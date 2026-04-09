NBC News: Arrests of Illegals Without Criminal Convictions Have Risen Eightfold Under Trump

And?

NBC News is reporting that arrests of illegal aliens without criminal convictions have increased eightfold under President Donald Trump. First, good. Second, notice how NBC News specifies criminal convictions. Most of the time, pro-illegal headlines crow about how the illegal immigrant had no criminal record, and even that doesn't mean they haven't committed crimes. And that they don't have criminal convictions might mean that they haven't been convicted yet, or that a Soros district attorney dropped charges against them.

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Immigration arrests of people without criminal convictions have increased eightfold under President Trump, report says. https://t.co/9dhfTadEAt — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 8, 2026

Daniella Silva reports:

Arrests of immigrants without criminal convictions by ICE have surged 770%, while street arrests saw a more than 1,000% increase during the first year of President Donald Trump’s second term, according to a new analysis released Tuesday. The analysis by the Deportation Data Project at UC Berkeley found that ICE arrests more than quadrupled in that period, with transfers from jails and prisons roughly doubling. The much-increased street arrests took place in neighborhoods, at immigration court and at ICE field offices during regular immigration check-ins, the report said. … “It’s well known that ICE has been pursuing a campaign of indiscriminate arrests, but it’s less well known that even as ICE has arrested more people who likely could win their cases and stay in the United States, arrests have been ending more often in deportation,” report author David Hausman, co-director of the Deportation Data Project and assistant professor of law at UC Berkeley, said in a statement. “One big factor is that detention causes people to give up on their cases.” A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said in a statement to NBC News that the Deportation Data Project had “cherry picked” data in order to “peddle a false narrative.” The spokesperson added: “70% of ICE arrests are criminal illegal aliens. We are continuing to go after the worst of the worst — including gang members, pedophiles, and rapists.”

David Hausman, co-director of the Deportation Data Project at UC Berkeley, sounds like an unbiased source. "ICE has arrested more people who likely could win their cases and stay in the United States," he says. What cases? What were they arrested for?

And your point is .... what? https://t.co/GRqEYsRC3S — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) April 8, 2026

Exactly— just what is the point, @NBCNews? — LegalSpeak (@LegalSpeak1) April 9, 2026

So now it is convictions. The language artists are at it again. — Ron Ogletree (@RHO5250) April 9, 2026

They're doing good, but hopefully they can get those numbers up a lot. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) April 9, 2026

So, illegals who haven’t been convicted yet. — Anthony Bialy ⚔️-Sabres (@AnthonyBialy) April 9, 2026

"Convictions" being the operative word.



If they are here illegally they are inherently committing at least a criminal misdemeanor under federal law. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) April 9, 2026

They don't have a criminal conviction because they catch and release them. Taking a job, accepting benefits, not paying payroll taxes are all crimes.



I couldn't have voted any harder for the man but... You make it feel better. — Chief_Engineer (@ChiefEngineerCE) April 9, 2026

Statistically it sounds like they’re not doing enough since millions came in under Biden. He should have more than 100 times the arrests. — 8675309 (@EnoughUp) April 9, 2026

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Good! Thats what we voted for. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 9, 2026

What, is that supposed to be a bad thing?



My only complaint is we haven't managed to deport enough illegals yet — John Betts (@JohnFromCranber) April 8, 2026

pic.twitter.com/FgzJtJ5MPK — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) April 8, 2026

I assume you are referring to people who are here illegally. If so, this is good.



Calling them "immigration arrests" is stupid. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) April 8, 2026

Great. If sanctuary cities don’t want us picking up criminals at jails then pick up every illegal everywhere. Your choice morons. — Ted Howze DVM (@Ted_Howze) April 8, 2026

NBC News what about all the American girls who have been raped and murdered by some of the people you seek to protect? Good that criminal illegal aliens are being sent back to their home. Why do you hate Americans by wanting people who could hurt them to be here? — Momofabearkat (@Momofabearkat) April 9, 2026

That's like saying police are arresting rapists who have never been convicted of rape. — Texas2AAttorney (@CJGRISHAM) April 9, 2026

Pretty much.

"Without criminal convictions" is doing an awful lot of work here. What about "continually breaking the law just by being here"? Plus the inevitable identity fraud, welfare fraud, etc. — Robin Kral (@RobinKral1) April 8, 2026

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That’s because the police arrest people before convictions and then convict for crimes



This is literally how policing works and has worked for decades — Js ha (@Poodleface02) April 8, 2026

UC Berkeley is worried about ICE deporting people here illegally who have been arrested for committing crimes when they could have gone through the court system and won their cases … in which case they'd still be here illegally.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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