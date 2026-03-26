Dems Shut Down Govt, TSA Goes Unpaid — CNN Mad at Rick Scott...
NBC News: Trump Travel Ban Separates Young Husband From Wife Here on Student...
VIP
Protect American Medical Education: Merit Over Imports and Discrimination
Gov. Mikie Sherrill Won't Let New Jersey Tolerate Roving Masked Militias, Bans Masks
Two Years After Its Collapse, Let’s Check in on the Rebuilding Effort of...
Puck Yuks: Nashville NHL Team Unveils Rainbow PRIDE ‘Gay Predators’ Logo, Laughter Erupts...
PANIC: ‘White Plague’ Is Deadlier Than COVID and Is on the Rise in...
Testosterone-Fueled Tantrum: Trans LOL-YER Loses It in Court, Resists Arrest Gasping 'I Ca...
Governor Newsom Press Office Making Grindr Jokes About Critics
From Roof to Handcuffs: Cambridge Woman Goes Viral for Hiring Illegals and Calling...
REALLY!? Lefties Triggered by Trump's Slam on Dems Say We Need a President...
Amy Siskind's Terrible, No Good, Anti-Trump Story About an Old Lady and a...
Mother of Stephanie Minter (Woman Murdered by Illegal in VA) Calls Abigail Spanberger...
Good Job, Dems: 4x-Deported Illegal Kills 83-Year-Old Air Force Vet by Shoving Him...

WSJ: Cancellation of Student Visas Has Left Africa’s Brightest With Broken Dreams

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on March 26, 2026

As this editor recently reported, NBC News shared with us the exclusive story of a husband who is separated from his wife, who is in the United States on a student visa, because of the Trump administration's travel ban (the couple is Iranian). He promised that there was at least one other student visa sob story in the mainstream media, and this one comes to us courtesy of The Wall Street Journal. It seems that the United States' crackdown on student visas has left some of Africa's best and brightest students with broken dreams.

Advertisement

Caroline Kimeu reports:

When U.S. visas were revoked last year, many South Sudanese students believed the issue would be quickly resolved. Nearly three dozen of them joined a WhatsApp chat group to share updates. As the visa refusals piled up, some began to fear their American college dreams were vanishing. As fall semester began, panic and then despair set in.

With no prospects for a U.S. visa, [Majok] Bior enrolled in a Duke study-abroad program in Germany for the fall 2025 semester. He took courses in computer science, art history and German language. He couldn’t take enough classes to meet his pre-med requirements and worried about falling behind.

After finishing the program in December, Bior arrived in Uganda at 3 a.m., exhausted and anxious. He was excited to see relatives but knew his chances of soon joining his Duke classmates were slim. “I’m really missing out,” he said.

Recommended

Testosterone-Fueled Tantrum: Trans LOL-YER Loses It in Court, Resists Arrest Gasping 'I Can't Breathe'
justmindy
Advertisement

He can complete his studies at an African university.

Advertisement

Why aren't we blaming Ireland for crushing his dream?

With help from Duke, Bior had secured a spot for the spring semester at a college in Dublin in another study-abroad program. But he couldn’t get an Ireland visa in time, forcing him to miss another semester. 

Again, we wonder who tipped off The Wall Street Journal to this story. Their reporter didn't go out and track it down herself with shoe-leather journalism.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

AFRICA EDUCATION TRUMP ADMINISTRATION THE WALL STREET JOURNAL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Testosterone-Fueled Tantrum: Trans LOL-YER Loses It in Court, Resists Arrest Gasping 'I Can't Breathe'
justmindy
Puck Yuks: Nashville NHL Team Unveils Rainbow PRIDE ‘Gay Predators’ Logo, Laughter Erupts Online
Warren Squire
Two Years After Its Collapse, Let’s Check in on the Rebuilding Effort of the Key Bridge
Brett T.
NBC News: Trump Travel Ban Separates Young Husband From Wife Here on Student Visa
Brett T.
Dems Shut Down Govt, TSA Goes Unpaid — CNN Mad at Rick Scott for Saying Congress Should Feel the Pain Too
justmindy
Gov. Mikie Sherrill Won't Let New Jersey Tolerate Roving Masked Militias, Bans Masks
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Testosterone-Fueled Tantrum: Trans LOL-YER Loses It in Court, Resists Arrest Gasping 'I Can't Breathe' justmindy
Advertisement