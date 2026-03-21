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MAGA Allegedly Mad at The Pitt for Portraying Very Realistic Scene of ICE Nazis Kidnapping a Patient

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on March 21, 2026
Twitter

This editor hasn't heard of any boycotts of HBO by Trump supporters, but according to this account, MAGA is threatening to boycott HBO over an episode of The Pitt for portraying "a very realistic scene of ICE Nazis kidnapping a patient in the ER. This editor has never watched The Pitt, but the idea is that each episode represents one hour of a 15-hour shift at an emergency room in Pittsburgh. In a recent episode, ICE burst into the emergency room and detained a patient (or the spouse of a patient, or a nurse who assaulted an ICE agent). The most realistic thing about it is the woman immediately grabbing her phone to record the incident.

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"… medically unstable prisoner in their custody."

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Same producers, same star.

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This editor is pretty sure the ICE Nazi's were detaining a nurse, not a patient, seeing as the guy has a stethoscope around his neck. The original poster didn't even watch the episode.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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