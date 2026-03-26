Dems Shut Down Govt, TSA Goes Unpaid — CNN Mad at Rick Scott...
VIP
Protect American Medical Education: Merit Over Imports and Discrimination
Gov. Mikie Sherrill Won't Let New Jersey Tolerate Roving Masked Militias, Bans Masks
Two Years After Its Collapse, Let’s Check in on the Rebuilding Effort of...
Puck Yuks: Nashville NHL Team Unveils Rainbow PRIDE ‘Gay Predators’ Logo, Laughter Erupts...
PANIC: ‘White Plague’ Is Deadlier Than COVID and Is on the Rise in...
Testosterone-Fueled Tantrum: Trans LOL-YER Loses It in Court, Resists Arrest Gasping 'I Ca...
Governor Newsom Press Office Making Grindr Jokes About Critics
From Roof to Handcuffs: Cambridge Woman Goes Viral for Hiring Illegals and Calling...
REALLY!? Lefties Triggered by Trump's Slam on Dems Say We Need a President...
Amy Siskind's Terrible, No Good, Anti-Trump Story About an Old Lady and a...
Mother of Stephanie Minter (Woman Murdered by Illegal in VA) Calls Abigail Spanberger...
Good Job, Dems: 4x-Deported Illegal Kills 83-Year-Old Air Force Vet by Shoving Him...
Iran 'Begging' Trump To End Strikes! Chicago ICE Disaster! Newsom Panics!

NBC News: Trump Travel Ban Separates Young Husband From Wife Here on Student Visa

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on March 26, 2026
Twitter

We have a couple of immigrant sob stories from the mainstream media on Thursday. Up first is NBC News, which tells the tearjerking story of a young husband who isn't able to join his wife, here on a student visa, because of President Donald Trump's mean travel ban. She's certainly not banned from traveling home to be with her spouse. Plus, she's on a student visa … she's not supposed to be here forever, like Mamoud Khalil.

Advertisement

Alicia Victoria Lozano reports:

At the beginning of March, instead of celebrating her pregnancy and academic success with her husband, [Safa] Sefidgari went into labor at 30 weeks, about four weeks earlier than doctors said was safe.

Her Iranian husband, Ehsan Entezari, had no way to get to her — he was stuck in Canada without a visa while Sefidgari endured a whirlwind of doctor’s visits and hospitalization alone.

A week after birth, the baby died. Her husband couldn’t travel to the U.S. to be by his wife’s side.

Standing in their way is the Trump administration’s travel ban. Issued in June, the policy restricts entry of citizens from certain countries, including Iran, to “protect the United States from foreign terrorists and other national security and public safety threats.”

It's a shame about the baby. Could she take bereavement leave from her PhD studies at Rutgers and be with her husband in Canada, or will Canada refuse her entry?

Recommended

Testosterone-Fueled Tantrum: Trans LOL-YER Loses It in Court, Resists Arrest Gasping 'I Can't Breathe'
justmindy
Advertisement
Advertisement

Is there something going on with Iran right now that we should know about?

This is an NBC News exclusive. Their reporter didn't just stumble across this particular story. It was sent to them, along with personal photos, probably by their lawyer:

Advertisement

Last year, the couple joined a group lawsuit challenging the administration’s travel ban. The lawsuit, which was filed in December in U.S. District Court for Massachusetts, includes dozens of Iranian plaintiffs and argues that the ban shouldn’t affect reviewing and issuing student visas.

Again, has Canada barred her from entering?

The husband even appealed to Sen. Cory Booker:

“This prolonged separation from my wife has contributed to ongoing struggles with stress, anxiety and depression,” he wrote in an email to Booker’s office shared with NBC News. “My spouse and I are doing our best to remain patient, but the uncertainty is becoming increasingly difficult to endure.”

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CANADA CORY BOOKER IRAN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Testosterone-Fueled Tantrum: Trans LOL-YER Loses It in Court, Resists Arrest Gasping 'I Can't Breathe'
justmindy
Two Years After Its Collapse, Let’s Check in on the Rebuilding Effort of the Key Bridge
Brett T.
Puck Yuks: Nashville NHL Team Unveils Rainbow PRIDE ‘Gay Predators’ Logo, Laughter Erupts Online
Warren Squire
PANIC: ‘White Plague’ Is Deadlier Than COVID and Is on the Rise in US
Brett T.
From Roof to Handcuffs: Cambridge Woman Goes Viral for Hiring Illegals and Calling ICE
justmindy
Gov. Mikie Sherrill Won't Let New Jersey Tolerate Roving Masked Militias, Bans Masks
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Testosterone-Fueled Tantrum: Trans LOL-YER Loses It in Court, Resists Arrest Gasping 'I Can't Breathe' justmindy
Advertisement