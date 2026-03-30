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Councilwoman Tells Public to Strip Off Their Clothes Made From the Cotton Picked by Her Ancestors

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on March 30, 2026
minneapolismn.gov

Minneapolis City Councilwoman Pearll Warren wakes up every morning as a black woman, and that's not something she can change, unlike her gender. In a rant before the council, Warren said that she welcomes whites to her "uncomfortable and disrespectful space," and that she's done telling white folks how to treat her as a black woman. That sounds like exactly what she's doing.

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"Welcome to my reality," she says, as she says ICE is disgusting, and she's been ICE'ed her whole damn life. She says if she wanted to talk about the disenfranchisement of blacks in America, she'd tell everybody to "empty they pockets and strip they clothes off."

The post continues:

pockets and strip your clothes off for the cotton my ancestors picked” 

“ICE is disgusting. But I’ve been ICE’ed my whole life.” 

“Thank you for being woke!”

We wonder what this was in response to, or if she's just been saving it up for the right moment.

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She has a six-figure salary and a prominent political position, but the fight she fights every day as a black woman is unfathomable.

***

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