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ICE Allegedly Detained and Deported Two Elementary School Children Without Due Process

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on April 11, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

The woman speaking in this video clip is Andreina Malki, described as the Defense Manager for Siembra NC. We thought it was odd that the town of Siembra would have a Defense Manager, but it turns out Siembra NC is an organization "born in 2017 in response to Trump’s war on immigrants and the gap in support and resources for the broader Latine community in North Carolina." Malki tells the story of two elementary school students who were detained and deported by ICE.

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They even got the kids' school pictures blown up to poster size for the occasion. First of all, children aren't detained. Their parents are detained. The kids stick with the parents or a trusted family member.

The story went from a local ABC affiliate to ABC News:

Armando Garcia reports:

Immigrant advocates and members of the school community in Durham, North Carolina, are calling for justice after they say two children and their parents were swiftly detained and deported to Honduras without due process. 

Advocates say Genesis, 11, and Denis, 6, and their parents attended a scheduled appointment with immigration authorities on Monday, and by Thursday morning the family had been deported to Honduras as part of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

Siembra NC, the civil rights group advocating for the family, said the family came to the United States in 2022 and applied for asylum. As one of the requirements of that process, they had to attend scheduled check-in appointments with immigration officials.

On Monday, the children's aunt waited for the family in the parking lot while they attended their appointment, the group said. An hour and a half later, the aunt received a call from a federal agent saying the family had been detained, said the group. 

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DHS weighed in on ABC News' report:

The post continues:

… immigration applications.

We encourage all illegal aliens to take control of their departure by using the CBP Home app. All illegal aliens who use the app will receive a free flight home and $2,600.

ABC News was roundly criticized for its report:

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Joe Biden urged them to surge to the border as soon as he was elected president, and they did. They complained during his first term that Donald Trump was separating families. Not this family.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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Tags:

ABC NEWS DHS ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN NORTH CAROLINA

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