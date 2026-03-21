MAGA Allegedly Mad at The Pitt for Portraying Very Realistic Scene of ICE Nazis Kidnapping a Patient

This editor hasn't heard of any boycotts of HBO by Trump supporters, but according to this account, MAGA is threatening to boycott HBO over an episode of The Pitt for portraying "a very realistic scene of ICE Nazis kidnapping a patient in the ER. This editor has never watched The Pitt, but the idea is that each episode represents one hour of a 15-hour shift at an emergency room in Pittsburgh. In a recent episode, ICE burst into the emergency room and detained a patient (or the spouse of a patient, or a nurse who assaulted an ICE agent). The most realistic thing about it is the woman immediately grabbing her phone to record the incident.

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Of course MAGAs are now mad at HBO and threatening to boycott because, let me check my notes, the show "The Pitt" portrayed a very realistic scene of ICE Nazis kidnapping a patient in the ER and arresting a doctor saying the show demonized ICE agents 🙄 pic.twitter.com/eukfqfHxLe — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) March 21, 2026

Did you even watch #ThePitt?

What did ICE do wrong? Nothing.

* Brought injured detainee to ER for care.

* Followed rules: stayed w/her, no call till processed.

* Arrested nurse who assaulted agent.

"Disruption" = media fear, people flee care/jobs.

Agents calm until provoked. — Shelli G (@shellig) March 21, 2026

People are upset because this is a false depiction of what really happens. I've dealt with ICE on multiple occasions, and when they are there, they will wait patiently and respectfully until the patient is discharged. The same as all the other law enforcement. They don't want a… — Snafucit (@snafucit) March 21, 2026

"… medically unstable prisoner in their custody."

MAGA here. Not mad. This is just a Tuesday in Hollywood. 🙂 — Gregory (@gregzilla901) March 21, 2026

As a MAGA chud I would like more of this content actually 🍿 — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) March 21, 2026

Never seen “The Pitt.” Looks like re-vamped ER. — Drea (@DreaMGriff28) March 21, 2026

Same producers, same star.

It's not that they did this, it's that they did it so hilariously bad. This is almost an SNL skit. https://t.co/GwL7eLZ2Ws — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 21, 2026

I work in healthcare. Liberals in healthcare fantasize about this happening. In reality, it doesn't. — KLM (@consrn2) March 21, 2026

A more realistic scenario would be an ICE agent coming in for treatment and some of the staff refusing to treat them. — RedrockRollingblock (@RRollingblock) March 21, 2026

I'd have less of a problem with this if the next episode portrayed someone dying in the overcrowded waiting room because they had to serve the additional illegal aliens and/or a patient got a massive bill from insurance because they had to subsidize illegals with no insurance. — WestCoastWarrior (@warrior_coast) March 21, 2026

The Pitt has always had a strange relationship wirh police. Hospital shows usually show the cops and the ER staff as friendly and working together. The Pitt's usually shown cops as either indifferent or actively hostile to the patients. — John Reid Sheppard ✝️🏴‍☠️🐊🦬 (@jrsesq90) March 21, 2026

It was so stupid. The correct way to handle it if they really cared about people would be to keep as quiet as possible if ICE was in the ER. The staff made it a big deal, not the ICE agents. Their depiction of ICE was the SNL skit. Jumped the shark for me anyway. — Lynn Crosser (@LynnCrosser) March 21, 2026

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Guess I’ll have to keep not watching the show I already wasn’t watching — im nobody but i am someone (@transcended) March 21, 2026

This editor is pretty sure the ICE Nazi's were detaining a nurse, not a patient, seeing as the guy has a stethoscope around his neck. The original poster didn't even watch the episode.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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