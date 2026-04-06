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Boston Deploys Mental Health Clinician to Deal With Sword-Wielding Criminal Who Is Shot Dead by Cops

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on April 06, 2026
AngieArtist

One of the big ideas of the "Defund the Police" movement of 2020 was to replace police officers with social workers to deal with things like domestic violence cases. It looks like Boston followed through with that idea and recently sent out a mental health clinician to deal with a violent criminal swinging a sword. She was injured, and police shot and killed the man.

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Mass Daily News reports:

The suspect, who has not been publicly identified, had called 911 that morning claiming four armed people were coming to kill him, a threat that didn't exist. Officers arrived at 212 Hemenway Street and found nobody in the hallway. Just a locked door and a man behind it.

They called in a worker from Boston's BEST program, a co-responder model where master's-level mental health professionals ride alongside officers to de-escalate crisis calls. This isn't some half-baked experiment. The program has been running since 2011, nine years before George Floyd, and handled 4,230 encounters in 2023 alone with twelve clinicians working the streets seven days a week.

The clinician talked to the man through the door for the better part of an hour. Then he opened it and attacked, striking both the clinician and an officer with what Police Commissioner Michael Cox described as "some sort of sword." Officers fired a Taser and their weapons. The man was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead. Several other officers and two EMS workers were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

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CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY MASSACHUSETTS MENTAL HEALTH

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