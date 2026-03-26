WSJ: Cancellation of Student Visas Has Left Africa’s Brightest With Broken Dreams

As this editor recently reported, NBC News shared with us the exclusive story of a husband who is separated from his wife, who is in the United States on a student visa, because of the Trump administration's travel ban (the couple is Iranian). He promised that there was at least one other student visa sob story in the mainstream media, and this one comes to us courtesy of The Wall Street Journal. It seems that the United States' crackdown on student visas has left some of Africa's best and brightest students with broken dreams.

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Student visas for Africa’s best and brightest were canceled by the Trump administration, leaving empty seats and broken dreams. https://t.co/rBS23Tvde8 pic.twitter.com/yVUQEtH5Gg — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 26, 2026

Caroline Kimeu reports:

When U.S. visas were revoked last year, many South Sudanese students believed the issue would be quickly resolved. Nearly three dozen of them joined a WhatsApp chat group to share updates. As the visa refusals piled up, some began to fear their American college dreams were vanishing. As fall semester began, panic and then despair set in. With no prospects for a U.S. visa, [Majok] Bior enrolled in a Duke study-abroad program in Germany for the fall 2025 semester. He took courses in computer science, art history and German language. He couldn’t take enough classes to meet his pre-med requirements and worried about falling behind. After finishing the program in December, Bior arrived in Uganda at 3 a.m., exhausted and anxious. He was excited to see relatives but knew his chances of soon joining his Duke classmates were slim. “I’m really missing out,” he said.

So, now a legal American citizen with dreams can have a shot at a free ride. Awesome news thanks! — Hollywood Resistance (@ResistItAllTX) March 26, 2026

I care a lot more about America’s best & brightest. — El Mustachio Elegante (@EleganteStache) March 26, 2026

While my son has to pay full price. I have zero sympathy. — Rip Wheeler (@WheelerRipWA) March 26, 2026

There are plenty of American students who are the best & brightest but spot in college taken away by foreigners. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) March 26, 2026

Until we fix the system to make sure every college accepts more Americans than foreign, scrap it. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) March 26, 2026

Only a racist would want to drain the African continent of its elite human capital.



The best and brightest of Africa should be making sure Africa becomes a safe, prosperous, and beautiful continent! — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 26, 2026

He can complete his studies at an African university.

Bloom where you're planted. We can't fix global poverty with infinite immigration. The best and brightest need to raise up their own nations against the odds. — Josh Brooks (@F530Josh) March 26, 2026

"Ok, now rest your forehead on your fist, look off into the middle distance... Yes, like that, perfect!" — Vauban Books (@VaubanBooks) March 26, 2026

Africa needs its "best and brightest" in Africa. Where there are also universities... — Holly Grayle (@HollyGrayle) March 26, 2026

I voted for broken dreams — Silence Dogood 🌲 (@silencedoesgood) March 26, 2026

Temporary and necessary. Many fixes needed before we can recommit to educating the rest of the world. — Dennis Connolly (@Deconn) March 26, 2026

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I wish them the best and am sure they’ll contribute mightily to their countries development instead of overstaying their visa here. I’m also sure an American kid will be ecstatic to get that scholarship. — Chance the Gardner (@C_Gardner55) March 26, 2026

Why aren't we blaming Ireland for crushing his dream?

With help from Duke, Bior had secured a spot for the spring semester at a college in Dublin in another study-abroad program. But he couldn’t get an Ireland visa in time, forcing him to miss another semester.

Again, we wonder who tipped off The Wall Street Journal to this story. Their reporter didn't go out and track it down herself with shoe-leather journalism.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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