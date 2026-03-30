Newsweek: Trump Says Birthright Citizenship Wasn’t Meant for Rich People From China

As we reported earlier, the Supreme Court is going to convene on Wednesday to discuss the lawsuit against President Donald Trump's executive order ending birthright citizenship. Newsweek seems to think it's big news that Trump has said in a Truth Social post that birthright citizenship was meant for the babies of slaves and not "rich people from China."

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In a social media post, Trump said birthright citizenship was meant for “the babies of slaves” and not “rich people from China.” https://t.co/rEFV1pPEKF — Newsweek (@Newsweek) March 30, 2026

Giulia Carbonaro reports:

Only a couple of days before the Supreme Court is set to hear merits arguments on birthright citizenship in one of the highest-profile cases of the year, President Donald Trump lashed out against the longstanding right. "Birthright Citizenship is not about rich people from China, and the rest of the World, who want their children, and hundreds of thousands more, FOR PAY, to ridiculously become citizens of the United States of America," he wrote on Truth Social in the early hours of Monday morning. … Trump targeted this amendment in the very first day of his second mandate, issuing an executive order banning birthright citizenship and arguing that this section of the Constitution was outdated. The move can be seen as part of his wider anti-immigration crackdown and "America First" agenda, which includes pushing for the passing of the SAVE America Act, a legislation which would require people to provide ID and proof of citizenship to vote.

As our own Just Mindy published in a VIP post recently, there's a growing trend in which Chinese millionaires and billionaires find American surrogates to give birth to their children, thus conferring American citizenship on them. The babies don't stay in the U.S., though; they're immediately shipped back to China to be raised in the CCP by their Chinese fathers. One man is reported to have more than 100 children born through surrogacy.

Is there even the slightest question that he’s right? https://t.co/4wctG9cLTv — Kevin DeAnna (@VDAREJamesK) March 30, 2026

He is correct. And also not intended for the poor of the world to come here illegally and gain legal citizenship for their kids. They stole it, wasn’t earned. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) March 30, 2026

He's 100% correct. And that's why SCOTUS, if they have any dignity and loyalty to America and the Constitution, will rule that foreigners can't just get pregnant, fly to America, drop a kid, call it American and get on welfare. Those days are over. — Hollywood Resistance (@ResistItAllTX) March 30, 2026

Birth tourism is out of control. pic.twitter.com/CQHfmbsyES — Cloud Chaser (@MilitaryVet343) March 30, 2026

Yes, it is true. No more birth tourism and no more anchor babies. Merit immigration like most other countries had before all the craziness. — JAM (@JArthurMerritt) March 30, 2026

Name another country with birthright citizenship.

He is correct. The timing of the 14th amendment was no coincidence. — Unreelness (@Unreelness) March 30, 2026

And he’s 100% correct. Birthright citizenship as it functions now is patently absurd. Hostile nations can basically mass produce citizens through birth tourism and surrogacy. — Kaiser-Machead 🇺🇸🦈 (@KaiserMachead) March 30, 2026

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Objective truth, 1.5 million wealthy Chinese families have engaged in birth tourism to secure US citizenship for their children by hiring US based surrogates or simply sending pregnant Chinese women to the US to give birth. — RecursiveReferences (@Recursivelies) March 30, 2026

He’s not wrong. Birth tourism and its grotesque inbred cousin of citizenship surrogacy are both abominations that need to be dealt with. — Audra M (@MccauleyAudra) March 30, 2026

He's not wrong. Just as in every other country, the baby should share the citizenship of its parents. What's news about him pointing out the abuse of the amendment?

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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