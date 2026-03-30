Councilwoman Tells Public to Strip Off Their Clothes Made From the Cotton Picked by Her Ancestors

Minneapolis City Councilwoman Pearll Warren wakes up every morning as a black woman, and that's not something she can change, unlike her gender. In a rant before the council, Warren said that she welcomes whites to her "uncomfortable and disrespectful space," and that she's done telling white folks how to treat her as a black woman. That sounds like exactly what she's doing.

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"Welcome to my reality," she says, as she says ICE is disgusting, and she's been ICE'ed her whole damn life. She says if she wanted to talk about the disenfranchisement of blacks in America, she'd tell everybody to "empty they pockets and strip they clothes off."

Minneapolis City Councilor Pearll Warren goes on an insanely UNHINGED rant complaining about being black and a victim of racism:



“I wake up every day black. That’s something I have to deal with… I have to fight institutionalized racism on a day-to-day basis.”



“Empty your… pic.twitter.com/kA2Bc1dhRy — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 26, 2026

The post continues:

… pockets and strip your clothes off for the cotton my ancestors picked” “ICE is disgusting. But I’ve been ICE’ed my whole life.” “Thank you for being woke!”

We wonder what this was in response to, or if she's just been saving it up for the right moment.

Councilwoman Pearll Warren: "The fight I fight every days to be a black woman in America is something unfathomable" pic.twitter.com/m1oFIetlvi — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 30, 2026

Wokeness is a toxic, corrosive thing. It lives and breathes off bitterness and hate. — Blaine Stewart (@BlaineStewart16) March 27, 2026

Another fake victim of false oppression trying to make it pay for her. Nobody wants to hear her whining about her imaginary problems. She said she's "got work to do". My guess is that work isn't a concept she's familiar with. But she does like to complain. — CatDog99 (@dog99_cat) March 27, 2026

Looks like she hadn't been deprived of food and a nail salon. — Slick109 (@tnvolfan109) March 27, 2026

She’s in a position of power



Never picked cotton



Highly doubt she has any clue about her ancestors



Total con artist — Pedos & Zionists Rule the World (@AmlieKarl) March 27, 2026

She has a 6-figure salary for this — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 30, 2026

Totally unfathomable, not to mention delusional, fabricated and fictitious. — Lovely Lady (@Palmfronds) March 30, 2026

I'm certain she is truly oppressed. 🙄 — Elliott (@TexanDave56) March 30, 2026

She has a six-figure salary and a prominent political position, but the fight she fights every day as a black woman is unfathomable.

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