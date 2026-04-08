Full House Actress Reveals She Was Under Anesthesia During OJ Simpson Bronco Case in 1994

When this editor was hired by the Malkins back in 2012, the intention was that he would be Twitchy's dedicated entertainment editor. No politics, just Hollywood and the music business. The readership let it be known that they didn't care about what entertainers had to say, and so the idea was scrapped, and he was asked if he could write about politics instead.

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If Twitchy readers don't care about Hollywood, then Entertainment Weekly proved that no one cares about an actress from Full House and where she was during the O.J. Simpson low-speed chase in 1994.

'Full House' actress Andrea Barber reveals she was under anesthesia during O.J. Simpson’s infamous Bronco chase in 1994. https://t.co/teQMEHi6gk — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 8, 2026

I’ve often wondered what the girl who played Kimmy Gibbler was up to that day. Any word what she had going on during the Oklahoma City bombing? https://t.co/YfQGyi2pIp — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 8, 2026

Strange that she felt the need to provide an alibi. — Berthold Gambrel (@BertholdGambrel) April 8, 2026

Not accusing anybody of anything, just noticing stuff — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 8, 2026

Suddenly it all makes sense https://t.co/Udtu5HFkJ8 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) April 8, 2026

Her silence on the matter was deafening https://t.co/COP2maTPZ4 — Kris (@5kl) April 8, 2026

I just called my parents to let them know. https://t.co/WUjTe8oJUQ — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) April 8, 2026

Finally, almost 32 years later, we have answers — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) April 8, 2026

This could have been the last thing I read before the world exploded — Tom Davis (@TrdDavis) April 8, 2026

My life will now officially be defined by two parts:



Before I knew Full House actress Andrea Barber was under anesthesia during the OJ Bronco chase and after I knew Full House actress Andrea Barber was under anesthesia during the OJ Bronco chase — Mauty480 (@Mauty480) April 8, 2026

Why am I just hearing about this now? — joe (@Bruinsjoe55) April 8, 2026

Really stretching the outer limits of who we can consider an actress here. https://t.co/ShqJGhvo1r — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) April 8, 2026

Editing tip: "Reveals" isn't quite dramatic enough, "breaks silence" would up the stakes. Please do better in the future. — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) April 8, 2026

Finally, the closure the Brown and Goldman families have long awaited. — Rob (@rjs1023) April 8, 2026

How long did she think she could keep that hidden??? — Gibbsville Man (@GibbsvilleMan) April 8, 2026

What am I supposed to do with this information? — Nick (@NicolaPapito) April 8, 2026

If this was clickbait, it worked … the post has 3.4 million views. And about 12 people probably clicked through and read the article.

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