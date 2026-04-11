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Gun Violence Victims Can Now Sue ‘Negligent’ Gun Manufacturers in Virginia

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on April 11, 2026
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File

On Friday, "moderate" Democrat Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed legislation allowing gun violence victims to sue gun manufacturers if their marketing, sales, or distribution practices are deemed irresponsible or fail to include reasonable safety measures. 

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We weren't sure if this was true, coming from Democrats Deliver, but Virginia Attorney Jay "Two Bullets" Jones declared it a great day in Virginia:

The Trump administration is ready to sue Virginia over "over 20 bills that restrict Second Amendment rights" that the Virginia Assembly sent to Spanberger's desk.

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People have questions for Democrats Deliver:

Not a chance.

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They will be.

More people are interested in gun violence victims suing judges who let repeat offenders free to commit violent crimes again.

***

 

Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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ABIGAIL SPANBERGER GUN VIOLENCE SECOND AMENDMENT VIRGINIA JAY JONES

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