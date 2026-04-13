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WaPo: Pre-K Applications in DC Falling at Bilingual Schools in Immigrant Neighborhoods

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on April 13, 2026

As we reported earlier, 60 Minutes' Norah O'Donnell interviewed three Catholic bishops on Sunday night, and one said that attendance at Spanish-language mass was down 30 percent because of fear. Now, the Washington Post is reporting that applications for pre-k are way down in bilingual schools in immigrant neighborhoods.

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Well, it sounds like the competition for lottery seats will be as fierce for American citizens.

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We're not sure how the Washington Post is trying to paint this as anything but a win for American students. They'll have smaller class sizes and won't need an interpreter in every classroom.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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EDUCATION ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION WASHINGTON POST

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