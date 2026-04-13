We think what The Chicago Tribune meant to say in its headline was that more than 16,000 illegal immigrants in Illinois may lose food assistance in the coming months. A lot of people in the replies are saying that the real story is why 16,000 illegal immigrants were receiving food assistance in the first place.

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More than 16,000 immigrants in Illinois may lose food assistance in the coming months https://t.co/pAhOCMmDRC — Chicago Breaking News (@ChicagoBreaking) April 11, 2026

Laura Turbay and Madeline King report for The Chicago Tribune:

Roughly 16,000 immigrants, including victims of domestic violence, may lose access to crucial food assistance in Illinois as a result of federal eligibility changes that took effect April 1. Immigrants — including refugees, asylum-seekers and survivors of human trafficking — are no longer eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as SNAP. Thousands are expected to start losing benefits upon their semiannual redetermination. The tighter restrictions on food and health assistance benefits are dictated by the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” the Trump administration’s economic policy package passed by Congress in July. As a result, thousands of immigrants relying on the benefits now face the risk of hunger and sickness, experts say.

"Including victims of domestic violence."

*illegal immigrants



Fixed it for you. You're welcome — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 12, 2026

FIFY.



You really should get better copy editors. pic.twitter.com/Ae98Yhc7h2 — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) April 12, 2026

If they need food assistance they should be back in their home countries. — Stacy Washington (@StacyOnTheRight) April 11, 2026

Good. It’s not for them. — BKactual (@BravoKiloActual) April 11, 2026

Why are any immigrants on good assistance? We have laws that bar immigrants from being a public charge. Deport them. — Lady Hecate 🇺🇲 (@hecate40) April 12, 2026

Why the f*** are 16,000 immigrants on welfare????????



THAT’S THE STORY https://t.co/2BCf5mwrdU — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) April 12, 2026

“Undocumented individuals do not have access to Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps, even the Affordable Care Act. That's the law.”



Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) — ETXChris (@Chris66549) April 11, 2026

Fortunately I didn’t need any assistance for my collection of miniaturized stringed symphonic instruments, so I can play this very sad song for them on the World’s Smallest Violin — Chris (@chriswithans) April 11, 2026

Every story like this should be utterly radicalizing



"Oh no criminal rapists can now be deported, their children won't get free food, they can no longer get small business loans or free college"



America is nothing but a tax farm for these people, you're cattle to them https://t.co/eT4mq55GTH — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) April 12, 2026

Open borders + welfare state = deadly combination https://t.co/e6qMfVZKRu — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 13, 2026

Well, I guess they should probably take advantage of that free ticket home and stop abusing LEGAL citizens. We are tired of PAYING. — vicki (@vickilb99) April 13, 2026

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Are these immigrants here legally? Have they overstayed their welcome? Perhaps now would be a good time for them to self deport. Especially since the handouts from the American tax payers are coming to an end. https://t.co/y2mAIC28su — charmane harbert ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@callme_Chari) April 12, 2026

Good. My wife is an immigrant from Japan. To get her here, she had to swear she would not be a burden on the state and that I would take responsibility. You do not come to a new country with your hand out demanding the people there feed and house you. — Richard Mccrary (@RichardMccrar20) April 11, 2026

We're waiting for someone from the Cato Institute to pop up and tell us that subsidizing 16,000 illegal immigrants is actually good for the economy.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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