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More Than 16,000 Immigrants in Illinois May Lose Food Assistance in the Coming Months

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on April 13, 2026
Twitchy

We think what The Chicago Tribune meant to say in its headline was that more than 16,000 illegal immigrants in Illinois may lose food assistance in the coming months. A lot of people in the replies are saying that the real story is why 16,000 illegal immigrants were receiving food assistance in the first place. 

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Laura Turbay and Madeline King report for The Chicago Tribune:

Roughly 16,000 immigrants, including victims of domestic violence, may lose access to crucial food assistance in Illinois as a result of federal eligibility changes that took effect April 1.

Immigrants — including refugees, asylum-seekers and survivors of human trafficking — are no longer eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as SNAP. Thousands are expected to start losing benefits upon their semiannual redetermination.

The tighter restrictions on food and health assistance benefits are dictated by the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” the Trump administration’s economic policy package passed by Congress in July. As a result, thousands of immigrants relying on the benefits now face the risk of hunger and sickness, experts say.

"Including victims of domestic violence."

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We're waiting for someone from the Cato Institute to pop up and tell us that subsidizing 16,000 illegal immigrants is actually good for the economy.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION ILLINOIS SNAP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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