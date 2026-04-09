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NBC News: Arrests of Illegals Without Criminal Convictions Have Risen Eightfold Under Trump

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on April 09, 2026
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And?

NBC News is reporting that arrests of illegal aliens without criminal convictions have increased eightfold under President Donald Trump. First, good. Second, notice how NBC News specifies criminal convictions. Most of the time, pro-illegal headlines crow about how the illegal immigrant had no criminal record, and even that doesn't mean they haven't committed crimes. And that they don't have criminal convictions might mean that they haven't been convicted yet, or that a Soros district attorney dropped charges against them.

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Daniella Silva reports:

Arrests of immigrants without criminal convictions by ICE have surged 770%, while street arrests saw a more than 1,000% increase during the first year of President Donald Trump’s second term, according to a new analysis released Tuesday.

The analysis by the Deportation Data Project at UC Berkeley found that ICE arrests more than quadrupled in that period, with transfers from jails and prisons roughly doubling. The much-increased street arrests took place in neighborhoods, at immigration court and at ICE field offices during regular immigration check-ins, the report said.

“It’s well known that ICE has been pursuing a campaign of indiscriminate arrests, but it’s less well known that even as ICE has arrested more people who likely could win their cases and stay in the United States, arrests have been ending more often in deportation,” report author David Hausman, co-director of the Deportation Data Project and assistant professor of law at UC Berkeley, said in a statement. “One big factor is that detention causes people to give up on their cases.”

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said in a statement to NBC News that the Deportation Data Project had “cherry picked” data in order to “peddle a false narrative.”

The spokesperson added: “70% of ICE arrests are criminal illegal aliens. We are continuing to go after the worst of the worst — including gang members, pedophiles, and rapists.”

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David Hausman, co-director of the Deportation Data Project at UC Berkeley, sounds like an unbiased source. "ICE has arrested more people who likely could win their cases and stay in the United States," he says. What cases? What were they arrested for?

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Pretty much.

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UC Berkeley is worried about ICE deporting people here illegally who have been arrested for committing crimes when they could have gone through the court system and won their cases … in which case they'd still be here illegally.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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