Full House Actress Reveals She Was Under Anesthesia During OJ Simpson Bronco Case in 1994

When this editor was hired by the Malkins back in 2012, the intention was that he would be Twitchy's dedicated entertainment editor. No politics, just Hollywood and the music business. The readership let it be known that they didn't care about what entertainers had to say, and so the idea was scrapped, and he was asked if he could write about politics instead.
If Twitchy readers don't care about Hollywood, then Entertainment Weekly proved that no one cares about an actress from Full House and where she was during the O.J. Simpson low-speed chase in 1994.
'Full House' actress Andrea Barber reveals she was under anesthesia during O.J. Simpson’s infamous Bronco chase in 1994. https://t.co/teQMEHi6gk— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 8, 2026
I’ve often wondered what the girl who played Kimmy Gibbler was up to that day. Any word what she had going on during the Oklahoma City bombing? https://t.co/YfQGyi2pIp— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 8, 2026
Strange that she felt the need to provide an alibi.— Berthold Gambrel (@BertholdGambrel) April 8, 2026
Not accusing anybody of anything, just noticing stuff— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 8, 2026
Suddenly it all makes sense https://t.co/Udtu5HFkJ8— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) April 8, 2026
Her silence on the matter was deafening https://t.co/COP2maTPZ4— Kris (@5kl) April 8, 2026
I just called my parents to let them know. https://t.co/WUjTe8oJUQ— Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) April 8, 2026
Finally, almost 32 years later, we have answers— Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) April 8, 2026
This could have been the last thing I read before the world exploded— Tom Davis (@TrdDavis) April 8, 2026
My life will now officially be defined by two parts:— Mauty480 (@Mauty480) April 8, 2026
Before I knew Full House actress Andrea Barber was under anesthesia during the OJ Bronco chase and after I knew Full House actress Andrea Barber was under anesthesia during the OJ Bronco chase
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April 8, 2026
Why am I just hearing about this now?— joe (@Bruinsjoe55) April 8, 2026
Really stretching the outer limits of who we can consider an actress here. https://t.co/ShqJGhvo1r— Jarvis (@jarvis_best) April 8, 2026
Editing tip: "Reveals" isn't quite dramatic enough, "breaks silence" would up the stakes. Please do better in the future.— James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) April 8, 2026
Finally, the closure the Brown and Goldman families have long awaited.— Rob (@rjs1023) April 8, 2026
How long did she think she could keep that hidden???— Gibbsville Man (@GibbsvilleMan) April 8, 2026
April 8, 2026
What am I supposed to do with this information?— Nick (@NicolaPapito) April 8, 2026
If this was clickbait, it worked … the post has 3.4 million views. And about 12 people probably clicked through and read the article.
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