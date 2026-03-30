The Hill: GOP Calls to Get 'Undocumented Children' Out of Public Schools Grow

The Democrats apparently don't see a problem with public schools being flooded with the children of illegal immigrants, increasing class sizes, requiring the hiring of interpreters, and turning anti-ICE walkouts into "field trips with signs." According to The Hill, the GOP is calling for the removal of illegal aliens from public schools.

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GOP calls to get undocumented children out of public schools growhttps://t.co/dKdYpC3gpj — The Hill (@thehill) March 30, 2026

That's an interesting photo they picked to accompany their story. Lexi Lonas Cochran reports:

Republicans are ramping up talks of overturning Plyler v. Doe, the Supreme Court decision that gave children of people living in the country illegally rights to a free public education. The talks have stretched from Republican states such as Tennessee to the White House, accelerating an immigration crackdown in education under President Trump that began at U.S. universities with foreign students who struggled to get visas or were arrested for their political activism. … “It’s time we meet the moment to overturn Plyler v. Doe. It’s time for Congress and the courts to address the glaring failures of this court decision and finally alleviate Texans and Americans alike from this burden,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) said.

This shouldn’t be controversial, they aren’t entitled to my money. We spend money on ESL that could be put to better use on our own kids — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) March 30, 2026

Undocumented means "illegally here" for those in the very back of the class. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) March 30, 2026

Good. If you're here illegally, you're not entitled to our educational institutions. Go back home and get educated there — MICHAEL Murdock 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@docmurdock) March 30, 2026

Good, many US children aren't getting the services they need because the resources are going to illegals first. — SusieQ (@Susieq5382) March 30, 2026

Would be one of the single best things to happen to the public education system in decades. — Bam-Bam (@realbambam) March 30, 2026

Good! We said all illegal immigrants needed to go home and we meant it. Nobody ever asked my permission to surround my children with illegal immigrants. Nobody ever asked if I consented to my tax dollars being spent to educate the children of people who do not belong here. — MrsLibertyBelle (@MrsLibertyBell1) March 30, 2026

Colorado alone spends over $1 billion a year on children of undocumented citizens. The majority of that is K-12 education. — Big Timber Lodge (@NickRogersBTL) March 30, 2026

They are using valuable resources that belong to American citizens, not to mention the fact that they are holding our own children back due to language and cultural barriers. — B Hanson (@SCPioneer) March 30, 2026

Good. Disincentivize them being here in every way possible. I'd also make banking difficult for them and tax remittances at an obnoxious rate. — Eight and 3 Nines (@civil_thor) March 30, 2026

Great, they bring everyone else down because they need to learn English and catch up to our curriculum, resources are spent on that instead of teaching citizens STEM! — Backwards World (@Backwards_W0rld) March 30, 2026

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The children of US citizens read at the same level as a undeveloped country because far left progressives import illegal immigrants into our schools. — Someone Important (@justimportant2) March 30, 2026

Illegal aliens do not belong in this country. Period.



Pick any little detail you like. Public schools? Check. Hospitals? Check. Voting booths? Check. Job sites?



You name it. They don't belong here. They know they don't. They're getting thrown out. — DiscoMephisto (@DiscoMephisto) March 30, 2026

Not to mention that some of these undocumented "children" are 20 years old and enrolled in high school with 15-year-olds.

Their parents should self-deport and enroll their kids in school in their own countries.

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