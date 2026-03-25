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WIN: Second Federal Appeals Court Rules ICE Is Required to Detain Most Deportees

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on March 25, 2026
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Politico's Kyle Cheney is probably pretty sad inside to report that the Trump administration is celebrating another victory in an appeals court.

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Politico reports:

A second federal appeals court has blessed the Trump administration’s policy of locking up the vast majority of people it is seeking to deport without a chance for bond — even if they have no criminal records and have resided in the country for decades.

A panel of Republican appointees on the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 Wednesday that the administration had properly determined that federal law doesn’t only allow — but requires — ICE to detain the vast majority of people it is seeking to deport. That includes millions of immigrants who have long been treated as eligible for bond hearings.

The ruling carries particularly acute implications for Minnesota, where federal district judges are bound to follow it. Hundreds of people detained during the recent ICE crackdown in the Twin Cities have filed petitions for release from custody by challenging the administration’s interpretation of the law, and nearly every district judge in the state had sided with the petitioners.

Well, that's why we have federal appeals courts.

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The Heritage Foundation's Cully Stimson explains:

"… the United States.' But …"

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Another activist district court gets overturned.

***


Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN JUDGES MINNESOTA TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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