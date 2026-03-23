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Data Republican: Dems Spending Millions to Promote Election Integrity in Developing Nations

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on March 23, 2026
Fox Business

This reminds us of how furious Democrats were when DOGE shut down their slush fund that was USAID. We found out that Democrats love to send millions of American taxpayer dollars overseas to produce an Iraqi version of Sesame Street, to promote female empowerment in Colombia, and to address the LGBTQI+ stigma in the African country of Lesotho.

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As Senate Majority Leader John Thune holds up the SAVE Act while Democrats continue to lie about disenfranchisement, Twitchy favorite Data Republican looked at how Democrats are spending nearly $200 million a year to teach developing countries how to secure their elections.

The post continues:

… Brazile, and Tom Daschle.

But in regards to today's SAVE America Act debate... did you know that the NDI has taught and supervised election processes all over the world?

For 40 years, NDI has told every developing country on earth that voter ID is essential for election integrity. They've recommended biometric systems... yes, that's right, NDI recommended biometric systems, which goes way beyond SAVE America Act! They praised fingerprint verification. Tracked ID card issuance rates.

Meanwhile, Democrats call the SAVE Act "Jim Crow 2.0."

Same party. Same people. Opposite positions. 

As always, patience as I pull together the thread 👇

Stacey Abrams. That's funny.

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"… citizenship."

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"… tells Americans it's Jim Crow."

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California doesn't require voter ID, but even if it did, millions of illegals could just show their state-issued driver's licenses as photo ID.

***

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY USAID VOTER ID

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