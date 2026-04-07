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AP: Iran's Supreme National Security Council Has Accepted a Two-Week Ceasefire

Brett T. | 7:45 PM on April 07, 2026
Townhall Media

As we write this, we're less than half an hour away from President Donald Trump's 8 p.m. deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz. As we reported, pro-regime Iranians had earlier gathered as human shields around power plants and over bridges in anticipation of Trump's "Infrastructure Tuesday."

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The AP reports:

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council says it has accepted a two-week ceasefire in the war. Its statement said it would negotiate with the United States in Islamabad beginning Friday. “It is emphasized that this does not signify the termination of the war,” the statement said. “Our hands remain upon the trigger, and should the slightest error be committed by the enemy, it shall be met with full force.”

Whatever you say.

Liberals in the replies are calling this a massive win for Iran and posting TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out). That's odd … we thought they didn't want Trump to bomb Iran, and now he apparently isn't going to, at least not tonight.

We'll update this as we know more.

***

Tags:

ASSOCIATED PRESS DONALD TRUMP IRAN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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