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Newsweek: Trump Says Birthright Citizenship Wasn’t Meant for Rich People From China

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on March 30, 2026
Twitchy

As we reported earlier, the Supreme Court is going to convene on Wednesday to discuss the lawsuit against President Donald Trump's executive order ending birthright citizenship. Newsweek seems to think it's big news that Trump has said in a Truth Social post that birthright citizenship was meant for the babies of slaves and not "rich people from China."

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Giulia Carbonaro reports:

Only a couple of days before the Supreme Court is set to hear merits arguments on birthright citizenship in one of the highest-profile cases of the year, President Donald Trump lashed out against the longstanding right.

"Birthright Citizenship is not about rich people from China, and the rest of the World, who want their children, and hundreds of thousands more, FOR PAY, to ridiculously become citizens of the United States of America," he wrote on Truth Social in the early hours of Monday morning.

Trump targeted this amendment in the very first day of his second mandate, issuing an executive order banning birthright citizenship and arguing that this section of the Constitution was outdated. The move can be seen as part of his wider anti-immigration crackdown and "America First" agenda, which includes pushing for the passing of the SAVE America Act, a legislation which would require people to provide ID and proof of citizenship to vote.

As our own Just Mindy published in a VIP post recently, there's a growing trend in which Chinese millionaires and billionaires find American surrogates to give birth to their children, thus conferring American citizenship on them. The babies don't stay in the U.S., though; they're immediately shipped back to China to be raised in the CCP by their Chinese fathers. One man is reported to have more than 100 children born through surrogacy.

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Name another country with birthright citizenship.

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He's not wrong. Just as in every other country, the baby should share the citizenship of its parents. What's news about him pointing out the abuse of the amendment?

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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