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WaPo: Trump Officials Cite White Supremacists in Birthright Citizenship Battle

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on March 30, 2026
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The Supreme Court will convene on Wednesday to consider the legality of President Donald Trump's executive order, "Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship," signed on January 20, 2025. The executive order directed federal agencies to stop recognizing U.S. citizenship for certain children born in the United States on or after February 19, 2025, but it has never taken effect due to ongoing legal challenges.

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The Washington Post has found its angle on the case, and it's not subtle. Under the headline, "Trump officials cite white supremacists in bid to end birthright citizenship," Justin Jouvenal writes a lengthy piece focused on just that.

Jouvenal writes:

Alexander Porter Morse, a Confederate officer during the Civil War and a Louisiana attorney, argued for legalized segregation in the landmark 1896 Supreme Court case that established the “separate but equal” doctrine and buttressed Jim Crow laws.

He is again playing a key role in a monumental case to be argued before the justices Wednesday: The Trump administration has tapped Morse as an authority in its push to upend long-settled law that virtually everyone born in the United States is a citizen.

Over a century ago, Morse was among a trio of thinkers who spearheaded a failed effort — steeped in anti-Black and anti-Chinese racism — to erase birthright citizenship. The Trump administration is reviving their arguments to make its case today, some legal scholars say.

The administration is citing arguments “built on a racist foundation,” Justin Sadowsky, an attorney for the Chinese American Legal Defense Alliance (CALDA), wrote in a friend-of-the-court brief.

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"Some legal scholars say." And Jouvenal cites them all. He was probably sent a list of "experts" and their phone numbers by the ACLU.

The Washington Post traces the push for anti-birthright citizenship to 1898, when the Supreme Court ruled that a man born in San Francisco to Chinese parents was a legal U.S. citizen. Jouvenal writes more about how these "xenophobic ideas gained traction."

Posters disagreed that a ruling by the Supreme Court in favor of the Trump administration would it render hundreds of thousands of children born to immigrant parents stateless.

Our own Just Mindy has. In February, she wrote about the existence of 107 Chinese-owned surrogacy companies operating in Southern California alone. One Chinese man had more than 100 American citizen children through paid surrogates. The children were born in the United States and immediately shipped to China to be raised.

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Stateless? That doesn't make any sense. It would work as it works in every other country in the world. Your citizenship would in the country your parents came from illegally.

The Supreme Court is expected to rule on this by this summer.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

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DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SUPREME COURT TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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