they have schools back in their own countries? — Anonymous (@DrBennyRush) April 13, 2026

Great! Maybe they're on their way back home! We don't have enough resources for our own with that and the fraud and all — Breezy B (@BreezyB452764) April 13, 2026

They can go back to their countries and educate their children there. It is not the responsibility of US taxpayers to educate the children of illegals. — Hillary G. (@Hillary60363296) April 13, 2026

So illegals were helping drive both scarcity and higher cost programs? Isn't that what conservatives have been saying? — IrishRover (@IrishRover256) April 13, 2026

So the lottery spots are going to children whose parents didn’t break into the country? I’m not seeing the problem. — Kathie (@helpcritics) April 13, 2026

I don’t think this headline is having the worrisome effect you think it is WAPO. This is exactly what we voted for — deport them all and let’s get back to focusing on American families. — Life Liberty Happiness (@Living4TheNow) April 13, 2026

So illegals have left or not taking spaces that citizens or those who entered legally should get. Got it! — The Curmudgeonly Opa ☦ (@CurmudgeonlyOpa) April 12, 2026

It’s always crazy how biased and skewed articles like this are. By “fears of deportation” you are just saying that many of these schools had massive illegal populations.



It’s good that they won’t anymore — Kadaverous Tony (@trafridrod) April 12, 2026

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So American citizens no longer have to compete with people here illegally for coveted lottery seats? — Elsalomebarojas (@elsalomebarojas) April 13, 2026

That's excellent news. For the first time in over a decade, my local schools are not overcrowded. Programs and activities previously suspended have returned. The district is saving money. Win-win-win. — mossypath (@mossypath13513) April 13, 2026

We're not sure how the Washington Post is trying to paint this as anything but a win for American students. They'll have smaller class sizes and won't need an interpreter in every classroom.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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