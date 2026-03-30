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The Hill: GOP Calls to Get 'Undocumented Children' Out of Public Schools Grow

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on March 30, 2026
Meme

The Democrats apparently don't see a problem with public schools being flooded with the children of illegal immigrants, increasing class sizes, requiring the hiring of interpreters, and turning anti-ICE walkouts into "field trips with signs." According to The Hill, the GOP is calling for the removal of illegal aliens from public schools.

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That's an interesting photo they picked to accompany their story. Lexi Lonas Cochran reports:

Republicans are ramping up talks of overturning Plyler v. Doe, the Supreme Court decision that gave children of people living in the country illegally rights to a free public education.  

The talks have stretched from Republican states such as Tennessee to the White House, accelerating an immigration crackdown in education under President Trump that began at U.S. universities with foreign students who struggled to get visas or were arrested for their political activism. 

“It’s time we meet the moment to overturn Plyler v. Doe. It’s time for Congress and the courts to address the glaring failures of this court decision and finally alleviate Texans and Americans alike from this burden,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) said.

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Not to mention that some of these undocumented "children" are 20 years old and enrolled in high school with 15-year-olds.

Their parents should self-deport and enroll their kids in school in their own countries.

***

Tags:

EDUCATION GOP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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