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Full House Actress Reveals She Was Under Anesthesia During OJ Simpson Bronco Case in 1994

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on April 08, 2026
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When this editor was hired by the Malkins back in 2012, the intention was that he would be Twitchy's dedicated entertainment editor. No politics, just Hollywood and the music business. The readership let it be known that they didn't care about what entertainers had to say, and so the idea was scrapped, and he was asked if he could write about politics instead.

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If Twitchy readers don't care about Hollywood, then Entertainment Weekly proved that no one cares about an actress from Full House and where she was during the O.J. Simpson low-speed chase in 1994.

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