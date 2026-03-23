Data Republican: Dems Spending Millions to Promote Election Integrity in Developing Nations

This reminds us of how furious Democrats were when DOGE shut down their slush fund that was USAID. We found out that Democrats love to send millions of American taxpayer dollars overseas to produce an Iraqi version of Sesame Street, to promote female empowerment in Colombia, and to address the LGBTQI+ stigma in the African country of Lesotho.

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As Senate Majority Leader John Thune holds up the SAVE Act while Democrats continue to lie about disenfranchisement, Twitchy favorite Data Republican looked at how Democrats are spending nearly $200 million a year to teach developing countries how to secure their elections.

🧵 THREAD: Democrats TEACH voter identification and election integrity ... just not in America



The Democratic Party has an international arm called the National Democratic Institute (NDI). It's funded by $181M/year in US tax dollars. Its board includes Stacey Abrams, Donna… pic.twitter.com/NW46uH1aP5 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) March 22, 2026

The post continues:

… Brazile, and Tom Daschle.

But in regards to today's SAVE America Act debate... did you know that the NDI has taught and supervised election processes all over the world? For 40 years, NDI has told every developing country on earth that voter ID is essential for election integrity. They've recommended biometric systems... yes, that's right, NDI recommended biometric systems, which goes way beyond SAVE America Act! They praised fingerprint verification. Tracked ID card issuance rates. Meanwhile, Democrats call the SAVE Act "Jim Crow 2.0." Same party. Same people. Opposite positions. As always, patience as I pull together the thread 👇

Stacey Abrams. That's funny.

NDI's own 2001 guide emphasizes the importance of only citizens voting. It further says voter ID cards "introduce an additional safeguard into the system" and describes photo ID and fingerprints as standard election infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/KtxD1zK7sk — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) March 22, 2026

In one of their PDFs, the complaint in Nicaragua wasn't that voter ID existed. It was that the government wasn't issuing ID cards FAST ENOUGH. They even called the issuance of temporary IDs as ignoring "the far more fundamental problem." pic.twitter.com/acBkXrVhyN — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) March 22, 2026

In Morocco, NDI praised the switch to requiring just ONE photo ID at the polls, calling it "a positive development." The SAVE Act requires one photo ID. Democrats call that Jim Crow. pic.twitter.com/nEq8X0YgSv — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) March 22, 2026

In Bangladesh, NDI praised voter photo ID cards as giving "a sense of empowerment and belonging to the disadvantaged and marginalized people of the country, particularly women."



Stacey Abrams, NDI board member, calls the same requirement discriminatory at home. pic.twitter.com/9QUVKYx1zB — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) March 22, 2026

Chuck Schumer: "The SAVE Act would impose Jim Crow-type laws to the entire country."



NDI (his party's own arm): "Individuals who wish to participate in an election must somehow prove their identity, demonstrating that they are who they say they are." And also must demonstrate… pic.twitter.com/Y1nC90vnO2 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) March 22, 2026

"… citizenship."

The biggest irony: NDI vice chair Stacey Abrams co-led the Nigeria 2023 election observation mission. Its final report called biometric voter ID "the most important contribution to raising confidence in electoral integrity." She called Georgia's voter ID law "Jim Crow in a suit." pic.twitter.com/KVia2XJ2Lc — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) March 22, 2026

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NDI has observed elections in 100+ countries. If they observed a US election, they'd flag 14 states with no voter ID requirement as failing basic election integrity standard... by their own published criteria.



The Democratic Party tells the world voter ID is democracy. Then… — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) March 22, 2026

"… tells Americans it's Jim Crow."

Why is the NDI still being funded ? I thought we cut all none essential American last funding. — Hollo Point 🇺🇸 (@hollo_point2020) March 22, 2026

NDI is financed through NED and CEPPS. Republicans voted to keep NED in. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) March 22, 2026

They're saving the manipulation part of the equation until the Democrats deem it's time. — Official Leftist Translator. - AKA Tony (@tony4mrht) March 22, 2026

You had me at Stacey Abrams & Donna Brazile, two of the most corrupt democrats on earth — Elizabeth M ♥️🇺🇸🇺🇸♥️ (@ElizabethM10333) March 22, 2026

I detest them all for existing at the moment. I truly detest them all. — Mrs. Battle Dwarf (@HouseOfSix13) March 22, 2026

There is no where that Stacey Abrams goes that grift and fraud doesn’t follow. — Willard Hall (@rook264) March 22, 2026

The people that want biometric data to get on the internet don't want you to show a simple ID to vote. — Misc Ramblings of a Deplorable (@NWIGazette) March 22, 2026

All of them are slimy criminals. It just goes to show they know better, and yet go directly against it, if it doesn’t fit their narrative, agenda or way to grift more money for their personal coffers. @DataRepublican — Brian E Dambold (@BEDambold) March 22, 2026

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How long have I pushed this? Nothing we do in America aligns in any way with the international standards for credible, safe, and secure election processes we push overseas through NED, NDI, IRI, IFES, CEPPS, Democracy Intl, Carter Center, etc. — Tim Meisburger (@meisburger) March 22, 2026

Great research! If NDI observed a US election by their own global standards (biometrics, citizenship proof, ID issuance tracking), how many states would fail? Especially with Stacey Abrams leading Nigeria's observation praising biometrics. Thoughts? 🔥 #ElectionIntegrity — Mr. Ak (@Mr_Ak_India) March 22, 2026

California doesn't require voter ID, but even if it did, millions of illegals could just show their state-issued driver's licenses as photo ID.

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