NBC News: Trump Travel Ban Separates Young Husband From Wife Here on Student Visa

We have a couple of immigrant sob stories from the mainstream media on Thursday. Up first is NBC News, which tells the tearjerking story of a young husband who isn't able to join his wife, here on a student visa, because of President Donald Trump's mean travel ban. She's certainly not banned from traveling home to be with her spouse. Plus, she's on a student visa … she's not supposed to be here forever, like Mamoud Khalil.

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Safa Sefidgari was able to enter the U.S. in 2024 with a student visa. By the time her husband tried to join her, the Trump travel ban made it impossible. https://t.co/RAXqN4uLxo — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 26, 2026

Alicia Victoria Lozano reports:

At the beginning of March, instead of celebrating her pregnancy and academic success with her husband, [Safa] Sefidgari went into labor at 30 weeks, about four weeks earlier than doctors said was safe. Her Iranian husband, Ehsan Entezari, had no way to get to her — he was stuck in Canada without a visa while Sefidgari endured a whirlwind of doctor’s visits and hospitalization alone. A week after birth, the baby died. Her husband couldn’t travel to the U.S. to be by his wife’s side. Standing in their way is the Trump administration’s travel ban. Issued in June, the policy restricts entry of citizens from certain countries, including Iran, to “protect the United States from foreign terrorists and other national security and public safety threats.”

It's a shame about the baby. Could she take bereavement leave from her PhD studies at Rutgers and be with her husband in Canada, or will Canada refuse her entry?

It's a student visa. She can go home to her husband. — Jerry Grey🐊 (@Jerry__Grey) March 26, 2026

I’m sorry this happened to them but I fail to see why this is anyone’s fault. No foreign citizen has a right to a visa or to be admitted into the country. When did they start thinking they do? — Alex (@aalex2) March 26, 2026

It’s a student visa… she is only supposed to be here for education and not the rest of her life. Does she plan on being in school forever and never returning home, or staying here & dumping her husband, or using this visa for a purpose other that what it was intended for. — Louisa Katalina 🏃🏽‍♀️🏄🏽‍♀️🚴🏽‍♀️ (@louisa_katalina) March 26, 2026

Sorry for her loss, but 33 years old and pregnant, comes to the US on an F-1 student visa. Sounds like it was the making of an anchor baby story to me. We've had far to many of those. The F-1 visa program, just like the H1B, needs to be shut down. — ShireFlier (@ShireFlier) March 26, 2026

Who is stopping her from going back to her husband? — James Brown (@JamesBrown00777) March 26, 2026

Chain migration should end. A student visa is a temporary invite to study in the US. Not a valve for her an all her family to come permanently.



She can see her husband during breaks. — Hillary G. (@Hillary60363296) March 26, 2026

The husband is a student in Canada. It’s 400 miles if she wants to drive up on weekends from NJ. Queue the world’s smallest violin 🎻 — Tiberius Dye (@TiberiusDye) March 26, 2026

These aren't permanent stays. And why would he be guaranteed to come here? GFY. — Jerry Massey (@JerryMassey) March 26, 2026

Sorry that the American government prioritizing Americans is finally happening to you. — Optimus Dad (@Optimus_DadLA) March 26, 2026

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It’s a student visa. It’s temporary. It’s for her to attend college not for anyone else in her family.



I cannot beleive that liberals think that this is unfair. This is why a liberal could never run any business or household efficiently, no logical thinking skills. — Kevin (@Kevin608711) March 26, 2026

Good. Student Visa doesn't give them the right to stay here forever or for him to come over simply because she is here. — CCrowe (@CCrowe46261300) March 26, 2026

Wow. I have questions. So many questions, the least of which is why the Trump travel ban made everything so awful for them. Maybe start with: Why get pregnant in the midst of visa troubles🤔 — LMSDunn (@DunnLoressa) March 26, 2026

He moved to Canada. Why did she move to the US instead of Canada? — Achrism (@Achrism) March 26, 2026

Sad story personally. But the United States is in a war with Iran. Makes sense to ban Iranians from entering our country during the initial tensions and especially after war began. NBC is trying to be provocative but it is not working. This is no news. It is a form of propaganda. — Paul Smith (@GetLuckiSmith) March 26, 2026

There not enough stories of U.S. citizens tragedies? NBC need to change the store they shop at for stories.



Agenda is showing — youtubeloginsucks (@ytloginsucks) March 26, 2026

Is there something going on with Iran right now that we should know about?

This is an NBC News exclusive. Their reporter didn't just stumble across this particular story. It was sent to them, along with personal photos, probably by their lawyer:

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Last year, the couple joined a group lawsuit challenging the administration’s travel ban. The lawsuit, which was filed in December in U.S. District Court for Massachusetts, includes dozens of Iranian plaintiffs and argues that the ban shouldn’t affect reviewing and issuing student visas.

Again, has Canada barred her from entering?

The husband even appealed to Sen. Cory Booker:

“This prolonged separation from my wife has contributed to ongoing struggles with stress, anxiety and depression,” he wrote in an email to Booker’s office shared with NBC News. “My spouse and I are doing our best to remain patient, but the uncertainty is becoming increasingly difficult to endure.”

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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