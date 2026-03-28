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James Woods Tells 'Worthless Hack' John Thune He Had ONE Job

Brett T. | 4:30 PM on March 28, 2026
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

The Senate has packed up and gone on a two-week vacation without passing the SAVE America Act. They also passed a compromise bill to fund DHS, except for ICE and CBP and their support staff, which House Speaker Mike Johnson has rejected.

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James Woods speaks for a lot of us when he says that Thune had one job and failed at it.

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Actor Kevin Sorbo agrees:


***

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2026 ELECTIONS CHUCK SCHUMER DHS GOP JOHN THUNE

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