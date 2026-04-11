Gun Violence Victims Can Now Sue ‘Negligent’ Gun Manufacturers in Virginia

On Friday, "moderate" Democrat Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed legislation allowing gun violence victims to sue gun manufacturers if their marketing, sales, or distribution practices are deemed irresponsible or fail to include reasonable safety measures.

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🚨NEW: Victims of gun violence can now sue gun manufacturers if they are negligent in Virginia. pic.twitter.com/Y2qnq2VoWZ — Democrats Deliver (@DemzDeliver) April 11, 2026

We weren't sure if this was true, coming from Democrats Deliver, but Virginia Attorney Jay "Two Bullets" Jones declared it a great day in Virginia:

🧵1/4 Today is a great day for Virginia! As assistant Attorney General in DC, I took on the firearm industry and put the largest ghost gun manufacturer out of business. The gun safety laws signed today will give my office the ability to do the same right here in the Commonwealth. — Attorney General Jay Jones (@AGJayJones) April 10, 2026

3/4 No more protecting the profits of the firearm industry while Black and Brown Virginians absorb the harm. The OAG stands ready to finally hold industry bad actors accountable for their undeniable role in the deadly gun violence epidemic plaguing our communities. — Attorney General Jay Jones (@AGJayJones) April 10, 2026

4/4 Virginia made it clear, accountability wins. Firearm industry accountability has passed, and we are ready to ensure that communities and children are safe. — Attorney General Jay Jones (@AGJayJones) April 10, 2026

The Trump administration is ready to sue Virginia over "over 20 bills that restrict Second Amendment rights" that the Virginia Assembly sent to Spanberger's desk.

🚨@SpanbergerForVA is on notice: 2A rights SHALL NOT BE infringed.



We are closely watching—in the event any unlawful legislation is enacted, we will sue. @CivilRights will protect the 2A rights of law-abiding citizens in Virginia.



2A Section Lawyers are standing by… 🚨 pic.twitter.com/h2DfXwgaKC — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) April 10, 2026

People have questions for Democrats Deliver:

Please define negligence for me. — The_Moderate_Virginian (@TheModerateVA) April 11, 2026

“Negligent” undoubtedly here defined as “manufactures firearms and/or sells firearms to civilians”. — John Q. Public 🇺🇸 (@JQPublic001) April 11, 2026

By "negligent," you mean companies that sold legal firearms through well-established legal and highly regulated channels...but some were later used to commit crimes.



And why show Colt's logo? None of their manufacturing or business operations are located anywhere near Virginia? — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) April 11, 2026

If I get hurt in a car accident driven by a reckless illegal, can I sue the car manufacturer too? — tom seckinger (@Citizendivided) April 11, 2026

Frivolous, virtue signaling nonsense that has zero chance of surviving the first judicial review. — Johnny B. Goode (@TerminalAscent) April 11, 2026

Not a chance.

Can they?



Was the Supremacy Clause repealed? — Chris McKeever 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealMcKeever) April 11, 2026

If I am a victim of gun violence can I sue the legislators who disarmed me? — Russell Nelson (@NussRelson) April 11, 2026

When can victims start suing judges and DAs who let violent criminals loose? — Sooners Dog (@BrandonLesco6) April 11, 2026

Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms will supersede this. Nice try, tho. Spanberger is an absolute joke. — CarryRights (@carryrights) April 11, 2026

How many L’s does it take for them to learn their lesson that this can’t happen. They should be able to be sued for letting criminals run wild — Texan (@TruTex90) April 11, 2026

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Great! We can sue all those guns out there committing negligent acts. — Joshua Heard (@joshuatheard) April 11, 2026

It will be struck down due in no small part that the liability could easily extend to automobile manufacturers which is insane. — Tom Morgan (@TomMorgan68) April 11, 2026

Democrats deliver: an unconstitutional law that murderous AG Jay Jones will spend millions of dollars unsuccessfully defending.



Great job! — Dads Demand Automatics (@dadsdemandautos) April 11, 2026

This is unconstitutional.



You should be sued into oblivion. — XDecimusX (@aMAN_Chooses) April 11, 2026

They will be.

None of this stands long. ALL will be nulled soon. Unconstitutional. — 🪖Impenitent2A (@Impenitent2A) April 11, 2026

More people are interested in gun violence victims suing judges who let repeat offenders free to commit violent crimes again.

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Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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