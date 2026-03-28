James Woods Tells 'Worthless Hack' John Thune He Had ONE Job

The Senate has packed up and gone on a two-week vacation without passing the SAVE America Act. They also passed a compromise bill to fund DHS, except for ICE and CBP and their support staff, which House Speaker Mike Johnson has rejected.

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James Woods speaks for a lot of us when he says that Thune had one job and failed at it.

You had ONE job, you worthless hack. pic.twitter.com/dYeJgC6lim — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 27, 2026

He did have one job. And he did it flawlessly.



His job was to make it look like Republicans really, really wanted to pass the SAVE America Act while at the same time obstructing the SAVE America Act with "Senate rules and procedures".@LeaderJohnThune is controlled opposition. — Heartland Grump - Unfiltered (@heartland_grump) March 27, 2026

We are going to lose the midterms because of him. I'm disgusted. — JoyJ (@JoyJ408) March 27, 2026

He needs to be removed from power immediately. Cowards — Patriot Mom (@Txpatriot7740) March 27, 2026

He is not worthless.



Our enemies see outstanding returns on their investments in @LeaderJohnThune — Sean (@SeanALarabee) March 27, 2026

He is keeping Trump from making recess appointments too. He is getting paid a lot for this. If he wins reelection it will be a travesty. — Robert (@Robertchef77) March 27, 2026

He's doing his job. He just doesn't work for us. — PANSA (@GV_PANSA) March 28, 2026

He did his job. It just WASN'T for us — The Win Doctor (@Windoctorrx) March 27, 2026

He is keeping the seat warm for Schumer! The senate GOP really don’t give a crap! They get the same benefits whether they are in charge or not! They don’t care what we want or think! — Rick Powell (@RickPow56149999) March 27, 2026

He’s a complete failure. He needs to be replaced. — Casey F (@CaseyF0504) March 27, 2026

Thune is infuriatingly useless. We need Mike Lee for Senate Leader. — MimiNorth20 (@MimiNorth20) March 27, 2026

This guy needs to go, put Mike Lee in charge. He knows how to tell the truth. Thune is a LIAR plan and simple. We can't trust him moving forward, he proved that. — Karmabites (@Karmabites42001) March 27, 2026

That very well sums it up.

They don’t want to win the midterms. — Ireene Almayda (@IreeneAlmayda) March 27, 2026

Actor Kevin Sorbo agrees:

A traitor to his party and his people https://t.co/d3EQns8rdv — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) March 28, 2026

After months of trying to hide his duplicitous nature, Thune finally tucks his tail between his legs and flees. — Jim G (@AxialEquatorial) March 28, 2026

We now have one job: his removal — Mega MAGA MIGA (@TikiDrinki) March 28, 2026





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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like John Thune.

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