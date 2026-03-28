WaPo: Experts Say Iran Images 'Appear to Show' Landmines Scattered by US Forces

During Israel's war with Hamas, we were presented with more than a couple of images that appeared to show six-fingered Palestinian children standing in the rubble. Now, in the war with Iran, images appear to show land mines scattered by U.S. forces. "Appear to" is close enough to publish, apparently. It looks like Iranian propaganda to us, but the "experts" have weighed in.

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Images show what experts say are U.S. land mines dispersed across a residential area in southern Iran.



Human rights groups have long called to ban land mines because of their propensity to harm or kill civilians, often years after conflicts have ended. https://t.co/XtPJkLT1fp pic.twitter.com/ryRpQb9hCF — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 28, 2026

Meg Kelly and Alex Horton report:

Images posted to social media Thursday show what experts said are U.S. land mines dispersed across a residential area in southern Iran, in what appears to be the first instance in more than two decades of American forces using the weapons. The photos show American BLU-91/B anti-tank land mines, which are released from an aircraft as part of the Gator mine scattering system, according to four munitions experts who reviewed the imagery at The Washington Post’s request. The United States is the only party in the Iran war known to possess the system. The land mines were photographed outside the city of Shiraz, around three miles from one of several nearby Iranian ballistic missile sites. Mobile launchers are often positioned near such sites to access missiles, and the land mines could have been intended to make it more difficult to do so, experts said. “While these land mines are meant to target armored vehicles, they can still be extremely dangerous to civilians,” said Brian Castner, a weapons investigator with Amnesty International.

We're glad they checked in with Amnesty International as a trusted source.

You know it's complete bullshit when the "experts" check in. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 28, 2026

The uncropped image from the article. pic.twitter.com/jGSE4uDsHn — Slim Tidings (@drfeedbacker) March 28, 2026

American media will post literally any slop that is negative for the war effort, no matter how absurd and obviously untrue — Hunter H. Hedge (@hunterhhedge) March 28, 2026

Remember iran shot down the U.S.S Enterprise. pic.twitter.com/bmZf6ixwqN — Cl.Hoggatt (@ClHoggatt) March 28, 2026

Oh yeah, those definitely weren’t taken from the stockpile we left behind in Afghanistan, and spread out for a propaganda op.

We’re going to always take Iran at face value, because of their decades of being totally innocent and honest, not state sponsors of terrorism. — Juan d’Arc - l’inferno sta arrivando 🇺🇸 (@juan0farc) March 28, 2026

Dear God, you morons believe anything. Do you have any real facts thst support this outrageous allegation? No. You're just the 2026 version of Bagdad Bob. Good bloody grief! — LadyL (@LadyL46635798) March 28, 2026

This garbage is from Alex Horton, a serial fabricator and committed Iran defender. — Simon (@HoustonHizzoner) March 28, 2026

Images posted to social media by whom? That's kind of important.

Washington Post is running propaganda for IRGC now. You can't go broke soon enough. — NeverBeSilenced (@JonConn65769672) March 28, 2026

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@washingtonpost gets the dumbest tweet of the month award. We don’t have people or land mines in Iran. — Cloud Chaser (@MilitaryVet343) March 28, 2026

What evidence do you have besides your hate for Trump and love for Islamofascists? — 🇺🇸 sedition sam 🍊 (@sam58820737) March 28, 2026

A few minutes ago I saw the same pic and it was said to be cluster bombs. — Brian Cartwright (@blcartwright) March 28, 2026

What "experts" are hanging out in residential areas of Iran? — 🇺🇸Night Wood ✞⚭⚓ (@Shteina_Gott) March 28, 2026

And we would have placed land mines in Iran how? Y’all should be deported. — Juan Juick (@JuanJuick) March 28, 2026

What experts?



How did we deploy them and for what reason?



Is there one single honest journalist at your propaganda machine? — Swaggs (@Swaggs865300) March 28, 2026

Landmines are useless if they're on top of the ground where they can be seen.



Only an absolute moron would imagine we could airdrop landmines for any possible benefit. — Media&Politics (@MediaPolitics6) March 28, 2026

This why people hate you. You know that, right? The chances the U.S. military is air-dropping landmines is vanishing remote. How would that even work? — Its A Dry Heat (@Its_a_dryheat) March 28, 2026

Soooo... a device, that works off of changes in pressure... was dropped from planes, that were traveling at high speed, and then buried itself into the ground... a bit... without exploding... but ALSO easily seen from a distance... making them absolutely ineffective? — Jeebus Christos (@travelinjeebus) March 28, 2026

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Hegseth is putting landmines in children's playgrounds now. I saw it on Maddow. — Jim (@WillsWingSport) March 28, 2026

Who exactly are the 'experts' claiming this? Iran has routinely lied at every stage of this conflict while you clapping seals publish every obvious lie like it's a tablet from Mt Sinai. — Foad of Foad Hall (@foadoffoadhall) March 28, 2026

You guys are doing Iranian propaganda better than the Iranians are. — LG3 (@ZSabres1970) March 28, 2026

The Post is careful to say "appear to show," but just drop that pretense in the article itself and say, "The land mines were photographed outside the city of Shiraz." By whom? And was the photographer who uploaded them an expert too?

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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